This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
Connecticut grandmother reports triangle UFO hovering over family garageRoger MarshHarwinton, CT
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
Yale Daily News
University quietly removes meal voucher program for FGLI students staying on campus for Thanksgiving
University administration will not offer meal vouchers for students receiving full financial aid who are staying on campus for Thanksgiving break this year. The Yale College Dean’s Office offered Thanksgiving break meal vouchers for students who meet 100 percent demonstrated need for the first time in 2021. These vouchers, which were redeemed in-person, could then be applied toward meals obtained from certain food delivery services outside of Yale.
capeandislands.org
At CT college campus, a protest over 'What is a Woman?,' a film critics call anti-transgender
Students at Central Connecticut State University are protesting after a conservative club on campus held a watch party for a controversial documentary that members of the Pride Club say spreads dangerous and false propaganda about the transgender community. CCSU’s chapter of Turning Point USA recently announced plans to host a...
Connecticut school districts battling chronic absenteeism
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut public school districts are facing the growing crisis of students missing a large chunk of the school year. Of the nearly 19,000 students in New Haven Public Schools, 42% have missed at least 10% of school days. Five percent have missed at least 18 of the first 45 days […]
School Fighting Leads To Suspension Spike
Expulsions, suspensions, and in-school fighting are all on the rise as the New Haven Public Schools (NHPS) district sees a significant increase in discipline so far this school year. That’s according to a discipline report that was presented by NHPS Director of Research, Assessment and Evaluation Michele Sherban to the...
WTNH.com
Gil on the Go: Manchester High School
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8’s meteorologist Gil Simmons is on the go for his Homecoming Tour, where he visits a new high school every week. On Friday, he’s visiting Manchester High School. MHS, founded in 1893, is home to the Red Hawks. Moe Morhardt, a member...
3 Connecticut schools lose funding over continued use of Native American mascots
(WTNH) – Three Connecticut schools will no longer receive funding from Native American tribes after refusing to remove Native American imagery and/or mascot names from the school. The Connecticut Office of Policy and Management completed its review of public schools and their associated athletic teams regarding their use of Native American tribes, individuals, customs, and […]
NBC Connecticut
‘Waterbury U' Program Helps School Staff, Allows Teachers to Advance Careers
A new program in Waterbury is helping teachers advance their careers and it is also a way to address a large teacher shortage in the district. There are teacher shortages across the country and the Waterbury school district is also feeling that pressure. To address the issue, Waterbury is launching a program that invests in and values its teachers.
Farmington removes 2 Jewish holidays, Diwali from the 2023-2024 academic calendar
FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — For the upcoming 2023-2024 school year, Farmington’s Board of Education has voted to remove certain holidays from the school calendar, such as Rosh Hashana and Diwali. This means students will not have those days off of school, and classes will be held. On Monday, members of the Board of Education held […]
Ct school loses funds over native team names
Killingly High School in Connecticut loses funding of about $94,999 from the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Fund after refusing to discontinue calling its teams the Redmen and Red Gals.
norwich.edu
Norwich students focus on the disaster preparedness during a recent Boston Policy Excursion
News reports in Massachusetts identified Hurricane Peter as a Category 3 event moving up the eastern cost. When the hurricane makes landfall, it is anticipated to cause significant damage to coastal areas and move inland, leading to substantial flooding and damage to infrastructure. Hurricanes occur with increasing frequency, requiring planning...
Farmington parents say school board should be embarrassed by recent holiday decisions
FARMINGTON, Conn. — In this holiday season, there’s a holiday controversy brewing in the sleepy suburb of Farmington, where the school board has chosen to eliminate some religious holidays from the school calendar. This decision was handed down Monday night. The nine-member school board voted unanimously to eliminate...
trincoll.edu
What to Expect When You’re Expecting Your College Student for Thanksgiving
Dropping off a teenager at college for the first time can be emotional for parents and students, alike. But after weeks of living apart from family and experiencing newfound freedoms, students returning home may encounter new challenges. In the typical academic calendar, the first trip at home happens around Thanksgiving.
Winter boot and health event a big step for Hartford’s homeless
HARTFORD, Conn. — Just as the weather turns chillier, Hartford’s homeless population was invited Friday to Dunkin’ Donuts Park to receive new socks, warm boots and a host of other wellness options as part of Footwear with Care’s Winter Boot and Health event. The non-profit Footwear...
cbia.com
Hartford HealthCare Opens New Headquarters
At the corner of Pearl and Trumbull streets in downtown Hartford, one of the state’s largest healthcare organizations is working to improve the city’s economy while reimagining healthcare. Hartford HealthCare officially opened the doors of its new headquarters Nov. 17 before a standing room only crowd of hundreds...
Former Middletown school administrator discusses lawsuit against former superintendent
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – For the first time, we are hearing from a former Middletown school administrator who is taking legal action against the district’s former superintendent. She says he subjected her to years of sexual harassment and nothing was done to stop it. While Dr. Enza Macri says it’s difficult to come forward, she […]
NBC Connecticut
Blue State Coffee Permanently Closes in Hartford, New Haven
A coffee shop that had a few locations in Connecticut is closing all of its locations effective immediately. Blue State Coffee, which had locations in both Hartford and New Haven, announced that they permanently closed all of their cafes at 5 p.m. on Thursday. The cafe has been in business...
Med Board Fines Waterbury Doc $10,000, Reprimands Two Licenses
The state Medical Examining Board on Tuesday reprimanded two doctors, including fining a Waterbury doctor $10,000 for inappropriately prescribing high doses of narcotics to a patient. In addition to the fine and reprimand, the board also placed the medical license of the Waterbury physician, Dr. Philip A. Mongelluzzo Jr., on...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Best Pizza Shops in Connecticut
- Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. From a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor, Connecticut offers various options. The key is finding the best pizza for you. Bufalina in Guilford. Located...
darientimes.com
8 events to shop local this "Small Business Saturday in Connecticut'
Saturday, Nov. 26 is Small Business Saturday across the United States. On this day, shoppers nationwide are encourage to shop small at locally owned businesses — with many of these businesses running deals to celebrate. Towns throughout Connecticut are having special markets or pop-up shops to celebrate the over...
Dig deeper than fare free transit to increase ridership
Connecticut needs to follow up with frequent service if it expects people to ride — not just make a token offering free.
