Bad things happen in Philadelphia, and the Mexican government is exploiting it

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for the shooter who allegedly killed a sanitation worker who was on the job. It happened along the 3300 block of Tudor Street near Rowland Avenue in Mayfair on Friday.Police believe 35-year-old Ikeem Johnson was targeted. Investigators are still working to figure out what lead up to the shooting. "It's not normal around here," Jazz Ransom said. Neighbors in Mayfair heard the barrage of bullets Friday."First I heard probably four, maybe five gunshots," Ransom said. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says the shooting "wasn't random." "We don't believe it was random just based off the fact...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO