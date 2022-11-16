Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of FloridaTravel MavenOcala, FL
You Can See This Beautiful, Rare, and Unique Breed of Horse on a Florida FarmL. CaneOcala, FL
Activities for Kids in Lake County: Thursday, 11/17/22 and Friday, 11/18/22Lake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Children's Low Cost or Free Activities: November 14-15, 2022Lake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningPaisley, FL
Teenage girl breaks into her grandma's safe, steals $13,500, and shares it with her classmatesAabha GopanSummerfield, FL
WCJB
Marion County Sheriff’s deputies investigate after teen shot in Silver Springs Shores
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenager was rushed to the hospital in Marion County after a shooting on Wednesday night. Marion County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing much information on the shooting. Deputies did confirm the shooting happened on Pine Pass Lane around 10 p.m. The teenager was taken...
Volusia deputies arrest two teens involved in recent DeLand shooting
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County deputies have arrested two suspects involved in recent shootings in DeLand. On Friday, deputies arrested Damarion “Taz” Mims and Elijah “Lala” Bruten in connection with shooting at an occupied vehicle on Oct. 29 in DeLand. According to deputies, a...
ocala-news.com
Silver Springs man with prior battery conviction accused of attacking woman in bar
A 58-year-old Silver Springs man with a prior felony battery conviction was arrested after he was accused of attacking a woman inside a bar. On Thursday, November 17, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to Suite 306, a cigar bar located at 3131 SW College Road in Ocala, in reference to a battery incident.
ocala-news.com
Dunnellon woman arrested after relative accuses her of stealing lawn mower
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 36-year-old Dunnellon woman after she was accused of stealing a relative’s riding lawn mower. On Thursday, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence in the 9900 block of SW 202nd Circle in Dunnellon in reference to a possible theft incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Michaele Erin-Isom Tidd who was inside a vehicle near the property.
villages-news.com
79-year-old murder suspect behind bars in Sumter County
A 79-year-old murder suspect is behind bars in Sumter County. Miguel Angel Rios Pizarro of Lakeland was being held without bond this weekend at the Sumter County Detention Center. He is facing a charge of homicide. A deceased adult male was found on Oct. 9 at the Green Swamp Wilderness...
mycbs4.com
Woman hit by car dies after attempting to cross State Road 20
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian walking across State Road 20 west of Webster Street in Interlachen died Friday after being hit by a sedan traveling eastbound, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 82-year-old driver of the sedan was traveling on the outside lane at 4:14 p.m. when...
WCJB
Pedestrian killed by vehicle in Interlachen
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a vehicle near Hawthorne. Florida Highway Patrol officials say that a 82-year-old driver from Hawthorne was traveling east on State Road 20 in the outside lane. At that time the pedestrian stepped out in front of their...
click orlando
Ocala man, 45, killed in Marion County motorcycle crash, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 45-year-old man from Ocala was killed Thursday in a motorcycle crash in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 6 a.m. off County Road 464, south of Hickory Road, troopers said. [TRENDING: Owner pulls the plug on Orlando’s last...
mycbs4.com
MCSO looking for man who may have information about 16-year-old homicide case
Marion County, FL — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office continues to look for a person they say has information about a 16-year-old's homicide. Deputies are looking for the driver of a1997 Toyota 4Runner, 20-year-old Richard Vincent. "We are looking for him in hopes that he can bring closure...
WESH
Officials: 14-year-old boy waiting for school bus dies in Lake County hit-and-run
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a teenager was killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday. According to the highway patrol, on Thursday morning, a 14-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle. "I'm calling today with a message no principal ever wants to deliver," Linda Shepherd-Miller said. That's...
FHP: 1 dead, 1 in the hospital after being struck by SUV
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla — A 44-year-old man is dead and a 37-year-old woman is in the hospital after both were hit by an SUV early Saturday morning in Hernando County, according to a news release. FHP says the 19-year-old driver was going northbound on Marvelwood Road, just south of...
WESH
Marion sheriff: Man may have information in case of 16-year-old found dead in cemetery
REDDICK, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a person of interest in the case of a 16-year-old found dead in a cemetery. Officials said Kenneth Carr Jr., 16, was found dead at Campground Cemetery in Reddick one day after being reported missing by family members.
ocala-news.com
Ocklawaha man jailed after being accused of choking woman for 15 seconds
A 36-year-old Ocklawaha man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of choking a woman for approximately 15 seconds while she was taking care of a baby. On Wednesday, two Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a local residence in reference to a...
click orlando
40-year-old man shot, killed in suspected drug deal, Orlando police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 40-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday in what police believe may have been a drug deal, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police said they received a 911 call at 7:55 p.m. about a shooting at 2701 Frigate Drive. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: NASA’s...
Lake County student fatally struck by car
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County Public Schools said a high school student was killed after being hit by a car Thursday morning. The deadly crash happened on County Road 455 near Willo Pines Lane in Clermont. Officials said a Lake Minneola High School student was hit by a...
WCJB
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) -Marion County Sheriff’s deputies reported that the students involved in violating another boy, attend Williston Middle-High school but the incident actually happened in Marion county. According to several parents, two eighth graders sodomized a sixth-grade boy with a pipe, recorded it, and posted the video on...
click orlando
Man found dead on shoulder of road in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead on the shoulder of an Orange County road early Wednesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a passerby saw the man on the grass shoulder of South Westmoreland Drive — just north of 34th Street near Pineloch Elementary School — around 7:16 a.m.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Bell woman held on $6M bond for attempted murder
A Nov. 11 domestic disturbance shooting led to a Bell woman’s arrest in Gilchrist County on charges that included attempted murder. According to a Gilchrist County Sherriff’s Office (GCSO) release, deputies arrested Samantha Jane Long, 31, of Bell, on Wednesday in connection with the Nov. 11 incident. They charged her with attempted premeditated murder and felony child abuse and are holding her on a $6 million bond.
WCJB
Crash in Putnam County left one person dead and three others injured
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Putnam County left one dead and three injured. A car was traveling westbound on SR 20 east of Wippletree Rd in the right lane when they traveled off the road way. They went onto the north grass shoulder then traveled back to the...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after shattering windows, breaking appliances inside ex-boyfriend’s apartment
A 37-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he admitted to breaking windows, sliding glass doors, toilets, and multiple appliances inside his ex-boyfriend’s apartment. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to an apartment located in the 5400 block of SE...
