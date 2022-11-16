Read full article on original website
Related
‘It Was Completely Legal to Do So’: Lawyers React to Report that Trump Tweeted Classified Spy Material in 2019
Legal experts cautioned against reading too much into a report that then-President Donald Trump shared classified information on Twitter that came from a secretive U.S. spacecraft in 2019. On Aug. 29, 2019, the space program for the Islamic Republic of Iran suffered a substantial loss as a rocket exploded on...
Russia 'secretly moves 100 missiles back from Belarus, sparking fears he plans large-scale attack in Ukraine'
Vladimir Putin's commanders are reported to have secretly moved almost 100 air defence missiles to Russia from allied Belarus, sparking fears he is planning to launch a large-scale attack in Ukraine. Analysts have said the movement of the S-300 and S-400 missiles is either a sign of Russia taking precautions...
Upworthy
Hundreds of sheep have been walking in a circle for 14 days straight and no one knows why
In a rather spooky occurrence, hundreds of sheep have been unsettlingly people by moving in a circle for the past 14 days in the Inner Mongolia region of northern China. Surveillance footage of the peculiar activity depicts a sizable flock moving steadily in an almost perfect circle. While some sheep can be observed watching from outside the rotation, others occasionally stop still in the middle. Chinese state-run media source People's Daily tweeted a video of the peculiar incident on Wednesday, reporting that the sheep are in fine condition and the reason for their bizarre behavior is yet unknown. The video was captioned, "The great sheep mystery! Hundreds of sheep walk in a circle for over 10 days in N China's Inner Mongolia. The sheep are healthy and the reason for the weird behavior is still a mystery."
Indigenous activists "seen, not heard" at COP27
Hundreds of Indigenous peoples from around the world are participating in COP27, a record turnout despite the UN climate summit's poor track record with Indigenous inclusion. Driving the news: While representation has increased, several Indigenous activists and leaders tell Axios they're being shut out of decision-making dialogues. Speaking from COP27,...
Zambia's debt restructuring precedent
Zambia is restructuring its debts, and causing a stare-down battle between China, on the one hand, and the IMF and World Bank, on the other. Why it matters: Eventually, either China or the MDBs are going to have to blink. An important precedent will be set either way. How it...
Why the decades-old Enron scandal matters now
John Ray III, now the CEO of the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, also helped clean up one of corporate America’s biggest collapses 20 years ago: Enron. History isn't repeating, per se, but it rhymes. Why it matters: If FTX's blowup is anything like Enron's, that means big changes are...
Sam Bankman-Fried comes clean on regulation, ethics
In a remarkable interview conducted over Twitter DMs, disgraced former crypto CEO Sam Bankman-Fried distanced himself from the very positions he was best known for, including his support for regulation and effective altruism. Why it matters: The interview, conducted by Vox's Kelsey Piper, is just the latest stunner in Bankman-Fried's...
Explosive residue found at site of Nord Stream explosions
Swedish investigators said Friday they found explosive residue at the site of mysterious blasts that hit the Nord Stream pipelines and concluded that the leaks were caused by "gross sabotage." The big picture: Four ruptures were discovered in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines at the end of September,...
Russia says it expects "positive result" in Griner prisoner swap talks
The Kremlin aims to secure the release of convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in any prisoner swap with the U.S., a senior Russian official told the news agency Interfax on Friday. Why it matters: The Biden administration has said the two countries have been in talks about a potential...
U.S. says Russia has not negotiated "in good faith" for WNBA star Griner
Federal officials denied reports Friday that there was any increased optimism of a prisoner swap deal for WNBA star Brittney Griner and Marine Paul Whalen. Why it matters: The discussion of a deal came days after Griner started serving her nine-year sentence at a penal colony outside of Moscow, per Axios.
Dutch court convicts three for Malaysian Airlines MH17 plane crash
Three men with links to Russia were convicted in a Dutch court Thursday over the 2014 downing of a passenger plane that killed all 298 people on board, AP reported. The big picture: Investigators say Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 was shot down by a Russian surface-to-air missile system over rebel-held eastern Ukraine. The plane was en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur on July 17, 2014. Most of the passengers on board were from the Netherlands.
Turkey shortage before the largest big-bird day
The U.S. government is warning of a big shortage of big birds this Thanksgiving, and local farms near Houston have already sold out of their limited pasture-raised turkeys. Why it matters: Because of this year's avian flu outbreaks, finding 20-pound turkeys in some regions of the country could be challenging, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said in a call with reporters earlier this month, Axios' Kelly Tyko and Emily Peck write.
House GOP planning support for fossil fuel production
House Republicans are planning bills on permitting reform to boost all kinds of energy production along with legislation specifically to benefit fossil fuels. Why it matters: The oil-centric proposals are a sharp turn from efforts by Democrats focused on steep emissions cuts and would face opposition in the Senate and from President Biden.
Minnesota nurses set to hold another strike vote amid ongoing contract dispute
Thousands of Twin Cities nurses are moving toward a second strike amid an ongoing contract dispute with hospitals.Driving the news: The Minnesota Nurses Association announced Thursday that members will hold a strike authorization vote on Nov. 30. Flashback: Roughly 15,000 nurses walked off the job for a three-day strike in September.The action, which included staff at more than a dozen hospitals, was believed to be one of the largest private nurses strikes in U.S. history. What they're saying: MNA president Mary Turner said hospitals leaders have "failed to solve the crisis conditions in our hospitals and they have failed to settle a fair contract with us." The other side: A group of Twin Cities hospitals released a statement saying leaders "will continue to bargain in good faith and work hard to reach a resolution.""We know the current situation inside hospitals throughout the country is very challenging and a union work stoppage could have disastrous consequences for our patients and the communities we serve," the statement read. What's next: If the vote is approved, the union could call a strike with 10 days' notice.
1. Boomers' caregiving crisis
Aging baby boomers in the U.S. are living longer and have better financial safety nets than previous generations. They're also more likely to be divorced, live far away from their children and be living with debt and a chronic condition. Why it matters: The U.S. is not well-equipped to handle...
4. The challenges of Latinos aging in the U.S.
Older Latinos — especially those who are noncitizens or live in poverty — are often kept from the health care resources advertised to help Americans age comfortably, researchers and advocates told Axios. That's partly because of financial and language barriers, and because they're so much more likely to...
Decoding the government's dire ransomware warnings
Despite the government's best efforts, squashing ransomware still remains one of U.S. cyber officials' toughest tasks. Driving the news: During public appearances at the Aspen Cyber Summit earlier this week, government officials gave a rare glimpse into just how difficult ransomware is to fight. What they're saying: "We’ve only seen...
North Korea fires ballistic missile after warning to U.S.
North Korea's military fired a short-range ballistic missile into the sea on Thursday and warned of a "fiercer" response to U.S. efforts to bolster defense ties with South Korea and Japan. Driving the news: The warning was in response to President Biden's trilateral meeting last week in Cambodia with leaders...
Hospitals pushed to the breaking point
Hospitals are keeping patients longer than they need to, as healthcare worker shortages are making it hard to get some patients into long-term care facilities. Now, hospitals are looking to Congress for help paying for patients they can’t discharge. Meanwhile — emergency rooms have been overflowing in some parts of the country, and a lack of beds has left some to die in ER waiting rooms.
Axios
Washington, DC
97K+
Followers
55K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0