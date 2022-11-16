Read full article on original website
If You Noticed Daniel Kaluuya Was Absent From “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Here’s Why
"Would you kill me, my love?"
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' star Angela Bassett 'objected' to Queen Ramonda twist and asked Ryan Coogler: 'What are you doing?'
The Queen Ramonda actor reacted to the shocking twist in "Wakanda Forever," saying she feared how fans would react.
Ryan Coogler Says Chadwick Boseman Didn't Read "Wakanda Forever" Script: "He Was Too Tired"
The journey to bring "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" to the big screen has been a long one following Chadwick Boseman's untimely death. The movie's cast and fans mourned the actor after he died on August 2020, but the long-awaited sequel has powered forward for its Nov. 11 release. Despite not having its beloved star, director Ryan Coogler says Boseman almost had a chance to read what the sequel's original story would've looked like.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star urges you to buy a ticket so he can get a solo movie
In just a few days, the wait for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be over. The movie continues the earlier story, introduces new characters, and, for one franchise newcomer, comes with hopes enough tickets are sold for him to come back in his own solo story. Star Tenoch Huerta (Namor)...
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' set to be banned in China for featuring openly gay characters: report
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chinese censorship authorities are planning to ban DC's "Black Adam" along with Marvel's latest film.
LGBTQ Moment In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Was Cut For Its Release In At Least One Country
Marvel cut a small LGBTQ moment in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever before its release in at least one country.
Black Panther director Ryan Coogler addresses why Daniel Kaluuya isn't in Wakanda Forever
The director has revealed where W'Kabi is during Black Panther 2
Angela Bassett's Performance Routinely Left Letitia Wright In Awe In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
The reception of Marvel's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" — the sequel to 2018's "Black Panther" — has been positive so far, as it currently has an 84% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes next to a 95% audience score. Directed by Ryan Coogler (who co-wrote the screenplay alongside Joe Robert Cole), the film sees the residents of Wakanda mourning the death of King T'Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020) as they face the new threat of Talokan, an ancient civilization of underwater-dwelling people.
Lupita Nyong'o Says Speaking Spanish in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Was A "Gift"
The Black Panther legacy goes far beyond screens. As well as producing a superhero that is sure to be admired for generations to come, it made waves as the first mainstream superhero film to spotlight both a Black hero and a reel of strong Black women. It also seamlessly integrated African culture into the finest details of the screenplay - something which has pretty much never been seen in the superhero realm. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has kicked this up a notch. Not only does it do what its predecessor did so effortlessly, but it also makes space to spotlight Mesoamerican culture. This inclusion is built into the story of mutant superhuman Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía), the ruler of the thriving - and very powerful - underwater kingdom Talokan, which heavily pulls influence from indigenous Mayan culture.
Latest Marvel News: ‘Wakanda Forever’ star admits having objections to shocking development while ‘The Defenders’ vet teases the comeback we’re all waiting on
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. To misquote Tobey Maguire, if somebody told you Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was just your average, ordinary Marvel movie, not a care in the world, somebody lied. It’s easily one of the most emotional MCU films ever, not only because of the grief it carries with it from real life but also because of the tear-terking and occasionally gut-wrenching developments that occur throughout its plot. So it’s no surprise that one of its stars objected to one shocking moment, as we’re about to find out…
Angela Bassett: 'Black Panther' sequel would make Chadwick Boseman proud
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premieres Nov. 11 with one glaring absence. Chadwick Boseman played King T’Challa, who transforms into the Black Panther, in the first movie from 2018. He died of colon cancer two years later at the age of 43. Angela Bassett played T’Challa's mother, Ramonda (affectionally called...
Is ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
It’s been four years since the first Black Panther movie and Marvel fans are gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Following the death of King T’Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman, this movie follows Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje as they band together to protect Wakanda from intervening world powers.
Jason Whitlock Didn’t Like ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ And That’s A Shining Endorsement
There's one shining endorsement of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' that simply can't be ignored: Jason Whitlock didn't like it. The post Jason Whitlock Didn’t Like ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ And That’s A Shining Endorsement appeared first on NewsOne.
‘Wakanda Forever’ to Dominate Box Office Again With $72 Million-Plus as Weinstein Drama ’She Said’ and ‘The Menu’ Eye Slow Starts
Disney’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will steamroll the box office again in its second weekend. The 30th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe aims to add $72 million to $80 million between Friday and Sunday. Ticket sales anywhere in that range — a decline of roughly 55% to 60% from its stellar $181 million opening — would be a promising result for “Black Panther 2.” Most pandemic-era releases haven’t been able to generate that kind of coinage in its first weekend, much less in subsequent outings. By comparison, returns for 2018’s “Black Panther” — which opened to a blockbuster $202 million...
Quentin Tarantino Reveals Marvel Movie He Would Actually Make
Despite previously saying he's got no interest in directing a movie for the House of Ideas, Quentin Tarantino is still spitballing about Marvel movies he would direct. Speaking during an event promoting his new book Cinema Speculation, Tarantino was asked by film critic/host/noted comic book fan Elvis Mitchell about making one, revealing that in the unlikely event that he actually made a Marvel movie there's only one title he would consider, Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos. For old-school Marvel fans, the title was a war comic with the titular Nick Fury and his band of heroes.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Teases Rocket's Emotional Ending (Exclusive)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit theatres this month, but it's not the final Marvel Cinematic Universe project of the year. Fans will soon be treated to another "Special Presentation" similar to Werewolf by Night, but this time it will follow everyone's favorite space crew. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is coming to Disney+ next week, and it's expected to tie in with the highly-anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Director James Gunn previously confirmed that this will be the last film to feature the original Guardians crew, and he's also hinted that there will be some major deaths in the upcoming movie. Many fans have guessed that Rocket will be the one to meet his end. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero host, Brandon Davis, Gunn teased an emotional ending for Rocket.
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Actor Janeshia Adams-Ginyard Breaks Down The Loss Of Chadwick Boseman And Working In The MCU
"Every day that I stepped on set, I had a silent prayer for him. I kept thinking, I'm here because of Chad."
Lupita Nyongo’s Most Stunning Photos: Fans Say Lupita’s Got “That Thang” On Her
Lupita Nyong'o continues to trend on social media. Check out a gallery of her most stunning photos inside.
Stunned by artist's portrait of him, Kevin Hart buys work and supports him in amazing gesture
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on February 7, 2022. When Eli Waduba Yusuf, an artist from Nigeria, posted his work of his hero online, little did he realize that Kevin Hart would reply, let alone buy the artwork from him and commission more work. Yusuf, a hyperrealist artist, said that watching his favorite comedian respond to his work felt like a "dream." Yusuf posted the image and wrote, "My name is Eli Waduba Yusuf. I am a Nigerian based in Kaduna. Am a hyperrealism pencil artist. Please Retweet, let @KevinHart4real see it, thank you." After some people retweeted to boost the visibility of the post, Kevin Hart came across the artwork, which was as good as any black and white photo, reported ABC News.
Chris Hemsworth Endorses Marvel vs. DC Movie, Wants to Fight Jason Momoa's Aquaman
Thor and Avengers movie star Chris Hemsworth is ready for a major Marvel vs. DC crossover event, and he even has Thor's first target picked out: Jason Momoa's Aquaman! While doing an interview with Geek House Show, Chris Hemsworth was asked about Guardians of the Galaxy (Holiday Special) director James Gunn's new position as head of DC Studios, and Marvel vs. DC: The Movie actually being a more realistic possibility. Long story short: Hemsworth says "It would be cool," and his "good friend" Jason Momoa would be the one he wants to fight!
