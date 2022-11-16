ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘DC’s Stargirl’ Exclusive: Courtney Addresses The JSA

By Alex Zalben
 3 days ago
The bad news? There are only three episodes to go until DC’s Stargirl wraps up its run on The CW with the Season 3 finale — which is also the series finale. The good news? You don’t have to wait until tonight to check out an exclusive clip from Season 3, Episode 11 “Frenemies – Chapter Eleven: The Haunting”, because we’ve got one for you right here, right now.

In the sneak peek, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) is holding a group Justice Society meeting in the Whitmore household, catching everyone up on what’s been going on over the past few episodes while they’ve been headed in vastly different directions. The biggest revelation? Courtney confesses that she took some of the heat off brother Mikey (Trae Romano) by lying/telling her sometimes boyfriend Cameron (Hunter Sansone) that she was the one who killed his father, Jordan (Neil Jackson) back in Season 1.

What the assembled heroes don’t know, though, is — and spoilers past this point — that it seems like Jordan Mahkent, aka Icicle, is not dead, but in fact the mysterious villain who has been terrorizing Blue Valley all season long. And in addition, he also seemingly killed the titular frenemies, Paula (Joy Osmanski) and Crusher (Neil Hopkins) in the cliffhanger of the previous episode. And that leads into the big moment at the end of the clip, as their daughter Artemis (Stella Smith) comes looking for Courtney’s help.

Here’s the official synopsis for this week’s episode, via The CW:

“Frenemies – Chapter Eleven: The Haunting” – (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)

SEEKING FORGIVENESS – As Courtney (Brec Bassinger), Sylvester (Joel McHale) and the JSA plot to take down a major threat, the arrival of someone from their past sends shock waves through the town. Luke Wilson, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Hunter Sansone and Alkoya Brunson also star. Jennifer Phang directed the episode written by Steve Harper & Maytal Zchut (#311). Original airdate 11/16/2022. Every episode of DC’S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

