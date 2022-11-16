Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
The best movies to watch for Thanksgiving
More than any other holiday, Thanksgiving is really about family. It’s a holiday that, in its design, is built around coming together to share a meal and interact with one another. Once you’re done with the meal, though, you may be looking for something else to bond over or discuss as a family. Thankfully, there are a number of great films set around Thanksgiving that will surely prompt plenty of discussions.
tvinsider.com
Bellamy Young Shares Why ‘A Waltons Thanksgiving’ Is a New Holiday Classic (VIDEO)
The Waltons family grows by one in A Waltons Thanksgiving, premiering Sunday, November 20 on The CW. Ahead of the premiere, Ma Walton herself — Scandal‘s former First Lady Bellamy Young — popped by the TV Insider office to dish on her second Waltons film and play a round of Holiday Hot Takes.
Polygon
We’re watching The Santa Clauses for Hot Bernard
‘Tis the season to rewatch old Christmas movies — and there’s nothing quite like 1994’s The Santa Clause and its 2002 sequel. (We don’t talk about the third one here.) What about those movies is so compelling? No, not Tim Allen. It’s Bernard, the charming elf played by David Krumholtz, who sparked many a crush in the youngins that grew up watching these Christmas movies.
"A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" and the series' other holiday specials will not air on TV this year. Here's how to watch them for free
The "Charlie Brown" holiday specials fans have grown accustomed to watching on TV will no longer be broadcast on traditional network television this year. Apple TV will stream the three holiday shows, and started with "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" in October. Apple is giving nonsubscribers an opportunity to...
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
ETOnline.com
Pregnant Blake Lively Glows at American Cinematheque Awards, Honors Ryan Reynolds With Sweet Speech
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds had a very special date night on Thursday. The 35-year-old actress, who is expecting her fourth child with Reynolds, was by her husband's side at the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, where he was the recipient of the American Cinematheque Award.
Candace Cameron Bure Responds to Uproar Over Her Recent Comments About Joining GAC Family: “Given The Toxic Climate In Our Culture, I Shouldn’t Be Surprised’
Candace Cameron Bure has responded to the blowback from her Wall Street Journal interview, in which she explained why she departed Hallmark Channel for the Great American Family network and how it will “keep traditional marriage at the core.” “I would like to address my comments on Great American Family’s programming as reported in The Wall Street Journal,” she began in a lengthy post on Instagram. “All of you know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and...
Kymberly Herrin, ZZ Top ‘Legs’ Video Star, Dead at 65
Kymberly Herrin, the model and actress who grabbed rock fans’ attention in ZZ Top’s 1984 music video for “Legs,” has died at the age of 65. A cause of death has not been announced. An obituary published in the Santa Barbara News-Press simply stated that she “passed away peacefully” on Oct. 28.
Prevention
Jennifer Garner, 50, Just Debuted a Jaw-Dropping New Look and Fans Are Loving It
Jennifer Garner just revealed a gorgeous new look on Instagram. The 50-year-old debuted a beautiful, short haircut and fans are loving it. She shared three Virtue products she uses to style her new ‘do: the 6-In-1 Styler, Texturizing Spray, and Healing Oil. Whether Jennifer Garner is showing off an...
Days of Our Lives Will Pay Tribute to John Aniston During Late Star's Final Episode
Days of Our Lives will air a special tribute to the late actor during his final episode on Dec. 26 John Aniston is set to receive a poignant farewell from the show that made him a star. The actor, who died last week at age 89, had a recurring role on the daytime series Days of Our Lives for over 30 years. The late star played Victor Kiriakis, a villainous, yet charming crime lord, in nearly 3,000 episodes. In response to his death, the show will air...
Danny DeVito's Life in Photos
Born on Nov. 17, 1944, Danny DeVito grew up in Ashley Park, New Jersey, with his mother, father and two sisters. He found acting through a pursuit of stage makeup, having learned to be a beautician while working at his sister's salon. The 4-ft., 10-in. actor fell in love with theater and performed in Off-Broadway productions throughout the 1960s and early 1970s.
EW.com
Harry Potter alum Ralph Fiennes would reprise Voldemort role: 'No question about it'
Ralph Fiennes has played plenty of villains throughout his career, but only one so evil he must not be named. At the New York premiere of his horror comedy The Menu, the English actor said he would "of course" portray villain Lord Voldemort once more should Warner Bros. or author J.K. Rowling conjure up future Harry Potter projects. "No question about it," Fiennes told Variety.
Candace Cameron Bure Addresses Stance on Gay Christmas Movies, Blames ‘Toxic Climate’ for Controversy: ‘I’m Called to Love All People, and I Do’
Candace Cameron Bure is responding to the backlash. Earlier this week, the actor, who serves as Great American Family’s chief creative officer, told “WSJ. Magazine” that the network will not be featuring LGBTQ couples, noting, ““I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” she said. CEO Bill Abbott added, “It’s certainly the year 2022, so we’re aware of the trends. There’s no whiteboard that says, ‘Yes, this’ or ‘No, we’ll never go here.'” On Wednesday, Bure responded to the many criticisms of her remarks in a lengthy statement: “I would like to address my comments on Great...
Digital Trends
Where to watch Sleepless in Seattle
Not many rom-coms open with a funeral, but then Sleepless in Seattle isn’t your typical rom-com. The two leads almost never share a scene together and the action is largely propelled by two adolescents who know better than the adults in the room. There’s not really a villain either, unless you count an annoying date with a fake laugh and a perpetually sick fiancé as hateful antagonists. (We don’t.)
Candace Cameron Bure says Great American Family 'will keep traditional marriage at the core' by excluding same-sex love stories
Hilarie Burton Morgan said Candace Cameron Bure's words were "bigotry" and JoJo Siwa said they were "rude and hurtful to a whole community of people."
All the Details on Taylor Lautner's 'Romantic' Wedding to Taylor Dome: 'I Married My Best Friend'
Taylor Lautner knew he'd get a little emotional when it came to his wedding to longtime girlfriend Taylor Dome, so he had a plan. "We did a first look [before the ceremony] because I knew if the first time I saw her was when she was walking down the aisle, I would have lost it," the actor, 30, tells PEOPLE. "I was surprisingly more composed than I thought I would be. But it was still tough to hold it together!"
'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' won't air on TV in 2022. Here's how you can watch the classic.
There’s something about watching Charlie Brown try to kick that football. Here's how you can watch “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” even without a TV.
EW.com
Jodie Sweetin praises JoJo Siwa, urges LGBTQ support amid Full House costar Candace Cameron Bure controversy
There might be a crack in the foundation of Full House. After former Hallmark Channel staple Candace Cameron Bure made controversial comments about her new holiday network producing content that will favor "traditional marriage" over featuring LGBTQ love stories, her sitcom costar Jodie Sweetin voiced support for the queer community and openly gay entertainer JoJo Siwa, who publicly clashed with Bure in July.
‘Call Me Kat’: ‘Mama’ Vicki Lawrence To Play Leslie Jordan’s Mother In Fox Comedy Following Star’s Death
EXCLUSIVE: Emmy Award-winner Vicki Lawrence (Mama’s Family, The Carol Burnett Show) is set to guest star in an upcoming episode of Fox’s Call Me Kat‘s third season. Following the death of series regular Leslie Jordan, who Lawrence co-starred alongside in Fox’s The Cool Kids, she will portray his character Phil’s mother Lurlene Crumpler. Lurlene is a no-nonsense woman who fills in as the cafe’s baker while he’s on vacation. “Leslie’s death absolutely affected the storylines,” series executive producer Maria Ferrari revealed to Deadline. “We can exclusively confirm that Phil’s mother will be featured in an episode that we’re shooting right now....
Chris Colfer Said He Was "Terrified" When Kurt Hummel Was Written As Gay On "Glee" While He Was Not Yet Open About His Sexuality
"When it happened to me it was very much ‘I deserved it.' It was crickets. It was obvious, so therefore I had no reason to be upset about it.”
