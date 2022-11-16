ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark,wi
3d ago

because it needs to be expanded west past hwy 100. fix that big incline hill just before Mooreland rd. add extra designated slow lanes there for slow moving heavy trucks that struggle to climb that hill. then all traffic will flow easily going west from downtown.

washingtoncountyinsider.com

13 agencies respond to barn fire in Ozaukee County

November 19, 2022 -Town of Portt Washington, WI – Fire crews from 13 agencies battled frigid temperatures at a barn fire Friday night in neighboring Ozaukee County. This eveing (11/18) the Port Washington Fire/Rescue requested MABAS BOX 4-12 to the SECOND ALARM level for a structure fire at 3741 River Lane in the Town of Port Washington.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Pioneer Rd. closure is next on I-43 list

The new interchange at I-43 and Highland Road in Mequon is now open, providing easier access to Concordia University Wisconsin, as part of the ongoing reconstruction project that will widen the stretch of freeway from Glendale to Grafton from four to six lanes. Up next will be the upgrading of...
MEQUON, WI
The Center Square

Milwaukee Democrats oppose state plan to wide I-94

(The Center Square) – There is a growing chorus of Milwaukee Democrats who say the state is missing the mark by expanding I-94 instead of focusing on buses and bicycles. The Department of Transportation on Friday announced plans to widen I-94 between 70th Street and 16th Street in Milwaukee. That includes the lanes around American Family Field. The ultimate goal is to add new lanes, going from the current six lanes up to eight lanes. ...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

New parking ordinance proposed for downtown West Bend

WEST BEND — A new parking ordinance for downtown West Bend will go forward to the Common Council with the BID Board’s thumbs-up, designed to simplify parking rules and make them more functionally enforceable. The West Bend Downtown Business Improvement District Board met Tuesday morning. The special meeting’s...
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield Amtrak train crash, driver killed

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - A driver was killed in a crash involving his vehicle and an Amtrak train along Brookfield Road in Brookfield Thursday night, Nov. 17. Police said the driver, a man in his 60s, crashed into the Amtrak train while apparently trying to go around the barricades. No one...
BROOKFIELD, WI
Aviation International News

Metroliner Crashes on Wisconsin Golf Course

Minor injuries were reported for the three humans and 53 dogs aboard a 1985 Fairchild Metro SA227 after the turboprop twin crashed onto a golf course 3.2 nm short of the approach to Runway 10 at Wisconsin's Waukesha County Airport on Tuesday. Weather conditions at the time were reported as one-half mile with snow and fog and a ceiling of 300 feet.
PEWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Private chalets at South Shore Terrace back for the winter ❄️

MILWAUKEE - The snow is falling in Milwaukee making Milwaukee County Parks switch to winter operations - meaning the return of private chalets at South Shore Terrace starting Friday, Nov 25. According to a news release, 2022 marks the third season for the South Shore Chalets, which accommodate 2-6 people...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

WATCH: Sheboygan County driver ignores school bus ‘stop sign’ moments before kids cross the road

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Sheboygan County have shared a video of a driver who ignored a school bus stop sign moments before two kids crossed the road. In a Facebook post by the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, a driver in a blue SUV can be seen going through flashing red lights and a displayed stop sign of a school bus that was stopping to pick kids up on Tuesday.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Sweetheart Milwaukee concert deal could prove costly to taxpayers

MADISON — A state lawmaker sent out a warning last month urging the Milwaukee City Council against signing off on a competing concert complex proposed for the city’s famed Deer District. The council did not heed the warning. State Rep. John Macco in an urgent letter asked the...
