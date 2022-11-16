ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

fox35orlando.com

Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Just in time for Thanksgiving, an Orlando law firm is once again helping those in need by giving out free turkeys!. The Pendas Law Firm will be handing out thousands of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event will be held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando now open

ORLANDO, Fla. - Christmas Nights and Lights has officially opened at Dezerland in Orlando and FOX 35 went to take a sneak peek. The exhibit is the largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando and was in Alabama for the past couple of years before making its way to Central Florida in 2022.
ORLANDO, FL
What Now Orlando

Miller’s Ale House to Open New Mt. Dora Location

Miller’s Ale House defines itself as “a sports-themed casual dining restaurant with 90+ locations in 10 states. A place where making friends is as easy as ordering your next beer. So whether you’re here to chill, cheer, chow down or get charged up, you’ll find a whole House full of friends and friends-to-be, ready to join in.”
MOUNT DORA, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

A Luminous Date at the Asian Lantern Festival

Is anyone else feeling overwhelmed by the amount of things to do in Orlando during the holidays? I have found a solution. The Asian Lantern Festival at the Central Florida Zoo is relaxing. The 2022 dates for the Asian Lantern... The post A Luminous Date at the Asian Lantern Festival appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
407area.com

Here are the Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner in Orlando

Another long-awaited holiday is here - Thanksgiving! It is a great time to spend time with your loved ones, chat and give thanks. Foods such as turkey, pumpkin pie, and many more make this day even more beautiful and worth celebrating. Now, if you are in Orlando for Thanksgiving, we...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Inside look at a $30M home in Windermere, Florida

WINDERMERE, Fla. - In a city full of massive homes, 9508 Windy Ridge Road in Windermere still stands out. The massive estate is listed at $30 million and is one of the most expensive listings in the entire state of Florida. It has more than 50,000 square feet under the...
WINDERMERE, FL
click orlando

🏮Win 4 tickets to Asian Lantern Festival at Central Florida Zoo

SANFORD, Fla. – The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is transforming into the Asian Lantern Festival on select nights and we’re giving away a family 4-pack of tickets to enjoy the zoo after dark. Nearly 50 handmade lantern displays illuminate the zoo celebrating the art, beauty and...
SANFORD, FL
iheart.com

This Florida Destination Is The Best City For Fast Food Lovers

Fast food has been a permanent part of American culture ever since its inception. Whether it's the convenience of the drive-thrus, those hard-to-beat deals, or addictive meals, you can find a restaurant on just about every corner. For those who have a hankering for McDonald's, KFC, or something a little...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Disney World to raise ticket prices, SeaWorld shows off Pipeline vehicle and Universal opens new Holiday Tribute Store

From rides and events to big announcements and ticket deals, Attractions Insider is your one-stop shop for everything Florida attractions. After a two-year absence, ICE! returns to Gaylord Palms. And this year, the frigid exhibit features hand-crafted ice sculptures inspired by Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas. We talk with the people behind it all! Plus, Ashley and Allison check in on some of the holiday offerings now underway. Listen to the episode by tapping play at the top of the page!
ORLANDO, FL
kennythepirate.com

Warning for Guests traveling to Disney World over Thanksgiving break

Keep this in mind as you travel to Disney World over Thanksgiving break. If you fly to Disney World, you likely fly into and out of Orlando International Airport (MCO). The Orlando airport is the hub for all visitors traveling by plane in and out of the greater Orlando area. With so many theme parks, attractions, and convention centers it is a very busy airport. Depending on the dates you travel, you may experience long lines at security.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Orlando Health trying to find family of unidentified man

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Health is trying to identify a patient currently at Orlando Health ORMC. Officials say he has light brown to olive-tone skin, black hair, a beard and a mustache. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and is believed to be in his 20s or 30s.
ORLANDO, FL

