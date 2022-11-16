Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Taps Into Power's Best Moment Yet
Chainsaw Man is now making its way through the Fall 2022 anime schedule as one of the most popular series of the season, and one awesome cosplay has tapped into Power's best moment in the anime so far! The first season of the adaptation taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga has been a massive success with fans, and that's saying quite a lot as the manga was already a monstrous success in its own right before the anime made its full premiere. It's likely due to fans being introduced to the series' roster of characters, and this is most definitely led by Power.
ComicBook
Rick Grimes Returns in The Walking Dead Series Finale
Warning: this story contains spoilers from The Walking Dead series finale, "Rest in Peace." Sunday's final episode of The Walking Dead ends with an answer to the question plaguing fans for years: does Rick Grimes return? At San Diego Comic-Con in July, Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira announced they would reunite for the Rick & Michonne spin-off coming to AMC in 2023. Originally planned as a Rick movie trilogy, the new series will reveal what happened to Rick after he was taken away aboard a Civic Republic Military helicopter in the Season 9 episode "What Comes After." It will also answer what became of Michonne, whose exit in the Season 10 episode "What We Become" saw her heading north in search of Rick.
ComicBook
Hunter x Hunter Chrollo Cosplay Celebrates Series Return
Fans waited years for Yoshihiro Togashi to return to the world of Gon, Killua, and their fellow hunters, with Hunter x Hunter releasing new chapters earlier this year that took readers back to the Succession Contest Arc. While Gon and Killua have been MIA for years at this point, the Phantom Troupe has also been moving in the background, with one cosplayer taking the opportunity to give new life to Chrollo, the leader of this collection of rogue hunters that barely holds together the gang.
ComicBook
Daredevil: Born Again Rumored to Debut Fan-Favorite Avengers Character
Writing is well underway for Daredevil: Born Again and if recent reports are any indication, another beloved Marvel character could be making their live-action debut in the series. Known for his grounded, gritty stories, Daredevil is a character that quickly drew fans in with a TV-MA series on Netflix beginning in 2014. While it has yet to be seen if Marvel Studios will replicate that style and tone in Born Again, a popular rumor gaining steam online suggests White Tiger will finally make her live-action debut.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Former Star Chandler Riggs Had a Surprising Cameo in the Series Finale
11 seasons of zombies came to an end on Sunday night, as the final episode of The Walking Dead aired on AMC. The series finale had quite a few nods to former characters who departed over the years, many in the form of voiceovers or flashback montages. One former Walking Dead star, however, actually appeared on-screen in a background cameo role. Chandler Riggs, who starred in several seasons as Carl Grimes, made a short comeback for The Walking Dead's final episode.
ComicBook
Power Rangers: Red Ranger Actor Austin St. John Breaks Silence on Jason David Frank's Death
Legendary star of the Power Rangers franchise Jason David Frank has unfortunately died at the age of 49, and former Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, Power Rangers Zeo, and Power Rangers Turbo co-star and Red Ranger actor Austin St. John has broken his silence on Frank's death. Following early reports on social media and messages from those closest to the star, it was revealed by Frank's rep that he had passed away. Ever since, tributes to the original Green Ranger actor have been pouring in by both fans and those who closely worked alongside the star for many years.
ComicBook
Supernatural Actor Nicki Aycox Dead at 47
Nicki Aycox, who was known to Supernatural fans for playing Meg Masters in the first and fourth seasons of the series, has passed away at age 47. CBR reports Aycox was diagnosed with leukemia over a year ago, and her sister-in-law took to Facebook this week to reveal she had passed away. In addition to her role on Supernatural, Aycox was also known for playing Grace in Perfect Stranger and Minxie Hayes in Jeepers Creepers 2.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Star Jonathan Frakes Asked J.J. Abrams to Let Him Direct Star Trek 4
Star Trek has a long history of its actors stepping into the director's chair, whether it's Leonard Nimoy and Simon Pegg in the movies or numerous actors including LeVar Burton and Patrick Stewart on TV. One of those is Jonathan Frakes, who has directed the films Star Trek: First Contact and Star Trek: Insurrection, along with episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Voyager, Deep Space Nine, Discovery, Picard, and Strange New Worlds (as well as the interactive movie Star Trek: Vulcan). So it makes sense that when the series got its reboot, Frakes made a pitch to direct one of those movies.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Spinoff First Look: Daryl Dixon in France
Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. A new show in a new country means a new style for Daryl Dixon. AMC has revealed the first look at Norman Reedus in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, which finds the crossbow-wielding survivor overseas in Paris, France. After a goodbye with Melissa McBride's Carol, Sunday's "Rest in Peace" series finale of The Walking Dead ended on Reedus' Daryl riding off into the walker apocalypse frontier to look for Danai Gurira's Michonne and Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes. Below, say "bonjour" to first-look images from the Daryl Dixon spin-off.
ComicBook
Fire Force Cosplay Warms Up for Season 3 With Tamaki
Fire Force will soon be coming back for a third round of the anime in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is keeping the fires warm with Tamaki Kotatsu! The original run of Atsushi Okubo's manga series came to an end earlier this year, but thankfully it was far from the end of the franchise as a whole. While the second season of the anime wrapped up its run some time ago without any tease about the potential future of the anime, the end of the manga's run came with the major announcement that the anime would be returning for a third season.
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds Brings Walking Dead Characters Back for New Maximum Effort Commercial
Maximum Effort isn't just a catchphrase spoken by Deadpool. It's also the name of Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds' production company, as well as a mantra by which the company operates. That mantra was on full display on Sunday night during the new commercial effort from the company. Reynolds' Maximum Effort did the absolute most for a set of short commercials that aired during The Walking Dead series finale, going as far as to bring back fallen characters from the series in their undead forms to advertise various products.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Shares First Look at New Arc
Dragon Ball Super is gearing up to finally end its hiatus and come back with new chapters, and to celebrate the series has shared the first look at what fans can expect from the next big arc! When Chapter 87 of the manga ended the Granolah the Survivor arc earlier this Summer, fans were excited about all of the potential places the story could go next. Unfortunately, there was an unexpected wait as the manga went on an extended hiatus to get properly prepared for the next new arc. Thankfully, the wait is over as the next arc of the series is almost here at last.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Director Explains Rosita Shocker (Exclusive)
Warning: this story contains spoilers from The Walking Dead series finale, "Rest in Peace." Here lies the final victim of The Walking Dead. Sunday's "Rest in Peace" series finale not only laid to rest the AMC zombie drama after 11 seasons, but bid farewell to one of the show's main characters: Rosita Espinosa (Christian Serratos). Introduced in the Season 4 episode "Inmates" in 2014, the trio of Rosita, Abraham Ford (Michael Cudlitz), and Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) is down to one. The final episode revealed Rosita had been bit by a walker, only to have her slowly succumb to the fatal bite before peacefully passing on as the last death on The Walking Dead.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead: Dead City Details Revealed
Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. Keep your friends close and your enemies closer — but not too close. Sunday's series finale of The Walking Dead, titled "Rest in Peace," laid to rest the seasons-long vendetta between enemies-turned-allies Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). After Negan apologized for killing Glenn (Steven Yeun) years earlier, Maggie realized she could never forgive the man who murdered her husband: "When I look at you, all I see is that bat coming down on his head ... So I can't forgive you. Even though I'm so grateful that you saved my son. Even though I know that you're trying. I'm trying, too. 'Cause I don't want to hate you anymore."
ComicBook
The Flash Movie Editor Reveals Why DC Film Is "Worth the Wait"
After years upon years of being in the works, The Flash movie is currently on track to be released next year, bringing the journey of DC's Scarlet Speedster to the big screen. The film has already had a fair amount of anticipation and speculation surrounding it, between the return of Michael Keaton's take on Bruce Wayne / Batman, and the film's overall place in the ever-evolving DC universe. A brief teaser trailer during last year's DC FanDome teased exactly what the film has in store, including the revelation that franchise star Ezra Miller will be playing two incarnations of Barry Allen in the film — and according to the film's editor, Paul Machliss, the technology used to bring that to life could be part of the reason why the film has more recently been delayed.
ComicBook
Original Power Rangers Cast Pay Tribute to Jason David Frank After Tragic Death
Fans of the Power Rangers franchise as well as the entertainment industry were saddened on Sunday to learn that Jason David Frank, perhaps best known to many as the original Green Ranger Tommy Oliver in the long running franchise, had died at the age of 49. Tributes to Frank have been pouring in all across social media from fans as well as those involved with the Power Rangers franchise — including the original Power Rangers cast.
ComicBook
Jason David Frank, Legendary Power Rangers and Action Star, Dies at 49
Jason David Frank, legendary star in the long-running Power Rangers and more action franchises, has died at the age of 49. While in the latter half of his career Frank had been more focused on original efforts such as the Legend of the White Dragon project, many who became familiar with the star most likely recognize more of his work as Tommy Oliver in the massive Power Rangers franchise. Jason David Frank made his first appearance with Power Rangers during the famous "Green With Evil" saga during Mighty Morphin Power Rangers in 1993. This five episode special introduced kids all over the world to the brainwashed into evil Tommy Oliver who not only immediately became a fan favorite villain, but soon became one of the biggest heroic warriors in the series' history. Following Oliver's original stint as the Green Ranger, he would return in subsequent seasons in various other forms.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's New Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon Has a Delightful Nod to Godzilla
The signature move of the newest pseudo-legendary Pokemon is an unmistakable nod to one of Godzilla's strangest abilities. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduce Frigibax and its evolutions Arctibax and Baxcalibur. All three Pokemon are dinosaur-like Pokemon with a very distinct axe-like spike on their backs. Baxcalibur's crest looks almost identical to the dorsal spike that adorn Godzilla's back. Baxcalibur's signature move Glaive Rush is another seeming reference to the King of the Monsters. The Pokemon rushes at its opponent to ram its spike into its opponent, looking like an upside-down version of Godzilla's unique method of flight from the seminal Godzilla vs. Hedorah. You can check out the animation of Baxcalibur's attack below, followed by Godzilla's radioactive breath-powered flight.
ComicBook
Ayakashi Triangle Reveals Anime's Release Date in First Trailer
Ayakashi Triangle might be tough to keep up with outside of Japan, but fans will have a new way to explore it soon as the anime has officially revealed its release date together with the debut of its very first trailer! Kentaro Yabuki's original manga started to get an official English language simulpub release together with the other franchises currently running in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but things changed as the series continued. As fans might know about the creator, things got pretty spicy pretty quickly and the series has changed platforms quite a bit over its run as a result.
ComicBook
Netflix's Mysterious New Thriller Series Dominates Top 10
Netflix has rolled out the latest batch of viewership data, including the Top 10 movies and TV shows on the platform for the week of November 14th to November 20th. In that time frame one show has clearly revealed itself as something Netflix should consider chasing for future programming with the premiere of mystery-thriller 1899 DOMINATING the Top 10 TV shows. Hailing from the creators of Dark, Netflix subscribers have been devouring the TV show and its many twists and turns, propelling it to the #2 TV for the entire week and putting it just behind the #1 series by only a few million hours total. Why is 1899 working so well and how much better is it doing than everything else on Netflix? Let's break it down below.
Comments / 0