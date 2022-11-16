Former CU Buffs QB Steven Montez signs XFL deal

The University of Colorado’s all-time leading passer , Steven Montez signed an XFL deal with the Seattle Sea Dragons on Tuesday.

The former Buff was on NFL practice squads the past two seasons with the Washington Commanders in 2020 and the Detroit Lions last year but now, the hope is he can get some legitimate playing time in the XFL. Montez ended his CU career throwing for nearly 10,000 yards and compiling a school-best 63 passing touchdowns.

According to the Seattle Times , Montez is expected to compete with former Pitt/James Madison quarterback Ben DiNucci for the starting role. Sea Dragons head coach Jim Haslett was complimentary of his two arms heading into the 2023 season:

“Steven is a big kid who is pretty athletic, can make all the throws,” Haslett told the Seattle Times. “Good looking kid, (and) smart. So I think it’s a heck of a twosome. I think it’s the best two guys in the league, and so I’m excited about working with them.”

