Hit and run on Turnpike leaves vehicle on side
DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – A driver escaped serious injury after being sideswiped Tuesday in Douglas County.Click here for more Top stories
The 42-year-old Topeka man suffered minor injuries but was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital after being sideswiped, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
The man was passing the 202 entry ramp on I-70 when he was sideswiped which caused him to lose control, roll into a ditch then onto his side.PHOTOS: NASA’s mightiest moon rocket lifts off 50 years after Apollo
The KHP crash reports said the unknown driver stopped to check on him and then left the scene.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.
Comments / 1