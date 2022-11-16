The Junior League of Birmingham (JLB) is here to help you sleigh the holidays at their annual Market Noel fundraiser at The Finley Center Nov. 17-19, 2022! The holiday market features more than 100 merchants from across the nation all in one place with high quality items like home decor, clothing, jewelry, gift and holiday items, toys, gourmet food and much more. Market Noel welcomes vendors located here in Alabama and throughout the country, including The Explorer’s Circle, Emily’s Heirloom Pound Cakes, PawTree, Boots and Genes Boutique, Blue Feather Candle Company, Bailey Pearl Designs, Gaines Family Farmstead, Lola Soap and more. With the purchase of a $15 general admission ticket, patrons will be able to attend Market Noel and shop until they drop. General shopping hours are: Thursday, Nov. 17 – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18 – 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 19 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO