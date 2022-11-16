Read full article on original website
Woman dead, man injured in Orange County shooting, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died and a man was injured in a shooting in Orange County Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said they responded to a suspicious person call at 700 W Sand Lake Road near the Florida Mall just after 11 a.m.
Seminole County continues storm recovery with Thanksgiving just days away
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Water has only recently receded from some roads in Geneva. Homeowners near Lake Harney still have flooded yards eight weeks after Hurricane Ian and two weeks after Hurricane Nicole. Now, with Thanksgiving just days away, families are drying out and deciding what to do next.
DeLand couple conned out of $25K in ‘Grandparent Scam,’ deputies say
DeLAND, Fla. – An older DeLand couple was bilked out of $25,000 from a group of schemers who claimed the couple’s granddaughter was in legal trouble, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the fraud was reported on Monday. According to investigators, the pair received...
Man in hospital after shooting at Orange County hotel, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in his 40s was injured in a shooting at an Orange County hotel Tuesday evening, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to the 800 block of Lee Road at the Katerina Hotel around 7:24 p.m. after receiving calls about the shooting.
Here’s where it’s most likely to rain today in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We continue to pinpoint an unsettled weather pattern across Central Florida. Rain chances remain fairly high Tuesday, especially in areas just south of the Orlando metro. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Expect a 50% coverage of rain for Central Florida, but most of the rain...
Brevard tourism agency tells potential visitors ‘coast is clear’ after Hurricanes Ian, Nicole
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Space Coast Office of Tourism has kicked off a special marketing campaign to assure potential visitors that Brevard County has avoided the brunt of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole — and the county is fully open for tourism, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.
Flying through MCO’s new Terminal C? Be prepared to walk for a rental car
ORLANDO, Fla. – Approaching Thanksgiving, Orlando International Airport is one of the busiest in the country. MCO just revised its projections for the holiday week and now expects to handle 14.5% more traffic than this time last year. [TRENDING: Flagler deputies seek help identifying man who recorded woman in...
Hundreds line up in Orlando to receive free turkeys
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hundreds of people lined up Tuesday for one of Orlando’s biggest turkey giveaways. For the 14th year, turkeys were distributed to families at the Pendas Law Firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive. [TRENDING: Flagler deputies seek help identifying man who recorded woman in Publix bathroom...
State looks to ride safety legislation as Orlando FreeFall death investigation ends
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Department of Agriculture continued to push for proposed ride safety legislation Tuesday as the investigation into the death of a 14-year-old boy who fell from the Orlando FreeFall thrill ride back in March came to a close. Tyre Sampson, who was visiting Orlando from...
Florida officials seek $250,000 fine against Orlando FreeFall operator in teen’s death
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation into a 14-year-old boy’s fatal plunge from the Orlando FreeFall thrill ride determined that the boy’s death was caused by changes made to the seat’s sensors. Now, the Florida Department of Agriculture is seeking a $250,000 administrative fine against the ride’s operator, officials announced Tuesday during a news conference.
Groveland neighbors express concerns over speeding as drivers ignore stop sign
GROVELAND, Fla. – Neighbors in a Groveland community are expressing concerns after they said a stop sign in their neighborhood is being ignored. “Just not even being here that long, we’ve seen that everyone runs the stop sign all the time,” Elijah Rosales said. [TRENDING: Flagler deputies...
🎄Orlando Nights in Lights drive-thru benefits Boys & Girls Clubs
ORLANDO, Fla. – For the first time, an Orlando attraction is offering a drive-through experience that is sure to brighten up your night and get you in the holiday spirit. It’s called Christmas Nights in Lights. More than a million lights are strategically placed across the parking lot...
Colorado Springs shooting victims mourned at Orlando Pulse Memorial
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Central Florida community sadly knows all-too-well the pain and hurt that many people are enduring in Colorado Springs after a mass shooting over the weekend at Club Q, a gay nightclub. News 6 saw people dropping off flowers at the Pulse Memorial in Orlando on...
WATCH: Sedan driver flees after hitting, injuring 12-year-old bicyclist in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 12-year-old boy riding a bicycle was injured during a hit-and-run crash in Orange County last week, video released by Florida Highway Patrol shows. Troopers said the crash occurred around 4:24 p.m. on Nov. 18 at the intersection of Avalon Park East Boulevard and Auburn Cove Lane.
Labor shortages force 2 Orlando businesses to close up shop
ORLANDO, Fla. – Most businesses are prepping for the biggest retail days of the year, but two Orlando staples are doing the opposite. Bikes, Beans and Bordeaux and P is for Pie are closing up shop, but not because of a lack of customers. Both businesses are making the difficult decision to close their doors because of labor shortages, inflation and product inconsistencies.
💡Solutionaries brings non-traditional news to News 6+ Takeover
ORLANDO, Fla. – Solutionaries is a bit of a departure from traditional general assignment reporting. It’s a longer form of storytelling centered around solving problems affecting us all, hence the name ‘Solutionaries.’. It’s not a new program. Solutionaries premiered as a digital newscast in 2021 and has...
Eustis man, 65, dies after crash with pickup that entered his lane in Orange County, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 65-year-old Eustis man died Saturday following a crash not far from Magnolia Park at Lake Apopka, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 8:54 p.m. on South Binion Road near Sheaf Road, troopers said. [TRENDING: Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay...
Thanksgiving travel at OIA increases over 14% from previous year
ORLANDO, Fla. – Travel over the first four days of the Thanksgiving holiday travel period at the Orlando International Airport is already “exceeding expectations,” according to airport officials. Last week, airport CEO Kevin Thibault predicted there will be 1.75 million passengers at the airport during the 12-day...
B is for bye: Orlando bakery P is for Pie closing after more than 10 years in business
ORLANDO, Fla. – A neighborhood favorite in Orlando Audobon Park is getting ready to close for good after more than a decade in business. P is for Pie — 2806 Corrine Drive — will close its doors for good on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from the owners.
Orlando man claims $5 million in Gold Rush lottery scratch-off
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando man on Tuesday claimed $5 million in a winning Gold Rush Limited lottery scratch-off game. Florida Lottery officials said Jerry Norasing, 37, chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000. [TRENDING: Flagler deputies seek help identifying man who recorded woman...
