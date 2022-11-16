ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

3D-printed home to be built in South Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - A home on South Shamrock Road by MacDill Air Force Base will soon get torn down. It will then be replaced by Tampa's first 3D-printed home. Matt Gibson, the founder and president of "Click Print Home," a 3D concrete printing company, said this will be the second 3D-printed home in Florida.
Bay Area Girl Scout honors veterans with Gold Award project

TAMPA, Fla. - Plant High School Senior Kathleen Roset pursued her Gold Award project with a simple idea, creating a memorial bench for veterans, but in researching how to make the project happen, she discovered the veteran's community in a way she had never experienced before. "I wanted to do...
SPFR: Couple rescued from sinking car in Pinellas County

CLEARWATER, Fla. - A Pinellas County deputy and a St. Pete paramedic pulled two people to safety after their car plunged into a pond Thursday evening. According to St. Pete Fire Rescue, an off-duty deputy saw a vehicle crash into a pond at Ulmerton Road and Feather Sound Drive around 5:45 p.m.
Giant jet boat's debut makes waves

Tampa’s Yacht Starship, a company that operates dinner-cruise boats in Tampa and Clearwater, as well as a water-taxi service in downtown Tampa, has added a new vessel to its fleet — and you won’t be dining and dancing on this one. The Bay Rocket, a massive jet...
Annual hiking spree returns to Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. - With temperatures dropping, Hillsborough County is hoping residents will want to take a hike. The county’s annual hiking spree runs from November through March. "We pick trails that are at all of the preserves, parks and rec centers and put them together on a list," said...
Tampa business turns scrap metal into custom artwork

TAMPA, Fla. - A local business is sculpting art from what many would consider to be junk. They're proving that just some scrap metal and a lot of creativity, there's no limit to what you can create. Rusic Steel Creations has been making custom artwork in the Tampa Bay area...
Black Restaurant Week spotlights Tampa Bay area business

TAMPA, Fla. - Black Restaurant Week is back and bigger than ever. It started in 2016 in Texas and has now expanded across the country, including Florida and in the Tampa Bay area. Through events and promotional campaigns, Black Restaurant Week works to introduce culinary businesses and professionals to its...
Florida snow park brings winter wonderland to Sunshine State

DADE CITY, Fla. - Florida's only snow park is back open, giving Floridians a blast of winter weather. Now in its third year, Snowcat Ridge, which bills itself as Florida's first and only Alpine snow park, is a family-friendly attraction that answers the question, "What if Florida had snow days?"
Special $75,000 statue to represent the Seminole tribe at new Riverview park

RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Twenty-seven acres beside the Alafia River could have been another waterfront community, but it has been set aside for a new conservation park in Riverview. "The term is of Native American origin and it means River of Fire," said Hillsborough County Commissioner Stacy White, who was instrumental in establishing the park. He and other officials cut the ribbon to open the park at 9955 Riverview Drive on Thursday.
More than 300 turtle nests observed on Bay Area beaches in last 200 days

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Researchers at Clearwater Marine Aquarium said the 2022 sea turtle nesting period was a great one on beaches near Tampa Bay. Biologists observed more than 300 sea turtle nests during a 200-day period, along 21 miles of beaches in Pinellas County, the aquarium said. CMA said loggerhead sea turtle nests are the most common in the area.
Frinsa Fish Canning Company Opening Plant

Frinsa is investing $21 million in a plant near Kathleen High School and planning to hire up to 115 people. The company’s 180,000-square-foot facility at 900 Chestnut Road – has been built but not yet occupied; the company is transforming the building into a canning facility for its canning lines of tuna, salmon, sardines, and chicken.
LAKELAND, FL

