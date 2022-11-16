Read full article on original website
Two bars and a bakery: Add these new Birmingham openings to your list
With less than two full months left in the year, Birmingham is still racking up the bar and restaurant openings. Four Birmingham industry veterans have opened the doors to their long-awaited projects, right in time for holiday season-- one of the dining industry’s busiest times of the year. Here...
Where to get a FREE Thanksgiving meal + how to serve
Thanksgiving is a day to celebrate family, friends and give thanks. These five Birmingham organizations are saying thank you by serving free Thanksgiving meals to the community. Continue reading to find out where to get a free Thanksgiving meal this year or where you can serve others. 1. The Salvation...
3 reasons you’ll be wowed by Armour & Co’s dreamy apartments + event space
One of the most important decisions you can make is where you choose to come home to every day. Armour & Co has 20 charming lofts that foster the perfect blend of luxurious amenities, enviable views and modern city living. With a coffee shop and speakeasy on the way, plus a gorgeous panoramic rooftop event space, read on for more reasons why you’ll want to put your keys in the door + plan your next event here.
7 amazing Birmingham Black Friday deals you need to check out
Birmingham, get ready to shop til you drop with these hot Black Friday deals! To help you better prepare for the big day, we gathered Black Friday deals for seven Birmingham businesses. Keep reading to find out how to spend less and save more. 1. Stella Blu. Stella Blu, located...
Junior League of Birmingham’s Market Noel
The Junior League of Birmingham (JLB) is here to help you sleigh the holidays at their annual Market Noel fundraiser at The Finley Center Nov. 17-19, 2022! The holiday market features more than 100 merchants from across the nation all in one place with high quality items like home decor, clothing, jewelry, gift and holiday items, toys, gourmet food and much more. Market Noel welcomes vendors located here in Alabama and throughout the country, including The Explorer’s Circle, Emily’s Heirloom Pound Cakes, PawTree, Boots and Genes Boutique, Blue Feather Candle Company, Bailey Pearl Designs, Gaines Family Farmstead, Lola Soap and more. With the purchase of a $15 general admission ticket, patrons will be able to attend Market Noel and shop until they drop. General shopping hours are: Thursday, Nov. 17 – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18 – 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 19 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Win $500 to one of these 9 local shops for the Holidays [GIVEAWAY]
Stumped on the perfect gift for the right person? As the holiday season approaches, we know that holiday shopping in Birmingham for everyone on your list can be tough. That’s why we’re sharing our top picks for each gift category—no internet scouring required. 1. For the foodie:...
Jimmie Hale Mission in need of donations as warming shelter fills up during cold snap
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jimmie Hale Mission is opening its warming shelter’s doors on November 18th. Mission leaders said when it’s cold night after night, that’s when they see the most guests in the warming shelter. Executive Director Perryn Carroll said they started the season seeing about 60 guests in the warming shelters, but now it’s more than 100 and climbing.
10 spectacular events to look forward to this weekend—Nov. 18-20
It’s almost the weekend, y’all. Whether you’re looking to cherish the last moments of fall or counting down the days until Christmas, there is an abundance of fun events in The Magic City, November 18-20. It’s football time. When: Saturday, November 19 | 3PM. Where: Jordan-Hare...
Third Avenue Food Court development acquires two new buildings in Birmingham
Local attorney and real estate developer Eric Guster recently purchased two buildings along 3rd Avenue North, adjacent to the site of his new food truck court. Keep reading to learn more about the buildings and Guster’s plans for the area. About the Third Avenue Food Court. In September, Bham...
Birmingham Attorney Eric Guster Purchases More Downtown Property
Birmingham attorney and real estate developer Eric Guster has purchased two downtown properties to create a mixed-use development named Third Avenue Food Court. The recently purchased parcels include two commercial buildings, one whose long-term tenant is ABC Select Spirits (commonly called ABC Store or state store) and the other which housed Credit Finance Corp. ABC Select Spirits, will remain as a long-term tenant and is now officially part of Third Ave. Food Court, Guster said.
Northport Shoe Store Hosting Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway Monday
The Athlete's Foot in Northport will host a turkey giveaway for those in need next week, a few days ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. According to an event post on Facebook, the event will give out turkeys to the first 50 people in line in the store beginning at 5 p.m. The event notice states interested participants will have the opportunity to line up as early as they would like.
32 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Nov. 18-20
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 32 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Mike Wald at 205-541-0940 or...
CAPS Tuscaloosa to Give Away 100 Turkeys to Families in Need on Monday
Child Abuse Prevention Services of Tuscaloosa, along with several community partners, will host a turkey giveaway Monday afternoon to 100 families in need. CAPS, in partnership with Coca Cola, Sealy Furniture Outlet, CMB Holdings and West Alabama Wholesale, will give out the turkeys and drinks to the first 100 families in attendance at the drive.
‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program makes sure no one is forgotten this holiday season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Home Instead Birmingham has just ramped up its “Be a Santa to a Senior” program for the holiday season. Dan Pahos is the owner of the franchise in Birmingham. He said there are many seniors in the area who don’t have anyone around the holidays.
11 reasons Birmingham’s gone to the dogs—from pet care to day cares + dog bars
Birmingham has been named the best city to visit with your dog, one of the most pet-friendly cities, the list goes on… From dog bars to lavish day cares, we’ve rounded up eleven of Birmingham’s best pup-themed spots. Pamper your pet. 1. Hollywood Feed. When it comes...
Holiday Events in Birmingham Not to Miss!
It’s the most wonderful time of the year!! And it’s full of things to do to get you in the mood for the holidays! Check out these special holiday events happening around town to make you feel merry and bright!. Glow Wild at the Birmingham Zoo. The Birmingham...
Meet the Millennials Opening Birmingham’s Newest Downtown Event Venue
Two Birmingham millennials this month hosted a grand opening for one of Birmingham’s newest event venues. Co-owners Giani Martin and Dezmon Stovall opened Gallery5 at 2023 4th Ave N Birmingham, AL 35203 in a building that makes up 3,800 square feet including 20-foot ceilings, front-facing panoramic windows, and a lofty mezzanine with accent furniture and dimmable lights.
Renovations almost complete at Western Hills Mall
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Fairfield’s Western Hills Mall was purchased back in January by The Peleg Group, a real estate investment and managing company. The company has already made some huge renovations to the mall. Owner Ami Peleg said the renovations cost nearly $4 million, however, he said it’s...
Stores and churches lifting load for shoppers with rising inflation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Thanksgiving is exactly one week away and it's going to cost shoppers more to celebrate. According to Farm Bureau's annual survey, feeding 10 people will cost about $64—$10 more than last year. Stores in Central Alabama are trying to keep costs down for shoppers and...
Tuscaloosa church gives food to families for Thanksgiving
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Outreach Ministry of Saint Paul Baptist Church continued a tradition that extends well beyond this holiday season. WBRC was there as it hosted its last drive through food giveaway of 2022. The church works to address food insecurity in West Tuscaloosa by having a food pantry and hosting food giveaways throughout the year.
