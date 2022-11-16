Read full article on original website
‘Glass Onion’ Director Rian Johnson, Stars Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson & Kathryn Hahn On Giving The Sequel A Fresh Look — Contenders L.A.
While Knives Out was a sleeper hit in 2019, its sequel, Glass Onions: A Knives Out Mystery, has become one of the most anticipated new releases of 2022. The murder mystery features a reteaming of writer/director Rian Johnson and star Daniel Craig and is set on a luxurious Greek island. RELATED: The Contenders Film: Los Angeles – Deadline’s Full Coverage At Saturday’s Contenders Los Angeles event, the director told Deadline’s chief film critic Peter Hammond how he turned to Agatha Christie for inspiration for injecting fresh life into the sequel. “Christie was doing wild new swings with every single thing that she published and she...
Lizzy Savetsky Exits RHONY Reboot After Receiving "Torrent of Antisemitic Attacks"
Watch: Sai De Silva REACTS to Being Part of New RHONY Cast. Lizzy Savetsky is parting ways with Real Housewives. Nearly one month after Bravo confirmed the cast of the Real Housewives of New York City reboot, the 36-year-old announced her departure from the upcoming series. In a statement posted to her Instagram Nov. 16, Lizzy said that she made the decision after being on the "receiving end of a torrent of antisemitic attacks" that came after the network's announcement.
Landon Barker Shares Rare Glimpse Into His Relationship With Dad Travis Barker
Watch: Charli D'Amelio & Landon Barker Flaunt Kravis-Style PDA. It's all the small things that make Travis Barker one special dad. At the age of 19, Landon Barker remains in awe of his rock star father. And while some kids at his age may want to distance themselves from their parents, Landon cherishes the special bond they have.
Love Is Blind’s Natalie Lee Reveals She’s Dating After Shayne Jansen Breakup
Watch: Love Is Blind: Zanab Addresses THOSE Deepti Comparisons. Natalie Lee is looking for love outside the pods. The Love Is Blind season two star exclusively shared she is getting out there after leaving fiancé Shayne Jansen at the altar last year. "I'm dating. Nothing serious," she exclusively told...
'Something Isn't Right!': Jessica Simpson's Barely There Legs Freak Fans Out
Jessica Simpson sparked concern yet again when she posted a photo of herself on Thursday, November 17. "Three Generations of Cozy! Thanks for having us @hsn!" the pop star, 42, captioned the snap of herself with her eldest daughter, Maxi Drew, and her mom, Tina Simpson. In the photo, the blonde babe sported a plaid shirt and jeans, but people couldn't help but bring up her weight. One person wrote, "Jessica, are you OK?" while another added, "She looks Shockley thin…… 😢."A third person said, "Her speech and she’s Soo thin something isn’t right. Concern fans that’s all. If you...
Why Chris Hemsworth Is Taking Time Off Acting
Watch: Elsa Pataky Admits Chris Hemsworth Marriage Isn't Perfect. Thor is putting down the hammer for a little while. The Spiderhead actor recently revealed he is looking to take a break from the big screens to spend more time with wife Elsa Pataky and their children: 10-year-old India and 8-year-old twins Tristan and Sasha. As for what led to this change of priority, Chris had an eye-opening moment while working on his National Geographic docuseries Limitless.
Leva Bonaparte Reveals Why Madison LeCroy's Husband Is Perfect for the Southern Charm Star
Watch: Southern Charm Stars Play 'Would You Rather?' Game at BravoCon. Madison LeCroy and her new husband Brett Randle sound like a match made in heaven—at least according to her Southern Charm co-star Leva Bonaparte. After the newlyweds announced they got married in an intimate Charleston courthouse ceremony on...
Kymberly Herrin, ZZ Top ‘Legs’ Video Star, Dead at 65
Kymberly Herrin, the model and actress who grabbed rock fans’ attention in ZZ Top’s 1984 music video for “Legs,” has died at the age of 65. A cause of death has not been announced. An obituary published in the Santa Barbara News-Press simply stated that she “passed away peacefully” on Oct. 28.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Hallmark Channel's Most Epic Christmas Crossover Is Finally Here
Forget the MCU, the Hallmark Channel Universe is officially here and it's spreading Christmas cheer. Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Paul Campbell, three of the network's most popular leading men,...
Howard Stern Says He "Called" Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski's Budding Romance
Watch: Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Are DATING. Howard Stern is basking in the glow of his correct prediction regarding Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski's budding romance. During the Nov. 15 episode of The Howard Stern Show, the comedian reflected on his on-air prediction in September that the Saturday Night...
Marc Anthony and Fiancée Nadia Ferreira Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at 2022 Latin Grammys
It's date night for Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira!. The singer and the former Miss Universe Paraguay kept close as they walked the red carpet together at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 17. For the occasion, Marc, 54, opted for a black suit and matching shoes, while his fiancée stunned in a scarlet gown featuring a high slit. Nadia, 23, completed her red-hot ensemble with a pair of glitzy stilettos and silver jewelry.
Deb Chubb Announces Split from 'Love Island' Boyfriend Jesse Lamont Bray: 'Better Off as Friends'
Love Island USA's Deb Chubb and Jesse Lamont Bray are no longer in a relationship. The season 4 couple announced their split via Deb's Instagram Story on Tuesday. In a statement, she revealed they made the decision that they'd be better friends than partners just four months after Love Island ended.
Rumer Willis Debuts Relationship With Derek Richard Thomas: See the Pic
Watch: Rumer Willis & Amber Rose Talk Consent on "Red Table Talk" Love is in the air for Rumer Willis. The actress, 34, has gone Instagram official with her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, sharing a series of romantic fall snaps on Instagram on Nov. 15 and captioning the post with a string of emojis including a heart, lobster, ladybug and snake. The lead singer of the Vista Kicks shared the same photos on his Instagram.
Pregnant Blake Lively Honors Ryan Reynolds With Moving Speech at American Cinematheque Awards
Watch: Blake Lively EXPECTING Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds. Spotted: Blake Lively stepping out in style in honor of husband Ryan Reynolds. The Gossip Girl alum, who is expecting her fourth child with the Deadpool actor, took the stage at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on November 17 to pay tribute to Ryan as he received the 36th American Cinematheque Award. During her speech, posted to The Hollywood Reporter's Twitter page, Blake—wearing a gorgeous Ralph Lauren dress—praised Ryan's "heart, his philanthropy, his humor, his integrity, his unmatched work ethic," as well as his grace.
ETOnline.com
'Blue's Clues' Star Steve Burns Recalls Struggling With 'Severe' Depression During Entire Show
Steve Burns, the beloved star of Nickelodeon's hit children's series, Blue's Clues, is opening up about his exit from the show in 2003. In a recent interview with Variety, Burns reveals he was battling "severe" depression outside of his animated, happy-go-lucky world. “I didn’t know it yet, but I was...
Three Wise Men and a Baby Is the Hallmark Channel Crossover Event of Our Christmas Dreams
Watch: Three Wise Men and a Baby EXCLUSIVE: An Unexpected Baby Arrives. Forget the MCU, the Hallmark Channel Universe is officially here and it's spreading Christmas cheer. Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Paul Campbell, three of the network's most popular leading men, are teaming up for Three Wise Men and a Baby, which premieres Saturday, Nov. 19, and is one of 2022 Countdown to Christmas' most anticipated releases.
Bad Bunny makes history with his Grammy album of the year nomination; here's why
Superstar Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny has made Grammy history. His latest album, "Un Verano Sin Ti," has earned two Grammy Award nominations, including a historic first in the album of the year category — the first Spanish-language album to ever receive such recognition. His album is...
Why Kate Hudson's Holiday Plans Will Include Fighting, Drinking and Plenty of Family Bonding
Watch: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Cast Reveal Holiday Traditions. Truth be told, Kate Hudson cannot wait to celebrate the season. While the actress is hard at work releasing her new movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the 43-year-old will soon trade Hollywood red carpets for a Colorado cabin over the holiday break.
Abby De La Rosa Clears Up "Confusion" About the Name of Her and Nick Cannon's Baby Girl
It's a beautiful day for Abby De La Rosa to set the record straight. The DJ—who welcomed her third child with Nick Cannon on Nov. 11—recently addressed the "confusion" surrounding their newborn's name first and middle name, Beautiful Zeppelin. "For those wondering, our daughter's first name is 'BEAUTIFUL'...
E! News
