ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yale Daily News

University quietly removes meal voucher program for FGLI students staying on campus for Thanksgiving

University administration will not offer meal vouchers for students receiving full financial aid who are staying on campus for Thanksgiving break this year. The Yale College Dean’s Office offered Thanksgiving break meal vouchers for students who meet 100 percent demonstrated need for the first time in 2021. These vouchers, which were redeemed in-person, could then be applied toward meals obtained from certain food delivery services outside of Yale.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Connecticut school districts battling chronic absenteeism

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut public school districts are facing the growing crisis of students missing a large chunk of the school year. Of the nearly 19,000 students in New Haven Public Schools, 42% have missed at least 10% of school days. Five percent have missed at least 18 of the first 45 days […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

School Fighting Leads To Suspension Spike

Expulsions, suspensions, and in-school fighting are all on the rise as the New Haven Public Schools (NHPS) district sees a significant increase in discipline so far this school year. That’s according to a discipline report that was presented by NHPS Director of Research, Assessment and Evaluation Michele Sherban to the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH.com

Gil on the Go: Manchester High School

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8’s meteorologist Gil Simmons is on the go for his Homecoming Tour, where he visits a new high school every week. On Friday, he’s visiting Manchester High School. MHS, founded in 1893, is home to the Red Hawks. Moe Morhardt, a member...
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

3 Connecticut schools lose funding over continued use of Native American mascots

(WTNH) – Three Connecticut schools will no longer receive funding from Native American tribes after refusing to remove Native American imagery and/or mascot names from the school. The Connecticut Office of Policy and Management completed its review of public schools and their associated athletic teams regarding their use of Native American tribes, individuals, customs, and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

‘Waterbury U' Program Helps School Staff, Allows Teachers to Advance Careers

A new program in Waterbury is helping teachers advance their careers and it is also a way to address a large teacher shortage in the district. There are teacher shortages across the country and the Waterbury school district is also feeling that pressure. To address the issue, Waterbury is launching a program that invests in and values its teachers.
WATERBURY, CT
trincoll.edu

What to Expect When You’re Expecting Your College Student for Thanksgiving

Dropping off a teenager at college for the first time can be emotional for parents and students, alike. But after weeks of living apart from family and experiencing newfound freedoms, students returning home may encounter new challenges. In the typical academic calendar, the first trip at home happens around Thanksgiving.
HARTFORD, CT
cbia.com

Hartford HealthCare Opens New Headquarters

At the corner of Pearl and Trumbull streets in downtown Hartford, one of the state’s largest healthcare organizations is working to improve the city’s economy while reimagining healthcare. Hartford HealthCare officially opened the doors of its new headquarters Nov. 17 before a standing room only crowd of hundreds...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Blue State Coffee Permanently Closes in Hartford, New Haven

A coffee shop that had a few locations in Connecticut is closing all of its locations effective immediately. Blue State Coffee, which had locations in both Hartford and New Haven, announced that they permanently closed all of their cafes at 5 p.m. on Thursday. The cafe has been in business...
HARTFORD, CT
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Best Pizza Shops in Connecticut

- Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. From a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor, Connecticut offers various options. The key is finding the best pizza for you. Bufalina in Guilford. Located...
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

8 events to shop local this "Small Business Saturday in Connecticut'

Saturday, Nov. 26 is Small Business Saturday across the United States. On this day, shoppers nationwide are encourage to shop small at locally owned businesses — with many of these businesses running deals to celebrate. Towns throughout Connecticut are having special markets or pop-up shops to celebrate the over...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy