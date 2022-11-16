ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Bowl Projection Round-Up: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play after wild Week 11

By Zachary Neel
 3 days ago

Things were looking so great for the Pac-12 Conference about a week ago, weren’t they? Three teams ranked in the top 10 with a real chance at the College Football Playoff; 4 ranked in the top 12; 5 ranked in the top 25.

Things change quickly.

Of course, the overall top-25 standing still looks good out west, but with the Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins both suffering upset losses on Saturday, the Pac-12 now only has one team — the USC Trojans — in playoff contention, while everyone else fights for a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game and an opportunity to make it to the Rose Bowl.

With such big losses at the top of the conference, the bowl picture suffered a big shake-up this week. No longer does it look like we will see multiple Pac-12 teams in New Year’s Six bowl games as we did a week ago. Everyone moved down a peg, with the likely winner of the conference championship taking the top spot in the Rose Bowl, rather than the CFP.

Take a look at this week’s crop of bowl predictions.

Arizona Wildcats

ESPN Prediction
  • No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
  • No Bowl
CBS Sports
  • No Bowl

Arizona State Sun Devils

ESPN Prediction
  • No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
  • No Bowl
CBS Sports
  • No Bowl

California Golden Bears

ESPN Prediction
  • No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
  • No Bowl
CBS Sports
  • No Bowl

Colorado Buffaloes

ESPN Prediction
  • No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
  • No Bowl
CBS Sports
  • No Bowl

Oregon Ducks

ESPN Prediction
  • Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Mark Schlabach)
  • Las Vegas Bowl vs. South Carolina (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
  • Rose Bowl vs. Michigan
CBS Sports
  • Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma State

Oregon State Beavers

ESPN Prediction
  • Sun Bowl vs. Pittsburgh (Mark Schlabach)
  • LA Bowl vs. Boise State (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
  • Sun Bowl vs. Wake Forest
CBS Sports
  • Sun Bowl vs. Louisville

Stanford Cardinal

ESPN Prediction
  • No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
  • No Bowl
CBS Sports
  • No Bowl

UCLA Bruins

ESPN Prediction
  • Las Vegas Bowl vs. Mississippi State (Mark Schlabach)
  • Sun Bowl vs. Louisville (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
  • Holiday Bowl vs. Notre Dame
CBS Sports
  • Las Vegas Bowl vs. South Carolina

USC Trojans

ESPN Prediction
  • Rose Bowl vs. Ohio State (Kyle Bonagura)
  • Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl (CFP) vs. Georgia (Mark Schlabach)
USA TODAY Prediction
  • Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma State
CBS Sports
  • Rose Bowl vs. Michigan

Utah Utes

ESPN Prediction
  • Alamo Bowl vs. Texas (Kyle Bonagura)
  • Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma State (Mark Schlabach)
USA TODAY Prediction
  • Las Vegas Bowl vs. Kentucky
CBS Sports
  • Holiday Bowl vs. Wake Forest

Washington Huskies

ESPN Prediction
  • Holiday Bowl vs. NC State (Kyle Bonagura)
  • Holiday Bowl vs. Notre Dame (Mark Schlabach)
USA TODAY Prediction
  • LA Bowl vs. Fresno State
CBS Sports
  • Cotton Bowl vs. UCF

Washington State Cougars

ESPN Prediction
  • LA Bowl vs. Boise State (Mark Schlabach)
  • First Responder Bowl vs. Air Force (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
  • First Responder Bowl vs. Texas Tech
CBS Sports
  • Armed Forces Bowl vs. SMU

