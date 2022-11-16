Read full article on original website
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Major investor calls on Google owner to ‘aggressively’ cut staff and pay
The hedge fund of the billionaire Sir Christopher Hohn has written to Alphabet saying staff at the Google and YouTube parent are paid too much and its workforce should be drastically cut back. London-based TCI, which has been a significant investor in the company since 2017 and holds a stake...
geekwire.com
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy addresses layoffs, says ‘there will be more role reductions’
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy publicly addressed the company’s widespread layoffs for the first time and revealed that the corporate workforce reduction will continue into next year. In a memo to employees posted to Amazon’s blog, Jassy confirmed that the company cut positions this week across the Devices and Books...
geekwire.com
At Amazon HQ in Seattle, employees share mixed emotions about company layoffs
The Banana Stand, Spheres, restaurants, food trucks and mini dog park were all bustling on and around Amazon’s headquarters campus in Seattle on Wednesday afternoon. As employees ventured out during the sunny lunchtime hour, the only cloud hanging over the company’s office towers was the layoffs being conducted inside.
A Twitter executive who left the company when Elon Musk took over has returned to lead its trust and safety team, reports say
Twitter's head of trust and safety Yoel Roth quit last week. Ella Irwin, who left in the first days of Musk's tenure, returns to take the position.
'This dude is bullshit': Elon Musk describes the first time he met now-disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried
Elon Musk said his "bullshit meter was redlining" after meeting with Sam Bankman-Fried. His remarks came during a Twitter Space discussion with 60,000 attendees early Saturday morning. Musk said he felt there was "something wrong" during the discussion. Elon Musk is piling on after the downfall of Sam Bankman-Fried, the...
Elon Musk calls for 'anyone' left at Twitter who can write software to meet him, or fly in, to help him 'better understand' Twitter's tech
Hundreds of Twitter employees effectively resigned on Thursday in response to an ultimatum from CEO Elon Musk.
Mark Zuckerberg has shed $90 billion in 2022 while Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk have both lost $58 billion as gloomy earnings reports leave tech stocks reeling
The party may have finally ended for tech founder billionaires. After years of stocks climbing to profound heights and billionaires amassing insurmountable wealth, a bout of poor tech earnings has led to billions instantly slashed from the fortunes of company founders. Jeff Bezos is set to see around $23 billion...
Jeff Bezos' Amazon becomes the first public company to lose $1 trillion in market value
Jeff Bezos founded Amazon.com Inc., has achieved the unenviable milestone of being the first public company to lose a trillion dollars in market valuation, Bloomberg has reported. Incidentally, Amazon was among the first few companies to cross the $1 trillion valuation in the first place, and the recent dip is...
Business Insider
Meta stock climbs as the Facebook parent reportedly joins Twitter and other tech firms with massive layoff plans
Shares of Meta rose Monday after The Wall Street Journal reported mass layoffs are hitting the Facebook parent this week. The job cuts are expected to impact thousands of employees and could be announced as soon as Wednesday, per the report. Meta joins Twitter, Lyft, Amazon and other tech companies...
torquenews.com
Toyota of Europe Previews New 2023 Prius Prime Ahead Of Global Launch
The all-new 2023 Prius will be 100% plug-in hybrid for the European market, according to a press release by Toyota of Europe. The all-new Prius arrives tonight for the North American market. Watch for a 930 pm EST full reveal. If you want a sneak peek at the all-new 2023 Prius Prime plug-in hybrid-electric vehicle, Toyota of Europe has answered your prayers.
wegotthiscovered.com
As Twitter slowly dies, several words of choice directed at Elon Musk are projected on their HQ
Twitter is going the way of the dodo if insiders and internet users are to be believed, as Elon Musk’s acquisition of the site becomes an apparent cataclysmic failure. Just in case he didn’t already know it, a tech graffiti artist has projected his failures onto the headquarters.
Elon Musk reportedly calls all coders to Twitter HQ after 1,200 employees resign
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Elon Musk has reportedly sent a company email to the Twitter engineering team asking anyone who writes software to report to Twitter HQ in San Francisco Friday by 2 p.m. The email was reported by Platformer editor Zoë Schiffer and corroborated by a report in Fortune. The Fortune report also cites […]
FTX-linked Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison: What to know
Some attention has turned toward Caroline Ellison over her position as CEO of the FTX-linked trading firm Alameda Research amid the rapid collapse of FTX.
dailyhodl.com
FTX and Alameda Executives Including Sam Bankman-Fried Were Aware of Customer Funds Misuse: Report
A new report claims executives of FTX and Alameda Research were aware that their customers’ funds were being mishandled. According to the Wall Street Journal, anonymous sources familiar with the matter say that top executives at FTX knew the company had lent out billions of dollars worth of customer deposits to Alameda Research, its quantitative trading branch.
Why corporate leaders like Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey, and Evan Spiegel are all apologizing for the massive layoffs at their companies
From Meta's Mark Zuckerberg to Twitter's Jack Dorsey, execs are taking the blame as thousands lose their jobs. Here's who's saying they're sorry.
Disney buys world’s biggest cruise ship destined for scrapyard
The world’s biggest cruise ship has been bought by Disney after 10 months on the market, saving it from being sold for scrap.The 9,000-passenger, 20-deck vessel, Global Dream II, was designed with an outdoor waterpark and a plush cinema, but has never left the dock.Built by German-Hong Kong business MV Werften, it was abandoned after the company filed for bankruptcy in January 2022.Disney confirmed on Wednesday that it had bought the vessel for “a favourable price”, though the company did not disclose the sum.“Disney cruise ships provide the unique opportunity to bring Disney magic to fans no matter where they...
Amazon's Horrible CEO Guts Thousands
The Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) board should have known Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy was the wrong person to take the job within days of when he moved into the corner office. The former chief of the highly profitable Amazon Web Services could not get his hands around the larger e-commerce business. This will cost thousands of Amazon workers their jobs, and he will keep his.
iheart.com
Elon Musk Sends Workers His “Six Rules For Insane Productivity”
At Twitter, Elon Musk wants his people to be productive. To help them achieve that, he sent out this leaked email to workers. In Musk’s eyes, these are the six rules for “insane productivity.” Check ‘em out – would you sign on?. Reduce the Frequency...
Mark Zuckerberg's giant middle finger to Wall Street backfired for Meta. Welcome to the 'biggest two week pivot' analysts have ever seen.
About two weeks ago, Mark Zuckerberg raised a giant middle finger to investors who were clamoring for cost-cuts. The move went stunningly wrong, crushing the shares of Facebook parent company Meta. The young billionaire founder didn't take very long to learn his lesson. On Wednesday, Zuckerberg announced 11,000 layoffs, about...
Twitter layoffs are exposing a Silicon Valley culture war between anti– and pro–Elon Musk tech workers
Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter and subsequent layoffs are exposing a cultural divide in Silicon Valley. Twitter’s chaotic past couple of weeks kicked off with new owner Elon Musk riding in with a corny joke and a beheaded sink. It’s now ending with layoffs of nearly half of Twitter’s workforce.
