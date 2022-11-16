ORLANDO, Fla. – Most businesses are prepping for the biggest retail days of the year, but two Orlando staples are doing the opposite. Bikes, Beans and Bordeaux and P is for Pie are closing up shop, but not because of a lack of customers. Both businesses are making the difficult decision to close their doors because of labor shortages, inflation and product inconsistencies.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO