6 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Is it even safe for Orlando women to visit the chiropractor anymore?Evie M.Orlando, FL
Work flexibility offers Orlando residents some holiday magic this yearInstaworkOrlando, FL
Four Florida Destinations Suggested as Places you Should Visit in the FallL. CaneFlorida State
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
WDW News Today
Green & Red Coconut Club Opening Tonight at Universal CityWalk Orlando
The Green & Red Coconut Club, a holiday overlay of the Red Coconut Club, will be opening this evening at Universal CityWalk Orlando. There was already a teaser in the park and banners on the club’s exterior. Red Coconut Club had been closed since 2020 before it reopened as...
WDW News Today
Mistletoe Pines Sign and Earl the Squirrel Truck Arrive at Universal CityWalk Orlando
Earl the Squirrel is getting ready for the holidays at Universal CityWalk Orlando. A big red truck carrying Christmas trees and a sign for Mistletoe Pines Village have arrived. The truck is parked in front of a billboard for Earl the Squirrel’s Tree Farm. Trees of different colors covered...
Scooter’s Coffee to Open New Orlando Location
According to the report, the restaurant is slated to open on December 19.
fox35orlando.com
Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Just in time for Thanksgiving, an Orlando law firm is once again helping those in need by giving out free turkeys!. The Pendas Law Firm will be handing out thousands of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event will be held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
9 things to do in Central Florida this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Nicole is long gone, and the holiday season is in full swing here in Central Florida. Check out our top 9 events throughout the region below:. Give Kids the World’s holiday staple kicks off this weekend, but at a new location — H2O Water Park in Kissimmee. Get tickets here.
fox35orlando.com
Largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando now open
ORLANDO, Fla. - Christmas Nights and Lights has officially opened at Dezerland in Orlando and FOX 35 went to take a sneak peek. The exhibit is the largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando and was in Alabama for the past couple of years before making its way to Central Florida in 2022.
Miller’s Ale House to Open New Mt. Dora Location
Miller’s Ale House defines itself as “a sports-themed casual dining restaurant with 90+ locations in 10 states. A place where making friends is as easy as ordering your next beer. So whether you’re here to chill, cheer, chow down or get charged up, you’ll find a whole House full of friends and friends-to-be, ready to join in.”
fox35orlando.com
Special 'Hidden Mickey' to make annual appearance on his birthday at Disney World: How to see it
ORLANDO, Fla. - Happy Birthday, Mickey Mouse!. The iconic Disney mascot celebrates his 94rd birthday on Friday, Nov. 18. Mickey made his debut on Nov. 18, 1928, in the animated short "Steamboat Willie." To mark Mickey's special day, visitors to Magic Kingdom will get an extra surprise that only happens...
A Luminous Date at the Asian Lantern Festival
Is anyone else feeling overwhelmed by the amount of things to do in Orlando during the holidays? I have found a solution. The Asian Lantern Festival at the Central Florida Zoo is relaxing. The 2022 dates for the Asian Lantern... The post A Luminous Date at the Asian Lantern Festival appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
407area.com
Here are the Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner in Orlando
Another long-awaited holiday is here - Thanksgiving! It is a great time to spend time with your loved ones, chat and give thanks. Foods such as turkey, pumpkin pie, and many more make this day even more beautiful and worth celebrating. Now, if you are in Orlando for Thanksgiving, we...
fox35orlando.com
Inside look at a $30M home in Windermere, Florida
WINDERMERE, Fla. - In a city full of massive homes, 9508 Windy Ridge Road in Windermere still stands out. The massive estate is listed at $30 million and is one of the most expensive listings in the entire state of Florida. It has more than 50,000 square feet under the...
click orlando
🏮Win 4 tickets to Asian Lantern Festival at Central Florida Zoo
SANFORD, Fla. – The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is transforming into the Asian Lantern Festival on select nights and we’re giving away a family 4-pack of tickets to enjoy the zoo after dark. Nearly 50 handmade lantern displays illuminate the zoo celebrating the art, beauty and...
iheart.com
This Florida Destination Is The Best City For Fast Food Lovers
Fast food has been a permanent part of American culture ever since its inception. Whether it's the convenience of the drive-thrus, those hard-to-beat deals, or addictive meals, you can find a restaurant on just about every corner. For those who have a hankering for McDonald's, KFC, or something a little...
Bay News 9
Disney World to raise ticket prices, SeaWorld shows off Pipeline vehicle and Universal opens new Holiday Tribute Store
From rides and events to big announcements and ticket deals, Attractions Insider is your one-stop shop for everything Florida attractions. After a two-year absence, ICE! returns to Gaylord Palms. And this year, the frigid exhibit features hand-crafted ice sculptures inspired by Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas. We talk with the people behind it all! Plus, Ashley and Allison check in on some of the holiday offerings now underway. Listen to the episode by tapping play at the top of the page!
Southeastern Grocers, Second Harvest team up to help families fill Thanksgiving tables
ORLANDO, Fla. — Southeastern Grocers and Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida are teaming up to help local families fill their tables for Thanksgiving. Volunteers are distributing turkeys and other essential food items on Thursday during a mobile drop at Church in the Son, located at 4484 N. John Young Parkway in Orlando.
Friday: Farm Share food giveaway in Orange City
Volusia County, Fla. — Some Volusia County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Friday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Orange City. Organizers said the...
kennythepirate.com
Warning for Guests traveling to Disney World over Thanksgiving break
Keep this in mind as you travel to Disney World over Thanksgiving break. If you fly to Disney World, you likely fly into and out of Orlando International Airport (MCO). The Orlando airport is the hub for all visitors traveling by plane in and out of the greater Orlando area. With so many theme parks, attractions, and convention centers it is a very busy airport. Depending on the dates you travel, you may experience long lines at security.
Sushi Pop ends their Winter Park venture, Henry and Michelle Salgado return, and Black Restaurant Week ends Sunday — don't miss out
Local food events and restaurant openings and closings
disneydining.com
Universal Studios Offering an Annual Pass with Unlimited Visits for Less Than $200
Not sure which Florida vacation to take since Disney World has still not resumed selling annual passes to non-Florida residents? A recent announcement from Universal Studios Orlando may help you make that decision. Some non-Florida residents are growing weary of waiting for Disney World to begin selling annual passes again...
WESH
Orlando Health trying to find family of unidentified man
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Health is trying to identify a patient currently at Orlando Health ORMC. Officials say he has light brown to olive-tone skin, black hair, a beard and a mustache. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and is believed to be in his 20s or 30s.
