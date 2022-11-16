ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Why is the bill to have it cost so much of the tax pagers ? They have paid the company's to put the cable down .Now we have to pay them every month for using something we have payed for to start with.

ValueWalk

Guaranteed Stimulus Check From Virginia: Who Will Get It And When

A new guaranteed income program will give hundreds of dollars to eligible households in Virginia per month for two years. The authorities started accepting applications for the guaranteed income program on October 31. Those who haven’t yet applied for this guaranteed stimulus check from Virginia need to hurry as the...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginian-Pilot

Teachers, advocacy groups angered by Virginia’s proposed changes to history education

Teachers, school officials, historians and advocacy groups are expressing anger this week after a new draft of the Virginia social studies standards appears to have largely thrown out a version of the draft that experts spent months developing. “I don’t see this as a re-draft, I see this as a new draft,” said Norfolk State University’s Cassandra Newby-Alexander, a history professor and ...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Proposed revisions to Virginia history standards receive backlash at hearing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens of people went before the Virginia Board of Education on Thursday to sound off on proposed changes to how history is taught inside the classroom. An overwhelming majority of those who spoke were opposed to the latest document. Some are concerned Sikhism, the fifth-largest religion in the world, won’t get enough attention.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Virginia revenue exceeds forecasts again as session is two months away

(The Center Square) – With the Virginia legislative session just two months away, the state’s general revenue collections were above forecasts again in the month of October, according to the office of the secretary of finance. “Wage growth and price inflation have supported tax collections so far this year.” Secretary of Finance Stephen Cummings said in a statement. “However, changing economic conditions and Fed policy are heightening our concerns about growth in the second half of the fiscal year. Aggressive actions by the Federal Reserve...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Senator Warner votes to end emergency declaration for COVID

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Senate lawmakers voted this week to end the emergency declaration for the COVID-19 pandemic. This is in contrast with the World Health Organization, which does not consider the pandemic to be over. Virginia Senator Mark Warner says it’s time to start turning the page. He was...
VIRGINIA STATE

