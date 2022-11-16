ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

‘Glass Onion’ Director Rian Johnson, Stars Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson & Kathryn Hahn On Giving The Sequel A Fresh Look — Contenders L.A.

While Knives Out was a sleeper hit in 2019, its sequel, Glass Onions: A Knives Out Mystery, has become one of the most anticipated new releases of 2022.  The murder mystery features a reteaming of writer/director Rian Johnson and star Daniel Craig and is set on a luxurious Greek island.  RELATED: The Contenders Film: Los Angeles – Deadline’s Full Coverage At Saturday’s Contenders Los Angeles event, the director told Deadline’s chief film critic Peter Hammond how he turned to Agatha Christie for inspiration for injecting fresh life into the sequel.  “Christie was doing wild new swings with every single thing that she published and she...
E! News

Lizzy Savetsky Exits RHONY Reboot After Receiving "Torrent of Antisemitic Attacks"

Watch: Sai De Silva REACTS to Being Part of New RHONY Cast. Lizzy Savetsky is parting ways with Real Housewives. Nearly one month after Bravo confirmed the cast of the Real Housewives of New York City reboot, the 36-year-old announced her departure from the upcoming series. In a statement posted to her Instagram Nov. 16, Lizzy said that she made the decision after being on the "receiving end of a torrent of antisemitic attacks" that came after the network's announcement.
OK! Magazine

'Something Isn't Right!': Jessica Simpson's Barely There Legs Freak Fans Out

Jessica Simpson sparked concern yet again when she posted a photo of herself on Thursday, November 17. "Three Generations of Cozy! Thanks for having us @hsn!" the pop star, 42, captioned the snap of herself with her eldest daughter, Maxi Drew, and her mom, Tina Simpson. In the photo, the blonde babe sported a plaid shirt and jeans, but people couldn't help but bring up her weight. One person wrote, "Jessica, are you OK?" while another added, "She looks Shockley thin…… 😢."A third person said, "Her speech and she’s Soo thin something isn’t right. Concern fans that’s all. If you...
E! News

Why Chris Hemsworth Is Taking Time Off Acting

Watch: Elsa Pataky Admits Chris Hemsworth Marriage Isn't Perfect. Thor is putting down the hammer for a little while. The Spiderhead actor recently revealed he is looking to take a break from the big screens to spend more time with wife Elsa Pataky and their children: 10-year-old India and 8-year-old twins Tristan and Sasha. As for what led to this change of priority, Chris had an eye-opening moment while working on his National Geographic docuseries Limitless.
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
E! News

Marc Anthony and Fiancée Nadia Ferreira Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at 2022 Latin Grammys

It's date night for Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira!. The singer and the former Miss Universe Paraguay kept close as they walked the red carpet together at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 17. For the occasion, Marc, 54, opted for a black suit and matching shoes, while his fiancée stunned in a scarlet gown featuring a high slit. Nadia, 23, completed her red-hot ensemble with a pair of glitzy stilettos and silver jewelry.
E! News

Rumer Willis Debuts Relationship With Derek Richard Thomas: See the Pic

Watch: Rumer Willis & Amber Rose Talk Consent on "Red Table Talk" Love is in the air for Rumer Willis. The actress, 34, has gone Instagram official with her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, sharing a series of romantic fall snaps on Instagram on Nov. 15 and captioning the post with a string of emojis including a heart, lobster, ladybug and snake. The lead singer of the Vista Kicks shared the same photos on his Instagram.
E! News

Pregnant Blake Lively Honors Ryan Reynolds With Moving Speech at American Cinematheque Awards

Watch: Blake Lively EXPECTING Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds. Spotted: Blake Lively stepping out in style in honor of husband Ryan Reynolds. The Gossip Girl alum, who is expecting her fourth child with the Deadpool actor, took the stage at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on November 17 to pay tribute to Ryan as he received the 36th American Cinematheque Award. During her speech, posted to The Hollywood Reporter's Twitter page, Blake—wearing a gorgeous Ralph Lauren dress—praised Ryan's "heart, his philanthropy, his humor, his integrity, his unmatched work ethic," as well as his grace.
E! News

Three Wise Men and a Baby Is the Hallmark Channel Crossover Event of Our Christmas Dreams

Watch: Three Wise Men and a Baby EXCLUSIVE: An Unexpected Baby Arrives. Forget the MCU, the Hallmark Channel Universe is officially here and it's spreading Christmas cheer. Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Paul Campbell, three of the network's most popular leading men, are teaming up for Three Wise Men and a Baby, which premieres Saturday, Nov. 19, and is one of 2022 Countdown to Christmas' most anticipated releases.
