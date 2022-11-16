ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
geekwire.com

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy addresses layoffs, says ‘there will be more role reductions’

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy publicly addressed the company’s widespread layoffs for the first time and revealed that the corporate workforce reduction will continue into next year. In a memo to employees posted to Amazon’s blog, Jassy confirmed that the company cut positions this week across the Devices and Books...
geekwire.com

At Amazon HQ in Seattle, employees share mixed emotions about company layoffs

The Banana Stand, Spheres, restaurants, food trucks and mini dog park were all bustling on and around Amazon’s headquarters campus in Seattle on Wednesday afternoon. As employees ventured out during the sunny lunchtime hour, the only cloud hanging over the company’s office towers was the layoffs being conducted inside.
SEATTLE, WA
torquenews.com

Toyota of Europe Previews New 2023 Prius Prime Ahead Of Global Launch

The all-new 2023 Prius will be 100% plug-in hybrid for the European market, according to a press release by Toyota of Europe. The all-new Prius arrives tonight for the North American market. Watch for a 930 pm EST full reveal. If you want a sneak peek at the all-new 2023 Prius Prime plug-in hybrid-electric vehicle, Toyota of Europe has answered your prayers.
dailyhodl.com

FTX and Alameda Executives Including Sam Bankman-Fried Were Aware of Customer Funds Misuse: Report

A new report claims executives of FTX and Alameda Research were aware that their customers’ funds were being mishandled. According to the Wall Street Journal, anonymous sources familiar with the matter say that top executives at FTX knew the company had lent out billions of dollars worth of customer deposits to Alameda Research, its quantitative trading branch.
The Independent

Disney buys world’s biggest cruise ship destined for scrapyard

The world’s biggest cruise ship has been bought by Disney after 10 months on the market, saving it from being sold for scrap.The 9,000-passenger, 20-deck vessel, Global Dream II, was designed with an outdoor waterpark and a plush cinema, but has never left the dock.Built by German-Hong Kong business MV Werften, it was abandoned after the company filed for bankruptcy in January 2022.Disney confirmed on Wednesday that it had bought the vessel for “a favourable price”, though the company did not disclose the sum.“Disney cruise ships provide the unique opportunity to bring Disney magic to fans no matter where they...
24/7 Wall St.

Amazon's Horrible CEO Guts Thousands

The Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) board should have known Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy was the wrong person to take the job within days of when he moved into the corner office. The former chief of the highly profitable Amazon Web Services could not get his hands around the larger e-commerce business. This will cost thousands of Amazon workers their jobs, and he will keep his.
iheart.com

Elon Musk Sends Workers His “Six Rules For Insane Productivity”

At Twitter, Elon Musk wants his people to be productive. To help them achieve that, he sent out this leaked email to workers. In Musk’s eyes, these are the six rules for “insane productivity.” Check ‘em out – would you sign on?. Reduce the Frequency...
Business Insider

Mark Zuckerberg's giant middle finger to Wall Street backfired for Meta. Welcome to the 'biggest two week pivot' analysts have ever seen.

About two weeks ago, Mark Zuckerberg raised a giant middle finger to investors who were clamoring for cost-cuts. The move went stunningly wrong, crushing the shares of Facebook parent company Meta. The young billionaire founder didn't take very long to learn his lesson. On Wednesday, Zuckerberg announced 11,000 layoffs, about...

Comments / 0

Community Policy