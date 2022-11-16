PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety Thursday introduced a different way to encourage South Dakotans to put down their cell phones while they drive. A sculpture, commissioned by the DPS Office of Highway Safety, features 250 recycled cell phones located in 250 small coffins. The artwork represents the 250 drivers killed or injured in distracted driving related crashes in South Dakota during 2021. The sculpture was unveiled Thursday at the Sioux Empire Mall in Sioux Falls.

