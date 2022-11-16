Bowl Projection Round-Up: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play after wild Week 11

Things were looking so great for the Pac-12 Conference about a week ago, weren’t they? Three teams ranked in the top 10 with a real chance at the College Football Playoff; 4 ranked in the top 12; 5 ranked in the top 25.

Things change quickly.

Of course, the overall top-25 standing still looks good out west, but with the Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins both suffering upset losses on Saturday, the Pac-12 now only has one team — the USC Trojans — in playoff contention, while everyone else fights for a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game and an opportunity to make it to the Rose Bowl.

With such big losses at the top of the conference, the bowl picture suffered a big shake-up this week. No longer does it look like we will see multiple Pac-12 teams in New Year’s Six bowl games as we did a week ago. Everyone moved down a peg, with the likely winner of the conference championship taking the top spot in the Rose Bowl, rather than the CFP.

Take a look at this week’s crop of bowl predictions.

Arizona Wildcats

Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports

No Bowl

No Bowl

No Bowl

ESPN PredictionUSA TODAY PredictionCBS Sports

Arizona State Sun Devils

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

No Bowl

No Bowl

No Bowl

ESPN PredictionUSA TODAY PredictionCBS Sports

California Golden Bears

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

No Bowl

No Bowl

No Bowl

ESPN PredictionUSA TODAY PredictionCBS Sports

Colorado Buffaloes

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

No Bowl

No Bowl

No Bowl

ESPN PredictionUSA TODAY PredictionCBS Sports

Oregon Ducks

Oregon Ducks Helmet

Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Mark Schlabach)

Las Vegas Bowl vs. South Carolina (Kyle Bonagura)

Rose Bowl vs. Michigan

Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma State

ESPN PredictionUSA TODAY PredictionCBS Sports

Oregon State Beavers

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Sun Bowl vs. Pittsburgh (Mark Schlabach)

LA Bowl vs. Boise State (Kyle Bonagura)

Sun Bowl vs. Wake Forest

Sun Bowl vs. Louisville

ESPN PredictionUSA TODAY PredictionCBS Sports

Stanford Cardinal

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

No Bowl

No Bowl

No Bowl

ESPN PredictionUSA TODAY PredictionCBS Sports

UCLA Bruins

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Mississippi State (Mark Schlabach)

Sun Bowl vs. Louisville (Kyle Bonagura)

Holiday Bowl vs. Notre Dame

Las Vegas Bowl vs. South Carolina

ESPN PredictionUSA TODAY PredictionCBS Sports

USC Trojans

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Rose Bowl vs. Ohio State (Kyle Bonagura)

Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl (CFP) vs. Georgia (Mark Schlabach)

Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma State

Rose Bowl vs. Michigan

ESPN PredictionUSA TODAY PredictionCBS Sports

Utah Utes

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Alamo Bowl vs. Texas (Kyle Bonagura)

Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma State (Mark Schlabach)

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Kentucky

Holiday Bowl vs. Wake Forest

ESPN PredictionUSA TODAY PredictionCBS Sports

Washington Huskies

(Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Holiday Bowl vs. NC State (Kyle Bonagura)

Holiday Bowl vs. Notre Dame (Mark Schlabach)

LA Bowl vs. Fresno State

Cotton Bowl vs. UCF

ESPN PredictionUSA TODAY PredictionCBS Sports

Washington State Cougars

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

LA Bowl vs. Boise State (Mark Schlabach)

First Responder Bowl vs. Air Force (Kyle Bonagura)

First Responder Bowl vs. Texas Tech

Armed Forces Bowl vs. SMU

ESPN PredictionUSA TODAY PredictionCBS Sports

