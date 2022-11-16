From rides and events to big announcements and ticket deals, Attractions Insider is your one-stop shop for everything Florida attractions. After a two-year absence, ICE! returns to Gaylord Palms. And this year, the frigid exhibit features hand-crafted ice sculptures inspired by Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas. We talk with the people behind it all! Plus, Ashley and Allison check in on some of the holiday offerings now underway. Listen to the episode by tapping play at the top of the page!

