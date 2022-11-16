ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Teresa Giudice opens up about wedding looks, reveals tribute to late parents

By Melissa Minton
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m3cd7_0jD4njby00
Teresa Giudice married Louie Ruelas in August and is sharing secrets from her wedding wardrobe. Instagram/bravotv

Teresa Giudice overlooked no details when it came to her wedding.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star married Luis “Louie” Ruelas in a lavish ceremony in August, amid lots of family drama and with an over-the-top hairstyle that turned plenty of heads — including Andy Cohen’s.

And on Tuesday, the mom of four shared new details about her wedding dresses and veil on Instagram, as well as the scoop on Ruelas’ tuxedos and her bridesmaids’ outfits.

Giudice walked down the aisle wearing a custom Mark Zunino strapless ballgown, along with a particularly meaningful veil.

“When I came up with the idea of a custom veil that honored my parents, [Zunino] listened and made it so special for me, I cried when I saw it,” Giudice wrote.

“My veil had 3 hearts and the phrase ‘Sempre Insieme’ which means always together and is written on my parents’ mausoleum because they were always together.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uBI8n_0jD4njby00
The reality star revealed that inside of her Mark Zunino wedding dress were three hearts and the numbers “333” to honor her late parents and their lucky number.

She continued, “Mark surprised me by sewing three hearts and 333 inside of the dress as an extra tribute to my parents because the number 3 is very significant for my family.”

For the reception, the cookbook writer turned to Galia Lahav for “something sexy & fun that [she] could move and dance in,” choosing an off-the-shoulder lace look with a thigh-high slit.

The star also shared a close-up peek at her bejeweled crown, pink bridesmaid dresses from Coco’s Chateau and Ruelas’ personalized Sal Lauretta tux.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BGZJp_0jD4njby00
Giudice changed into a lace gown with a high slit for the reception so she could dance the night away.

While Giudice paid tribute to her parents on her big day, brother Joe Gorga and wife Melissa Gorga were noticeably absent, skipping the event in an emotional decision amid their ongoing feud.

Those who were in attendance included “RHOA” stars Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore and Phaedra Parks, “RHOM” Alexia Echevarria, “RHONY” Jill Zarin and Dorinda Medley, among others.

Fans will get even more insight on Giudice’s bridal looks — and the drama — as Bravo filmed a wedding special around the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=118sov_0jD4njby00
Giudice’s bridesmaids included her four daughters as well as “RHONJ” co-stars Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin, but sister-in-law Melissa Gorga was noticeably snubbed.

Comments / 4

Pamela Rose
3d ago

People get married every day without making a dog and pony show out of it, so why the hell would we care about her?

Reply
4
Related
E! News

What RHOP's Gizelle Bryant Warned Luke Gulbranson About Dating Ashley Darby

Watch: Gizelle Bryant "Happy" Ashley Darby Called Out Vicki Gunvalson at BravoCon 2022. Gizelle Bryant is weighing in on her Real Housewives of Potomac co-star's brewing Bravo romance. Bravoholics have been buzzing ever since RHOP's Ashley Darby sparked romance rumors with Summer House star Luke Gulbranson at BravoCon 2022 earlier...
RadarOnline

Miley Cyrus Cringing At Estranged 61-Year-Old Dad Billy Ray’s Romance With 20-Something Girlfriend

Miley Cyrus’ friends reveal the pop star has fears for her estranged dad Billy Ray’s romance with his 20-something singer girlfriend Firerose, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Billy Ray, 61, has been flaunting his romance with Aussie singer Firerose for months on social media. In September, the country singer’s new fling was seen wearing a massive diamond ring fueling speculation the two got engaged.
People

Tori Roloff Opens Up About Son Josiah as He Turns 6 Months Old: 'Hasn't Been the Easiest'

"Josiah is soooo happy when he's happy, and soooo not when he's not," the mom of three wrote on Sunday in an Instagram post to celebrate her youngest child's milestone Tori Roloff is opening up about her son Josiah as he reaches a new milestone.  On Sunday, the Little People, Big World star candidly opened up about motherhood while simultaneously celebrating her baby turning 6 months old.  Posting adorable photos of Josiah whom she shares with husband Zach Roloff, the mom of three wrote in the Instagram caption, "Some...
Page Six

Harry Hamlin and daughter Delilah disturb fans with ‘creepy,’ ‘provocative’ photo

Too close for comfort? Fans are disgusted with “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna’s husband, Harry Hamlin, over a “creepy” and “provocative” photo he took with their oldest daughter, Delilah Hamlin. Though the picture in question was snapped last month at New York Fashion Week, it recently made its way to Instagram, where users expressed their many concerns. The image shows the actor, 70, standing closely next to the model, 24, while grabbing her tightly by the lower waist. In a sheer top, Delilah is seen staring seductively at the camera while her father intensely presses his face against the side of...
Page Six

Kyle Richards’ daughters hang with Kathy Hilton, Kim’s kids amid feud

Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards may not all currently be thick as thieves, but that doesn’t mean their children have stopped hanging out. The famous sisters’ kids got together over the weekend to celebrate Kim’s oldest daughter, Brooke Wiederhorn, who is pregnant with her third child. “When the cousin squad links up to shower our latest addition 👯‍♀️💖👶🚿🍼,” Kathy’s second oldest daughter, Nicky Hilton, captioned an Instagram photo showing eight of the older female Richards cousins smiling and embracing each other. From left to right — and mostly dressed in pink — stood Kim’s youngest daughter Kimberly Jackson, 27, Kathy’s daughters...
bravotv.com

Teresa Giudice Changed Up Her Hair: “Like My New Look?”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member has a new hairstyle and she is “in love” with it. Teresa Giudice is no stranger to switching up her hair. In 2019, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member debuted a rose gold color and declared she was “loving” it. The following year, she showed off her chic cut and light brown highlights, and in 2021, she was “feeling fresh” with a revamped style featuring copper and dirty blonde hues.
Page Six

Page Six

156K+
Followers
18K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy