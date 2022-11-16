ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

WolverineDigest

Michigan Nabs Commitment From High-Upside Prospect

It had been more than a month since Michigan landed a commitment, but the Wolverines got back on the board today with the pledge of Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth interior offensive lineman Nathan Efobi. The 6-4, 282-pounder picked the Wolverines over Boston College, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Miami, Missouri, NC...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan football lands commitment from class of 2023 OL

Michigan’s football program has added a new commitment with the early signing period just over than a month away. Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth three-star offensive lineman Nathan Efobi became the Wolverines’ 16th verbal pledge in the 2023 class on Friday, announcing his decision in a post on Instagram. The 6-foot, 3 1/2-inch, 282-pounder chose Michigan over 13 other reporter offers and four other finalists: Miami, NC State, Penn State and Louisville.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Comeback

Michigan running back gets bad injury news

The Michigan Wolverines will be absent a key contributor vs. the Illinois Fighting Illini. Michigan running back Donovan Edwards was ruled out ahead of the game vs. Illinois Saturday. The sophomore running back exited last week’s game against Nebraska early for undisclosed reasons. No real status update was provided up until today and Edwards was Read more... The post Michigan running back gets bad injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

Michigan Basketball: 3 takeaways from an irritating loss to Arizona State

From the word go Michigan basketball had no chance against a club that literally shot the lights completely out of the Barclays Center. Arizona State played one of the best games of the Booby Hurley era, while Michigan basketball was the exact opposite for Juwan Howard. The Wolverines have not beaten the Sun Devils and that streak continued on Thursday night. Here are the three takeaways from the unexpected debacle in the Legends Classic finals.
TEMPE, AZ
saturdaytradition.com

Chris 'The Bear' Fallica makes gambling prediction for Michigan-Illinois game

Michigan and Illinois were both ranked in the first College Football Playoff selection committee top 25 of the 2022 season. Three weeks later, the Wolverines are heavy favorites against the Illini. Even with an 18-point spread, ESPN’s Chris “The Bear” Fallica sees Michigan covering. Fallica joined Greg McElroy’s “Always College...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Michigan Recruiting Insider: Crystal Ball run coming for Michigan?

The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. On the latest episode of The Michigan Recruiting Insider Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz, and Brice Marich discuss the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
gbmwolverine.com

Michigan Basketball vs Arizona State: Odds, a prediction and how to watch

Michigan basketball will take on former four-star commitment Frankie Collins tonight and here are the odds, as well as a prediction and how to watch. Well, we all got the matchup that we wanted or at least Frankie Collins did as the former Wolverine is chomping at the bit to take on Michigan basketball.
TEMPE, AZ
Michigan Daily

Connor Earegood: Amid medical crisis, Michigan shouldn’t have played Minnesota

Let’s face it, the No. 3 Michigan hockey team wasn’t thinking about hockey Thursday night. Nor should it have been. With one teammate in the hospital and six others out with severe illness, there were far more pressing concerns on the Wolverines’ minds than taking on No. 2 Minnesota. Medical professionals ultimately cleared 18 healthy skaters for the game, though five regular dressers didn’t take the ice.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt addresses possibility for upset alert in Michigan-Illinois showdown

Joel Klatt is locking in his pick for Saturday’s matchup between Illinois and Michigan. As the Illini prepare to travel to Ann Arbor, one major pundit in their back pocket is the defense. Currently, Illinois ranks No. 3 in scoring defense (12.5 points per game), No. 5 in pass defense (161 yards per game) and No. 6 in run defense (85.9 yards per game).
ANN ARBOR, MI
WLNS

4 mid-Michigan teams reach high school football semi-finals

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The high school football season is very close to an end here in Michigan. There are just four teams left in all of mid-Michigan: Jackson Lumen Christi, Mason, DeWitt, and Napoleon. Two of those teams, DeWitt and Mason, could face each other in the finals if they win. The other two […]
DEWITT, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

FINAL: Michigan State hits triple digits, cruises to fifth straight win

While it has been getting cold outside in East Lansing, Michigan State women's basketball has stayed hot inside the Breslin Center. In their fifth and final game of their home stand to start the season, the Spartans hung over 100 points on the Florida A&M Rattlers, with the final score being 109-44. It was a group effort for the Spartans as thirteen players finished with five points or more. The Spartans got off to a quick start as they led the Rattlers 13-5 in the first five minutes of the game. For the rest of the quarter though, the Spartans offense stalled...
MLive.com

MHSAA suspends coach of top-ranked Belleville football team until 2024

The Michigan High School Athletic Association has confirmed that Belleville football coach Jermain Crowell has been suspended for the remainder of the 2022 season and the entirety of the 2023 season for violating the state’s undue influence rule. The Belleville Area Independent first reported the suspension and MHSAA representative...
BELLEVILLE, MI
WWMTCw

Michigan Democrats make historic leadership announcements in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Incoming Michigan state Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, announced on Wednesday the appointments to the 2023-2027 Senate Democratic Caucus. Most Senate Democrats in leadership positions are from the metro Detroit area, with many key roles going to female senators. Four-story living: Heritage Community of...
MICHIGAN STATE

