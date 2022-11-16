ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Former CU Buffs QB Steven Montez signs XFL deal

By Jack Carlough
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kgg23_0jD4nIyT00

The University of Colorado’s all-time leading passer , Steven Montez signed an XFL deal with the Seattle Sea Dragons on Tuesday.

The former Buff was on NFL practice squads the past two seasons with the Washington Commanders in 2020 and the Detroit Lions last year but now, the hope is he can get some legitimate playing time in the XFL. Montez ended his CU career throwing for nearly 10,000 yards and compiling a school-best 63 passing touchdowns.

According to the Seattle Times , Montez is expected to compete with former Pitt/James Madison quarterback Ben DiNucci for the starting role. Sea Dragons head coach Jim Haslett was complimentary of his two arms heading into the 2023 season:

“Steven is a big kid who is pretty athletic, can make all the throws,” Haslett told the Seattle Times. “Good looking kid, (and) smart. So I think it’s a heck of a twosome. I think it’s the best two guys in the league, and so I’m excited about working with them.”

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

List

10 teams Colorado fans should follow down the stretch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gjOpq_0jD4nIyT00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft: First-round pre-Thanksgiving projections

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, and bowl games not too far away, it’s time for NFL personnel teams to ramp up their studies of college prospects for the 2023 NFL draft. It’s a year-round process, but especially for teams that unfortunately have no worries about extended seasons (i.e., playoffs), it’s really time to look at what went wrong, and how things can be fixed in the person of this or that draft prospect.
TENNESSEE STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kris Hutson’s comments about Bo Nix, Ty Thompson cause massive odds shift for Oregon vs. Utah

A lot has taken place in Eugene over the past 24 hours, and one person’s comments have created a huge ripple effect that may cost Las Vegas oddsmakers quite a bit of money. For four days, Oregon and Utah fans have been trying to figure out whether Ducks’ quarterback Bo Nix is healthy or not. He went down with an apparent injury in the fourth quarter against Washington and left the game. However, he came back for the team’s final drive. Naturally, the question everyone is asking is can Nix play in the big-time matchup between No. 13 Oregon and No....
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State loses running back commitment for 2023 class

The Ohio State football program is down to 20 commitments for the 2023 class after losing its lone running back for the cycle decommitted on Wednesday evening. Mark Fletcher Jr, out of American Heritage in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, committed to the Buckeyes back on April 16 of this year. The 6-foot, 1-inch, 225-pounder is currently ranked as the No. 9 running back and 202nd overall prospect in the class according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Fighting Irish Wire Friends: The one where an all-time Notre Dame quarterback called us out

Technology is great, it truly is. Until it isn’t. Then it can be a real pain in the backside. If you follow us on social media – and seriously, why on God’s green earth wouldn’t you (seriously – go follow us on Twitter immediately and like our Facebook page if you haven’t already), then you missed us sending a former Notre Dame quarterback birthday wishes on Wednesday night.
SOUTH BEND, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Todd Bowles' son grabs 2 pick-sixes in HS playoff game on dad's birthday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles celebrated his birthday Friday, and his son gave him a gift to remember. Troy Bowles, a four-star recruit at Tampa’s Jesuit High School currently committed to Georgia (with offers from Alabama, Ohio State and Oklahoma, among others), put on a show Friday night in a region semifinal playoff game against Gaither High.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft: Big risers, fallers at QB in new 2-round projections

As the college football season winds down, there have been some intriguing developments when it comes to the draft stock of some of this year’s top quarterback prospects. While Kentucky’s Will Levis came into the year with lofty expectations (and remains a top-five pick in many current projections), his disappointing 2022 campaign has some wondering whether or not he’s worthy of a first-round selection. Florida’s Anthony Richardson hasn’t had the kind of production through the air that some might have hoped for, but is his rare talent enough to still see him come off the board in the top 10?
INDIANA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Picture: How many 5-stars sign? Does Bo Nix return? How does the future look for Oregon?

If you ask any football writer that gets paid based on fan engagement and website readership, they will tell you the second loss of a season is often viewed as a dreaded thing. The first loss is not always terrible, since fans often head to the internet to try and figure out what happened, and why their team didn’t look as they expected. The second loss, though, is when a lot of people start to tune out and look ahead to the next season with championship dreams no longer attainable. That second loss came for the Oregon Ducks this past week. While there...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to K-State’s upset win, but, even worse, Caitlin Clark exiting on game’s final play

Kansas State toppled No. 6 Iowa, stunning the Hawkeyes inside Bramlage Coliseum by the final tally of 84-83. For a moment, it looked like Iowa star big Monika Czinano would be headed to the free throw line with a chance to tie and potentially win the game as she was fouled at the buzzer. Instead, after review, the foul was deemed after triple zeroes hit the clock, and the Wildcats’ upset win remained intact. It was probably the right call, but that’s neither here nor there. More important than any of that is Caitlin Clark’s health status. During the final play, Clark...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Lawrence injured? Vikings' star WR limited, Anthony Brown status

Wednesday’s practice report contained a surprise for Cowboys fans, and not the good kind. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence sat out the day’s work with a foot injury. But there was also encouraging news: Anthony Brown is still in concussion protocol but trending upward, and Ezekiel Elliott was limited with a promise from Mike McCarthy that he’ll play if he’s ready to go. Minnesota got a shock of their own as superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson was limited with a toe injury just a few days after making what could end up being the catch of the season against Buffalo.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears elevate RB Darrynton Evans to active roster before Falcons game

The Chicago Bears have activated running back Darrynton Evans to the active roster from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. The move comes after Khalil Herbert landed on injured reserve this week after suffering a hip injury in last week’s loss to the Detroit Lions. He’ll miss at least the next four games, and is eligible to return in Week 16 against the Buffalo Bills. Bears coach Matt Eberflus sounded optimistic that he’ll return before the end of the season.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

172K+
Followers
231K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy