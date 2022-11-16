ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocklawaha, FL

ocala-news.com

Dunnellon woman arrested after relative accuses her of stealing lawn mower

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 36-year-old Dunnellon woman after she was accused of stealing a relative’s riding lawn mower. On Thursday, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence in the 9900 block of SW 202nd Circle in Dunnellon in reference to a possible theft incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Michaele Erin-Isom Tidd who was inside a vehicle near the property.
DUNNELLON, FL
villages-news.com

79-year-old murder suspect behind bars in Sumter County

A 79-year-old murder suspect is behind bars in Sumter County. Miguel Angel Rios Pizarro of Lakeland was being held without bond this weekend at the Sumter County Detention Center. He is facing a charge of homicide. A deceased adult male was found on Oct. 9 at the Green Swamp Wilderness...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Woman hit by car dies after attempting to cross State Road 20

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian walking across State Road 20 west of Webster Street in Interlachen died Friday after being hit by a sedan traveling eastbound, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 82-year-old driver of the sedan was traveling on the outside lane at 4:14 p.m. when...
INTERLACHEN, FL
WCJB

Pedestrian killed by vehicle in Interlachen

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a vehicle near Hawthorne. Florida Highway Patrol officials say that a 82-year-old driver from Hawthorne was traveling east on State Road 20 in the outside lane. At that time the pedestrian stepped out in front of their...
HAWTHORNE, FL
click orlando

40-year-old man shot, killed in suspected drug deal, Orlando police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 40-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday in what police believe may have been a drug deal, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police said they received a 911 call at 7:55 p.m. about a shooting at 2701 Frigate Drive. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: NASA’s...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Man found dead on shoulder of road in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead on the shoulder of an Orange County road early Wednesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a passerby saw the man on the grass shoulder of South Westmoreland Drive — just north of 34th Street near Pineloch Elementary School — around 7:16 a.m.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Bell woman held on $6M bond for attempted murder

A Nov. 11 domestic disturbance shooting led to a Bell woman’s arrest in Gilchrist County on charges that included attempted murder. According to a Gilchrist County Sherriff’s Office (GCSO) release, deputies arrested Samantha Jane Long, 31, of Bell, on Wednesday in connection with the Nov. 11 incident. They charged her with attempted premeditated murder and felony child abuse and are holding her on a $6 million bond.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

