Bowl Projection Round-Up: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play after wild Week 11
Things were looking so great for the Pac-12 Conference about a week ago, weren’t they? Three teams ranked in the top 10 with a real chance at the College Football Playoff; 4 ranked in the top 12; 5 ranked in the top 25.
Things change quickly.
Of course, the overall top-25 standing still looks good out west, but with the Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins both suffering upset losses on Saturday, the Pac-12 now only has one team — the USC Trojans — in playoff contention, while everyone else fights for a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game and an opportunity to make it to the Rose Bowl.
With such big losses at the top of the conference, the bowl picture suffered a big shake-up this week. No longer does it look like we will see multiple Pac-12 teams in New Year’s Six bowl games as we did a week ago. Everyone moved down a peg, with the likely winner of the conference championship taking the top spot in the Rose Bowl, rather than the CFP.
Take a look at this week’s crop of bowl predictions.
Arizona WildcatsESPN Prediction
- No Bowl
- No Bowl
- No Bowl
Arizona State Sun DevilsESPN Prediction
- No Bowl
- No Bowl
- No Bowl
California Golden BearsESPN Prediction
- No Bowl
- No Bowl
- No Bowl
Colorado BuffaloesESPN Prediction
- No Bowl
- No Bowl
- No Bowl
Oregon DucksESPN Prediction
- Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Mark Schlabach)
- Las Vegas Bowl vs. South Carolina (Kyle Bonagura)
- Rose Bowl vs. Michigan
- Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma State
Oregon State BeaversESPN Prediction
- Sun Bowl vs. Pittsburgh (Mark Schlabach)
- LA Bowl vs. Boise State (Kyle Bonagura)
- Sun Bowl vs. Wake Forest
- Sun Bowl vs. Louisville
Stanford CardinalESPN Prediction
- No Bowl
- No Bowl
- No Bowl
UCLA BruinsESPN Prediction
- Las Vegas Bowl vs. Mississippi State (Mark Schlabach)
- Sun Bowl vs. Louisville (Kyle Bonagura)
- Holiday Bowl vs. Notre Dame
- Las Vegas Bowl vs. South Carolina
USC TrojansESPN Prediction
- Rose Bowl vs. Ohio State (Kyle Bonagura)
- Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl (CFP) vs. Georgia (Mark Schlabach)
- Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma State
- Rose Bowl vs. Michigan
Utah UtesESPN Prediction
- Alamo Bowl vs. Texas (Kyle Bonagura)
- Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma State (Mark Schlabach)
- Las Vegas Bowl vs. Kentucky
- Holiday Bowl vs. Wake Forest
Washington HuskiesESPN Prediction
- Holiday Bowl vs. NC State (Kyle Bonagura)
- Holiday Bowl vs. Notre Dame (Mark Schlabach)
- LA Bowl vs. Fresno State
- Cotton Bowl vs. UCF
Washington State CougarsESPN Prediction
- LA Bowl vs. Boise State (Mark Schlabach)
- First Responder Bowl vs. Air Force (Kyle Bonagura)
- First Responder Bowl vs. Texas Tech
- Armed Forces Bowl vs. SMU
