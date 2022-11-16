ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, KS

Hit and run on Turnpike leaves vehicle on side

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FWqlg_0jD4qBcD00

DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – A driver escaped serious injury after being sideswiped Tuesday in Douglas County.

Click here for more Top stories

The 42-year-old Topeka man suffered minor injuries but was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital after being sideswiped, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The man was passing the 202 entry ramp on I-70 when he was sideswiped which caused him to lose control, roll into a ditch then onto his side.

PHOTOS: NASA’s mightiest moon rocket lifts off 50 years after Apollo

The KHP crash reports said the unknown driver stopped to check on him and then left the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 1

Related
KSNT News

Police remind drivers not to leave cars unattended

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Although the weather is getting colder, the Topeka Police Department is reminding Topekans to not leave their unattended cars running. Letting your car warm up while you get ready for work also leaves vehicles susceptible to having it stolen, TPD said. Police respond to many vehicle thefts that had been left running […]
TOPEKA, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Police chase clocking 130 mph ends with crash in Overland Park

Two vehicles were heavily damaged after a high-speed police chase ended with a crash in Overland Park late Thursday. The driver did not stop, and the officer followed but said he was not in pursuit of the car. Officers followed the car south on I-35 to westbound and then northbound...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
WIBW

Topeka man injured in hit-and-run on I-70

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was injured in a hit-and-run on I-70 in Douglas County. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, emergency crews were called to the area of the mile 202 entry ramp on I-70 in Douglas Co.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka boy asks for help after bike is stolen

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka family is looking for help after a bicycle was stolen off their property on Monday. KSNT spoke with Edward Whitlock about the theft of his 11-year-old son, Karsyn’s, bicycle. An unknown individual approached their home in central Topeka and took the bicycle before riding away on it around 4:30 a.m. […]
TOPEKA, KS
kttn.com

Five-year-old child dies, driver injured in crash on Highway 169

The highway patrol reports a woman was injured and a young child lost his life in a single-vehicle, rollover, accident on Wednesday afternoon in eastern Buchanan County three miles north of Gower. Thirty-three-year-old Alisha Martin of Gower was traveling south on Highway 169 when her car crossed the center of...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
KSNT News

Topeka man back in jail after fleeing from highway patrol

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man who was accused of intentionally setting a house on fire in 2021, and leaving a woman in critical condition in May of 2022 following a police chase is back in the crosshairs of the Topeka Police Department. Austen Taylor Burris was again being held in the Shawnee County Detention Center […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Lyon County Game Warden now investigating second deer poaching incident this month

Already investigating one deer poaching incident, the Lyon County Game Warden’s Office is now investigating a second case since the start of the month. Warden Aaron Scheve says a deer was shot and killed Wednesday night near the intersection of Roads 170 and T, about two miles east of Emporia. Scheve says early indications are the hunter used a high-powered rifle and shot in the direction of Interstate 35 with vehicles on the highway at the time.
LYON COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

UPDATE: Humans safe, dog dies in central Emporia fire

The cause of a Thursday afternoon fire in central Emporia remained under investigation Friday morning. A statement from the Emporia Fire Department said a dog was killed in the fire at 410 Rural Street, It broke out around 4:10 p.m. “The fire originated in a back bedroom and caused extensive...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

One person dies in early morning Topeka fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department has confirmed one person has died in an early morning fire at 1814 Randolph in Topeka. Fire crews are currently on scene at a house fire in central Topeka. The Topeka Fire Department received a call about a fire at 4:28 a.m. at the 1800 block of SW […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

House fire on Woodward does $14K damage

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A house fire on Woodward Avenue did $14,670 in damage Thursday morning, according to the Topeka Fire Department. The fire department responded to the fire at 4:15 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find the two-story home on fire with smoke coming from the windows. All occupants of the home escaped safely.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas sheriff rescues deer stuck in pond

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A lucky buck got a second chance after being rescued from a sticky situation with the help of the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. Sergeant Zack Shafer with the sheriff’s office told KSNT they were contacted by animal control around 2:30 p.m. by a local homeowner who saw a deer was stuck […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Sheriff spends $159K, makes issuing tickets faster

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office wants to cut the time in half to issue tickets and has asked the county commission for $159,068.00 to purchase an Enforcement Mobile. The system allows deputies to scan a driver’s license and print tickets instead of handwriting them. The sheriff’s office believes the new software will […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy