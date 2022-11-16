Three charged with illegal firearm transfer

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a man in custody who now faces charges for allegedly selling two guns to someone who was not allowed to own them.

On April 2, troopers say Anthony Chesla, 38 from Banks Township, was admitted to a mental health facility for an incident involving a firearm the day prior.

Once Anthony was admitted, state police said they “took precautions” in case his wife, Katie Chesla, 37 from Trescow, attempted to buy him another gun when released.

On October 27, troopers said they learned Anthony Scintilla, 27 from Mcadoo, bought a pistol and shotgun from a gun shop in Drums and sold them to Katie Chesla.

Investigators said Scintilla told them he knew Anthony Chesla couldn’t own a firearm but sold Katie Chelsa the firearms anyway.

Troopers said Katie Chesla was also able to purchase a shotgun from a gun shop.

Law enforcement officials said they seized two pistols and two shotguns from the Cheslas.

Scintilla faces four counts of sale or transfer of firearms to an unqualified person, two counts of false written statements in relation to firearm purchases, and multiple other related charges.

Scintilla is held in the Luzerne County prison on a $10,000 cash bail.

Katie Chesla faces 24 charges related to the illegal sale or transfer of firearms. She has been released from the Luzerne County Prison on a $10,000 cash bail.

Anthony Chesla faces 13 charges related to this incident. He was also released from the Luzerne County Prison on a $10,000 cash bail.

