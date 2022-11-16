Bad things happen in Philadelphia, and the Mexican government is exploiting it

Read full article on original website
chris
3d ago
lol when people fleeing cartel violence are scared of your city. you have a serious crime issue
Mika Colon
2d ago
Yes philly was once called brotherly love now it’s bloody love however we the people can make a change as united we stand and United we fall we need to be more concerned about our youngsters and reach out it takes a village to raise one child respect them as much as we want respect to we must stand tall and make philly beautiful again ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰
Philadelphia sanitation worker gunned down on job in 'heinous act of violence,' mayor says
A Philadelphia sanitation worker was shot and killed Friday in a targeted attack, in what the local authorities labeled a "heinous act of violence."
Philadelphia sanitation worker fatally shot while on job
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for the shooter who allegedly killed a sanitation worker who was on the job. It happened along the 3300 block of Tudor Street near Rowland Avenue in Mayfair on Friday.Police believe 35-year-old Ikeem Johnson was targeted. Investigators are still working to figure out what lead up to the shooting. "It's not normal around here," Jazz Ransom said. Neighbors in Mayfair heard the barrage of bullets Friday."First I heard probably four, maybe five gunshots," Ransom said. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says the shooting "wasn't random." "We don't believe it was random just based off the fact...
phillyvoice.com
Proposal would change Philadelphia's residency requirements for civil service jobs
A proposed revision to Philadelphia's residency requirements for civil service jobs may soon help the city fill thousands of vacancies. During Thursday's City Council meeting, Councilmember Helen Gym introduced legislation that she says would accelerate the city's recruiting capabilities by allowing city civil service employees to find a Philadelphia address within six months of employment. Currently, city workers must have a year of residency in Philly.
Investigation: Customers say they were left helpless by Philadelphia wheelchair company
Three people complained to Action News that the company provided faulty equipment - or none at all - and failed to honor warranties or repair the equipment promptly after taking deposits.
fox29.com
Philadelphia sanitation worker gunned down on the job in Holmesburg
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a city sanitation worker, according to officials. The shooting occurred on the 3300 hundred block of Tudor Street in the city's Holmesburg section at 10:30 a.m., police say. Authorities say a 35-year-old sanitation worker, later identified by the...
FBI joins manhunt for 3 suspects targeting Philly Rite Aids
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The FBI is joining the manhunt for three armed robbery suspects targeting Rite Aid stores in Philadelphia.Here's a look at the impacted stores over the past three months:The Rising Sun Avenue location has been robbed four times. The store locations on North 5th Street have each been hit twice.Surveillance video shows the suspects cleaning out the cash registers.The robberies took place between 7 and 10 p.m.There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.
fox8tv.com
Section 8 Housing Loophole
An NBC 10 Philadelphia investigation published Wednesday revealed one reason for the influx of Philadelphia natives living in Johnstown. The article revealed a loophole that allows people to bypass Philadelphia’s housing waiting list by moving to Section 8 housing in Johnstown first. “My hope is that this can generate...
Washington Examiner
Pennsylvania House impeaches Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner
The Pennsylvania GOP-controlled House impeached Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on Wednesday over allegations that his policies led to a spike in the city's violent crime. Pennsylvania Republicans filed articles of impeachment against Krasner on Oct. 27 for "negligence of duty." Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff said that, under...
More than 100 sleep outside to raise awareness for Philadelphia’s homeless
Hundreds of individuals gave up the warmth of their beds and slept in the streets of Center City to raise funds for homeless youth Thursday night through Covenant House Philadelphia.
NBC Philadelphia
Loophole Allows Hundreds of Families to Skip Philly's Housing Waiting List
Leticia Riley walked out of the Philadelphia Housing Authority this summer disappointed and worried about the wait for public housing. “They told me it would be up to 8 to 15 years,” said Riley, a 26-year-old mother of two. And forget about getting a Housing Choice Voucher, also known...
‘Real, funny, engaging and serious’: Pa. Gen Z voters on what they want in politicians beyond the 2022 midterms
Gen Z voters between the ages of 18-29 helped counter Republican hopes of a “red wave” in this year’s midterm, with turnout coming in at 27%, rivaling 2018’s record high.
82-year-old Philadelphia resident went missing over a month ago
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been over a month since MaryAnn Poston from South Philadelphia was last seen, police tell CBS3 in the hope of gaining information of her whereabouts. The 82-year-old woman lives on the 2300 block of Christian Street.Investigators have told CBS3 that Poston is 5-foot-5 and weighs about 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.If you see Ms. Poston call police at (215) 696-3013 or dial 911.
countyenews.com
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Reverses Course And Acknowledges Hiring Philadelphia Migrant Bus
People who are going to the Asylum out of Texas are sent to several destinations, including New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Washington D.C. The governor of Texas, Greg Abbott said that a bus of migrants was coming to Philadelphia. He announced this on Tuesday. Philadelphia has become another destination for people seeking admission to an asylum.
underthebutton.com
They’ve Gone Too Far: The Penntrification of Northeast Philadelphia
BUSTLETON AVENUE, PHILADELPHIA, PA – Hi Penn, I’m standing here outside of what used to be the “Broken Bones, Broken Hearts” Animal Shelter in Northeast Philly. And I have grave news. Just minutes ago, this building and all of the dogs, cats, bunnies, and other pets who lived here were blown up like helpless passengers on a plane crashing into a volcano.
SEPTA turns to AI pilot program to fight gun violence
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Making SEPTA safer. The transportation authority's board approved a new artificial intelligence pilot program Thursday aimed at detecting guns on buses, trains and subway cars."This acts as an early warning system for us," SEPTA acting police chief Charles Lawson said.On Wednesday afternoon, SEPTA's acting police chief announced the approval of a pilot program for cutting-edge weapons detection software that scans existing security cameras looking for objects in the shape of a gun."If it's in the shape of a gun," Lawson said, "if it looks like a gun regardless of whether or not it is an actual gun or fake...
phillyvoice.com
North Philadelphia woman opens new Chick-Fil-A on City Ave.
Sixers fans looking for a place to score free chicken nuggets from Chick-Fil-A as a part of the team's "Bricken for Chicken" promotion now have a new restaurant on their roster. A new Chick-Fil-A opened Thursday morning at 4040 City Ave. in Philadelphia, marking the fast-food chain's 84th location in the Philadelphia market.
Chester County Boasts One of the 100 Most-Loved Restaurants in America
Damas Mediterranean Grill in Exton has made DoorDash’s inaugural list of the 100 most-loved restaurants in the U.S., writes Isabel Tehan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list is based on user ratings left on the online food ordering and delivery platform for food taste and quality and efficiency...
Caught on Video: Thieves seen dragging ATM out of Philadelphia deli
Police are investigating another ATM theft in Philadelphia.
Watch: Broad daylight armed carjackers force victim to ground, cover face
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Detectives in Philadelphia are searching for two armed carjackers who carried out a brazen broad daylight carjacking on North Hancock Street. According to police, on Monday, at around 7:30 am, the victim, a 32-year-old male, was on the 16xx block of N Hancock Street moving boxes from his office to his vehicle when he was approached by two unknown suspects armed with handguns who ordered the victim to lay on the ground and cover his face. “The suspects then demanded the victim’s car keys and searched his pockets for other valuables while they told the victim if The post Watch: Broad daylight armed carjackers force victim to ground, cover face appeared first on Shore News Network.
Jury convicts Philadelphia man of double murder tied to drug sales in Kensington
Kevin Brogden was found guilty of third-degree murder and gun charges in the shooting deaths of Stephanie Rann and Effrain Rivera. Brogden will get an automatic life sentence behind bars.
Comments / 14