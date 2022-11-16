ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

Retro-toy convention in Greenville

FOX Carolina's Brookley Cromer has the details.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Holiday ferris wheel coming to downtown Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This holiday season, the city of Spartanburg is providing some incredible views with a new holiday ferris wheel. Snuggle up with your special someone, or bring the whole family to this exciting and free downtown attraction. The new attraction, located on South Spring Street, will...
SPARTANBURG, SC
gsabusiness.com

Greenville dining group celebrates 17 years by opening another restaurant

After 17 years of building a restaurant empire in Greenville, the Rick Erwin Dining Group celebrated the opening of its eighth restaurant, The Vista, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday. The casual dining neighborhood restaurant, which is named after Greenville’s historic Alta Vista neighborhood, is located at 2017 Augusta St....
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

New holiday attraction coming to Spartanburg

FOX Carolina's Brookley Cromer has the details.
SPARTANBURG, SC
wspa.com

Rick Erwin celebrates new restaurant with grand opening in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Rick Erwin Dining Group celebrated its grand opening of a new restaurant concept Thursday on Augusta Road. The Vista, named for Greenville’s historic Alta Vista neighborhood, known for its tree-lined streets and sidewalks just outside of downtown, is designed to bring the Rick Erwin Dining experience to people in their own backyard, according to a press release from the company.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate locations join national strike

FOX Carolina's Brookley Cromer has the details.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Justin Timberlake invests in Upstate golf

FOX Carolina's Brookley Cromer has the details.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Food Truck Friday: Too Sauc'd Up

The Hester General Store is history preserved but with a special and modern twist thanks to new owner, Anderson native, and Head Pastry Chef, Katie Chaney.
FOX Carolina

Boxes of food going to people in need

The woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and concealment of death. An Upstate student has been charged. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including Gather Greenville Gives, Pelzer Christmas Market and Girl Scout Free Event.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Pancreatic cancer survivor

A local golf course is getting a big investment from Justin Timberlake.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Woman found dead inside truck in Upstate

FOX Carolina's Brookley Cromer has the details.
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Greenville County Schools Calendar Change

Greenville County Schools proposes changes to the 2023-24 calendar and beyond.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville County deputies giving away free boxed lunches

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) said it is hosting a free boxed lunch giveaway for those in need. Deputies said the lunches are funded by the Isaiah 40:31 Foundation, which generously donated funds to purchase roughly 160 meals from The Honey Baked Ham Company for deputies to hand out on Monday, Nov. 21.
GREENVILLE, SC
mytjnow.com

Pride or Prejudice? Confederate flag lifted over Spartanburg Highway

On October 22, 2022, a Confederate flag was raised over the I-85 highway in Spartanburg county. The flag, being a 30×50-foot flag and the largest Confederate flag in the state of South Carolina, was seen throughout the whole highway, being lifted above the treeline and grabbing attention with its bright red coloring, and going through a highway that sees more than 84,000 passing cars every single day.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Let’s Eat at Indigenous Underground in Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- 7NEWS visited a restaurant in Abbeville weaving Southern flavors into their dishes that represent cultures from around the world. From Sunday brunch to elevated dinners with live music Indigenous Underground will not disappoint. Owner Erica Miccier interest in cooking began as a mother of three undergoing treatment for kidney disease. She said […]
ABBEVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Mauldin dry cleaning service abruptly closes, customers must file civil suit to recover clothes and payments

MAULDIN, S.C. — WYFF News 4 received several calls and emails over the past week about One Price Dry Cleaners in Mauldin shutting down. Viewers said a sign was placed outside of the business sometime last week, and the doors have also been locked since. Many people were left wondering when and if they'd be able to go inside to get their clothes that were dropped off for services. Customers tell us they never received proper notice that the business would be closing.
MAULDIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Missing man last seen at motel in Anderson

The woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and concealment of death. An Upstate student has been charged.
ANDERSON, SC

