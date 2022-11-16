Hit and run on Turnpike leaves vehicle on side

DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – A driver escaped serious injury after being sideswiped Tuesday in Douglas County.

The 42-year-old Topeka man suffered minor injuries but was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital after being sideswiped, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The man was passing the 202 entry ramp on I-70 when he was sideswiped which caused him to lose control, roll into a ditch then onto his side.

The KHP crash reports said the unknown driver stopped to check on him and then left the scene.

