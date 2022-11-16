Read full article on original website
Elon Musk calls for 'anyone' left at Twitter who can write software to meet him, or fly in, to help him 'better understand' Twitter's tech
Hundreds of Twitter employees effectively resigned on Thursday in response to an ultimatum from CEO Elon Musk.
Fortnite Maker Says Google Paid Activision Millions Not to Launch Rival App Store
Fortnite developer Epic Games said Google paid the equivalent of $360 million to Call of Duty developer Activision Blizzard as part of a broad agreement that included a promise the gaming giant would not create a rival app store. The move, Epic said, helped solidify Google's hold on phones and tablets powered by its Android software.
Hundreds of Twitter Employees Reportedly Resign After Musk's Ultimatum
On Wednesday Elon Musk reportedly sent an ultimatum to Twitter's workforce: Agree to work long "hardcore" hours or leave the company. Employees had to reply "yes" to the option to stay by 5 p.m. ET on Thursday or be let go with three months of severance pay. Many, it appears, chose to leave.
Airbnb's Anti-Party Technology Is Now Live
Good luck throwing a party at your next Airbnb. The vacation rental platform's party-quashing technology went live on Wednesday. The reservation screening technology launched in the US, Canada and Australia, Airbnb said in a press release, and the company plans to expand the technology worldwide in spring 2023. Airbnb announced...
Whoa, This 2022 Insignia Fire TV Is Only $80 Right Now on Amazon
TVs have gotten pretty affordable over the years, and plenty of people have more than one in their home. You'll want a big screen in the living room, but if you're looking for some smaller TVs for your bedroom, guest room or any other room in your house, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Right now, Amazon is offering up to 53% off smaller Insignia F20 Series Fire TVs, with prices starting at just $80. There's no set expiration on these deals, so we'd recommend getting your order in soon if you're hoping to grab one at this price.
Verizon's New Test Drive Lets You Sample Its Network for Free for 30 Days
Verizon is following T-Mobile's lead and embracing eSIM as a way to let prospective customers try out its network before switching over. On Thursday the nation's largest wireless carrier announced a new "Verizon Test Drive" program that allows people with an unlocked, eSIM-compatible phone to connect to Verizon's network for 30 days.
FTX's New CEO Says Crypto Exchange Suffered 'Complete Failure of Corporate Controls'
The new CEO of embattled crypto exchange FTX, John J. Ray III, helped manage the fallout from one of the most infamous financial collapses in the last several decades: that of Enron. But in a bankruptcy court filing Thursday, Ray called the situation at FTX a failure unlike any he's seen.
More Companies Are Adopting 4-Day Workweeks. Here's How to Pitch One to Your Boss
On a Friday afternoon, one employee at Emtrain, a California-based human resources technology company, settles in for a nap. Another employee takes horseback riding lessons, while others play piano, practice photography or visit family members or friends they haven't seen in awhile. They can do this because Emtrain adopted a...
Prepare for Certification With This $45 CompTIA and IT Exam Training Bundle
If you're looking to build IT skills and set out on a pathway toward earning your credentials, check out the Complete CompTIA and IT Exam training bundle. For $45, you'll get lifetime access to 180 hours of material from LinuxPath, CramWise, DojoLab, CodeDirect and ExamsDigest that will take you from novice to expert -- all at your own pace, for hundreds less than it would cost for you to enroll in each of these programs individually. This deal is available now through Nov. 23.
Amazon Doesn't Want You to Wait for Black Friday to Buy That Echo Show or Fire Tablet
Amazon doesn't want you to wait until Black Friday to start your holiday shopping. Starting now, you can save big on a variety of Amazon hardware, including its Echo devices, Fire Tablets, Blink and Eero devices. Savings are over 50% in some cases, and they're set to stay on sale through the Black Friday and Cyber Monday madness.
Here Are Today's Refinance Rates, Nov. 17, 2022: Rates Slide
Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates slump over the last week. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also sank. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate six times in 2022 to try to hit the brakes on the economy. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend largely on how things play out with inflation. If inflation cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain their upward trajectory.
The Bestselling Electric Cars of 2022 So Far
This story is part of Plugged In, CNET's hub for all things EV and the future of electrified mobility. From vehicle reviews to helpful hints and the latest industry news, we've got you covered. We're most of the way through 2022, and the electric car sales chart tells us an...
Amazon's Early Black Friday Deals Arrive for Echo, Fire Tablet and More
Amazon recently announced it would kick off 48 hours of deals on Nov. 24, but that didn't stop it from offering up some incredible early Black Friday deals on its own lineup of equipment. Starting now, you can save big (over 50% in some cases) on a variety of Amazon hardware, including its Echo devices, Fire Tablets, Kindles, Eero and Ring. This isn't everything that will be discounted for Amazon's Black Friday sales, but it's a great start and a list full of deals that you should take advantage of now before they sell out.
Thanksgiving Deals and Freebies From Dunkin', Walmart, Krispy Kreme and More
The time to overindulge in turkey and your favorite side dishes is almost here. Thanksgiving is next week, and restaurants and grocery stores alike, from Walmart and Dunkin' to Krispy Kreme and Wendy's, are serving deals and limited-edition treats to help you celebrate the holiday. Here are all the places...
Early Black Friday Sales: Best Deals Available Ahead of Black Friday
We are officially one week away from Black Friday and there are TONS of great deals to be had. With a week to go until Black Friday is officially here, the deals are really starting to heat up. We've seen great Black Friday deals for a few weeks already and there's no shortage of early Black Friday deals available right now. Instead of sending you looking for all the best Black Friday deals, we've rounded up all of our favorites in one place.
Apple Reveals Black Friday Deals for 2022
Apple previewed on Thursday the deals it'll be rolling out on Black Friday and the following weekend. It'll be offering Apple gift cards on select purchases from November 25-28. Shoppers will get a $50 gift card when they buy select iPhones (not the iPhone 14), iPads, Beats headphones, Apple accessories...
AirPods Pro Paired With an iPhone Could Be an Alternative to Hearing Aids, Study Finds
Apple's AirPods Pro earbuds could serve as an inexpensive alternative to hearing aids, according to a study published this week in the iScience journal. Testing the AirPods, a group of researchers in Taiwan found that when the earbuds were paired with a smartphone, "no significant differences were found regarding speech perception between AirPods Pro and hearing aids in quiet."
Unlock Your Computer's Hidden List of Wi-Fi Passwords
The first time you set up your home Wi-Fi network, you connect all of your devices to the internet, like your phone and laptop, and then probably never really think about your password. That is, until a friend or family member comes over and wants to hop on your internet.
