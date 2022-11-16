Jason David Frank, legendary star in the long-running Power Rangers and more action franchises, has died at the age of 49. While in the latter half of his career Frank had been more focused on original efforts such as the Legend of the White Dragon project, many who became familiar with the star most likely recognize more of his work as Tommy Oliver in the massive Power Rangers franchise. Jason David Frank made his first appearance with Power Rangers during the famous "Green With Evil" saga during Mighty Morphin Power Rangers in 1993. This five episode special introduced kids all over the world to the brainwashed into evil Tommy Oliver who not only immediately became a fan favorite villain, but soon became one of the biggest heroic warriors in the series' history. Following Oliver's original stint as the Green Ranger, he would return in subsequent seasons in various other forms.

