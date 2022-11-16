ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

DeLand couple conned out of $25K in ‘Grandparent Scam,’ deputies say

DeLAND, Fla. – An older DeLand couple was bilked out of $25,000 from a group of schemers who claimed the couple’s granddaughter was in legal trouble, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the fraud was reported on Monday. According to investigators, the pair received...
Man in hospital after shooting at Orange County hotel, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in his 40s was injured in a shooting at an Orange County hotel Tuesday evening, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to the 800 block of Lee Road at the Katerina Hotel around 7:24 p.m. after receiving calls about the shooting.
Here’s where it’s most likely to rain today in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We continue to pinpoint an unsettled weather pattern across Central Florida. Rain chances remain fairly high Tuesday, especially in areas just south of the Orlando metro. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Expect a 50% coverage of rain for Central Florida, but most of the rain...
Flying through MCO’s new Terminal C? Be prepared to walk for a rental car

ORLANDO, Fla. – Approaching Thanksgiving, Orlando International Airport is one of the busiest in the country. MCO just revised its projections for the holiday week and now expects to handle 14.5% more traffic than this time last year. [TRENDING: Flagler deputies seek help identifying man who recorded woman in...
Hundreds line up in Orlando to receive free turkeys

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hundreds of people lined up Tuesday for one of Orlando’s biggest turkey giveaways. For the 14th year, turkeys were distributed to families at the Pendas Law Firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive. [TRENDING: Flagler deputies seek help identifying man who recorded woman in Publix bathroom...
Florida officials seek $250,000 fine against Orlando FreeFall operator in teen’s death

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation into a 14-year-old boy’s fatal plunge from the Orlando FreeFall thrill ride determined that the boy’s death was caused by changes made to the seat’s sensors. Now, the Florida Department of Agriculture is seeking a $250,000 administrative fine against the ride’s operator, officials announced Tuesday during a news conference.
🎄Orlando Nights in Lights drive-thru benefits Boys & Girls Clubs

ORLANDO, Fla. – For the first time, an Orlando attraction is offering a drive-through experience that is sure to brighten up your night and get you in the holiday spirit. It’s called Christmas Nights in Lights. More than a million lights are strategically placed across the parking lot...
Colorado Springs shooting victims mourned at Orlando Pulse Memorial

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Central Florida community sadly knows all-too-well the pain and hurt that many people are enduring in Colorado Springs after a mass shooting over the weekend at Club Q, a gay nightclub. News 6 saw people dropping off flowers at the Pulse Memorial in Orlando on...
Labor shortages force 2 Orlando businesses to close up shop

ORLANDO, Fla. – Most businesses are prepping for the biggest retail days of the year, but two Orlando staples are doing the opposite. Bikes, Beans and Bordeaux and P is for Pie are closing up shop, but not because of a lack of customers. Both businesses are making the difficult decision to close their doors because of labor shortages, inflation and product inconsistencies.
💡Solutionaries brings non-traditional news to News 6+ Takeover

ORLANDO, Fla. – Solutionaries is a bit of a departure from traditional general assignment reporting. It’s a longer form of storytelling centered around solving problems affecting us all, hence the name ‘Solutionaries.’. It’s not a new program. Solutionaries premiered as a digital newscast in 2021 and has...
Thanksgiving travel at OIA increases over 14% from previous year

ORLANDO, Fla. – Travel over the first four days of the Thanksgiving holiday travel period at the Orlando International Airport is already “exceeding expectations,” according to airport officials. Last week, airport CEO Kevin Thibault predicted there will be 1.75 million passengers at the airport during the 12-day...
Orlando man claims $5 million in Gold Rush lottery scratch-off

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando man on Tuesday claimed $5 million in a winning Gold Rush Limited lottery scratch-off game. Florida Lottery officials said Jerry Norasing, 37, chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000. [TRENDING: Flagler deputies seek help identifying man who recorded woman...
