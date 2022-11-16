Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks With 10%+ Upside, According to Wall Street
American Tower, Crown Castle, and SBA Communications trade well below analysts' price targets. That suggests they have lots of near-term upside potential. In addition, they have ample long-term total return potential as they continue growing their dividends.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
The holding company Warren Buffett manages, Berkshire Hathaway, recently disclosed trading activity from the third quarter, and dividend-paying stocks were at the top of the list. Taiwan Semiconductor is a leading manufacturer of the chips that internet-enabled devices rely on. Occidental Petroleum is an oil and gas producer that also...
Motley Fool
Target Just Crashed. Is It Time to Buy?
Target's customers have been hit hard by inflation -- and they have less money to spend on discretionary purchases. Still, the retailer continues to gain market share across product categories.
Motley Fool
Why Carvana's Stock Is Driving Lower
Leading economic indicators point to a recession in the near future. With inflation taking a toll on consumers, Carvana will find it hard to sell buyers cars. Carvana is also running low on inventory, which will make new sales even harder.
Motley Fool
2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Warren Buffett took a stake in Amazon a few years ago, and he recently started a position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. Amazon enjoys a strong market position in e-commerce, cloud computing, and digital advertising. Taiwan Semiconductor is the largest chipmaker in the world, and it serves customers including Apple, Qualcomm,...
United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift
This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These Midwest States in November
As inflation continues to impact many individuals and families across America, some states are still rolling out stimulus payments to help offset the financial effects, including three key spots in...
Motley Fool
Is Bitcoin a Buy in 2023?
The price of Bitcoin has fallen due to the Fed's fiscal tightening and macroeconomic weakness. Bitcoin should benefit if a robust regulatory framework is established for cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin has huge potential to become widely adopted as a store of value.
Motley Fool
FTX Customers Are Out Billions. Here's What That Means for Crypto Investors.
The cryptocurrency exchange may have improperly funneled $10 billion in customer funds to hedge fund Alameda Research. If you want to buy cryptocurrencies, it's probably wise to avoid offshore exchanges in unregulated markets.
freightwaves.com
Used truck prices fall as OEM supply chain clears
The trend is clear. Used truck prices continue to fall across almost all years and models as new truck manufacturers gain an upper hand over supply chain disruptions. So, those who purchased a used truck at a sky-high price a few months ago could be feeling buyer’s remorse, especially as spot freight rates have tumbled with contract rates falling right behind them.
Motley Fool
Target Sell-Off: Is Now the Time to Buy?
The company expects a sales decline during the upcoming holiday season. Target's performance continues to show some signs of strength.
Motley Fool
Why Okta Stock Tumbled Today
An analyst reduced his price target on the company's shares. It wasn't a deep cut, but it was the third reduction by an analyst in as many days.
Motley Fool
Why Foot Locker Stock Popped Today
In a challenging environment, Foot Locker raised its guidance. The company expects stiffer headwinds in the fourth quarter. At a price-to-earnings ratio of just 8, the stock is well priced.
Motley Fool
2 Value Stocks You Can Buy Right Now With Less Than $100
EBay is generating strong cash flow by prioritizing its core use cases, and it's returning cash to shareholders in spades. Lovesac is undeniably cheap right now because investors fear a slowdown with its business. But this wouldn't be devastating for the company even if it happens.
Motley Fool
Why Rivian Shares Dropped Below $30 Friday
Rivian's niche market may get more competition sooner than many thought. General Motors could be a formidable competitor with profitable electric trucks and SUVs by 2025.
Motley Fool
My 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy In 2023
Block is a top fintech company that operates two thriving ecosystems. Crocs is posting strong revenue gains thanks to a key acquisition.
Motley Fool
Should Investors Follow Warren Buffett Into Taiwan Semiconductor Stock?
Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a $4 billion position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in its latest 13F. The tech stock fits the bill of what Warren Buffett looks for in a company. Investors interested in the semiconductor industry should give the stock a look.
Motley Fool
Why Pagaya Technologies Stock Tumbled This Week
A big clutch of shares held by existing stockholders is about to hit the market. This follows the recent expiration of one set of lock-up agreements and the looming expiration of another.
Motley Fool
Why Nio Shares Plunged Today
Competition is growing in the Chinese EV market, while demand may be at least temporarily waning. New reports of Chinese lockdowns could mean those headwinds aren't in the rearview mirror.
