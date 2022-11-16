Read full article on original website
Dangerous lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of New York state
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, dumping over 5 feet in some spots with more expected to fall through the night into Saturday. The storm was blamed for the deaths of two people stricken while clearing snow.
Council to vote on EPA plan to fix Mississippi water system
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Officials in Mississippi’s capital city are scheduled to vote Thursday on a proposed agreement with the federal government for how to fix the city’s water system, which came dangerously close to collapsing more than two months ago. Details of the proposal had not...
Missing Halfmoon man’s mother puts out plea for information
HALFMOON — Bilal Ashfaq’s face looks out from missing person signs at Crescent Park. It’s been eight months, and there’s still no sign of him. “We want him to come back,” said his distraught mother, Tahira Ashfaq. “We’ll help him. Whatever he wants, make a good life. He wants to study, he wants to get a job.”
N. Dakota AG: Docs can use health info to defend abortions
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Doctors who perform abortions should be able to disclose the patient’s personal health information as part of their defense to avoid prosecution, North Dakota’s attorney general said Wednesday. North Dakota’s abortion ban, which is currently on hold because of a lawsuit, makes the...
NYSED asks all school districts to drop Native American mascots
The New York State Education Department issued guidance Thursday evening, asking all school districts to retire Native American mascots. The guidance names the Cambridge Central School District, who voted to retire their Indians team name logo and mascot last year, but since reversed that decision. “School districts that continue to...
Lawsuit accuses largest US meat producers of wage fixing
DENVER (AP) — Three meat plant workers have filed a federal lawsuit accusing 11 of the United States’ largest beef and pork producers of conspiring to depress wages and benefits. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Denver on Friday, seeks class-action status and alleges the producers have...
Alabama execution set in murder-for-hire of preacher’s wife
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is preparing to execute a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher’s wife, even though a jury recommended he receive life imprisonment instead of a death sentence. Kenneth Eugene Smith, 57, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection at a...
