"American Horror Story: Freak Show" was inspired by this real Florida "Freak" Retirement TownEvie M.Gibsonton, FL
Brandon Ballet Brings the Nutcracker to Henry B. Plant MuseumModern GlobeBrandon, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Florida Strawberry Fest Announces Massive Headliners, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Willie Nelson & MoreUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
The Art of the Native Florida GardenModern GlobeFlorida State
fox13news.com
3D-printed home to be built in South Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - A home on South Shamrock Road by MacDill Air Force Base will soon get torn down. It will then be replaced by Tampa's first 3D-printed home. Matt Gibson, the founder and president of "Click Print Home," a 3D concrete printing company, said this will be the second 3D-printed home in Florida.
History surrounds Bradenton restaurant Pier 22
Back in the 1930s, this area was known as the Memorial Pier and was dedicated to the 21 men from Manatee County who died in WWI.
fox13news.com
fox13news.com
Bay Area Girl Scout honors veterans with Gold Award project
TAMPA, Fla. - Plant High School Senior Kathleen Roset pursued her Gold Award project with a simple idea, creating a memorial bench for veterans, but in researching how to make the project happen, she discovered the veteran's community in a way she had never experienced before. "I wanted to do...
Florida man’s forgotten classic car collection up for auction
Leroy Gonzalez was a Tampa-area real estate developer and former drag racing promoter who collected over two dozen cars before his death that are up for auction.
fox13news.com
SPFR: Couple rescued from sinking car in Pinellas County
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A Pinellas County deputy and a St. Pete paramedic pulled two people to safety after their car plunged into a pond Thursday evening. According to St. Pete Fire Rescue, an off-duty deputy saw a vehicle crash into a pond at Ulmerton Road and Feather Sound Drive around 5:45 p.m.
businessobserverfl.com
Giant jet boat's debut makes waves
Tampa’s Yacht Starship, a company that operates dinner-cruise boats in Tampa and Clearwater, as well as a water-taxi service in downtown Tampa, has added a new vessel to its fleet — and you won’t be dining and dancing on this one. The Bay Rocket, a massive jet...
fox13news.com
Annual hiking spree returns to Hillsborough County
TAMPA, Fla. - With temperatures dropping, Hillsborough County is hoping residents will want to take a hike. The county’s annual hiking spree runs from November through March. "We pick trails that are at all of the preserves, parks and rec centers and put them together on a list," said...
fox13news.com
Tarpon Springs High School's marching band to perform in Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. - The countdown to Thanksgiving is on for the Tarpon Springs High School marching band as they prepare to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City. "I’ve watched it almost every year since I can remember, and it’s just kind of crazy...
Florida Man Strikes Gold On Billion Dollar Gold Rush Scratch-Off
A Florida man has one million reasons to smile after striking gold on a $30 Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket. The Florida Lottery Announced that Glenn Shukas, 70, of Largo, claimed a $1 million prize from the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game at the
fox13news.com
Tampa business turns scrap metal into custom artwork
TAMPA, Fla. - A local business is sculpting art from what many would consider to be junk. They're proving that just some scrap metal and a lot of creativity, there's no limit to what you can create. Rusic Steel Creations has been making custom artwork in the Tampa Bay area...
fox13news.com
Black Restaurant Week spotlights Tampa Bay area business
TAMPA, Fla. - Black Restaurant Week is back and bigger than ever. It started in 2016 in Texas and has now expanded across the country, including Florida and in the Tampa Bay area. Through events and promotional campaigns, Black Restaurant Week works to introduce culinary businesses and professionals to its...
fox13news.com
Florida snow park brings winter wonderland to Sunshine State
DADE CITY, Fla. - Florida's only snow park is back open, giving Floridians a blast of winter weather. Now in its third year, Snowcat Ridge, which bills itself as Florida's first and only Alpine snow park, is a family-friendly attraction that answers the question, "What if Florida had snow days?"
fox13news.com
Special $75,000 statue to represent the Seminole tribe at new Riverview park
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Twenty-seven acres beside the Alafia River could have been another waterfront community, but it has been set aside for a new conservation park in Riverview. "The term is of Native American origin and it means River of Fire," said Hillsborough County Commissioner Stacy White, who was instrumental in establishing the park. He and other officials cut the ribbon to open the park at 9955 Riverview Drive on Thursday.
fox13news.com
More than 300 turtle nests observed on Bay Area beaches in last 200 days
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Researchers at Clearwater Marine Aquarium said the 2022 sea turtle nesting period was a great one on beaches near Tampa Bay. Biologists observed more than 300 sea turtle nests during a 200-day period, along 21 miles of beaches in Pinellas County, the aquarium said. CMA said loggerhead sea turtle nests are the most common in the area.
Frinsa Fish Canning Company Opening Plant
Frinsa is investing $21 million in a plant near Kathleen High School and planning to hire up to 115 people. The company’s 180,000-square-foot facility at 900 Chestnut Road – has been built but not yet occupied; the company is transforming the building into a canning facility for its canning lines of tuna, salmon, sardines, and chicken.
fox13news.com
Famous Kellogg mansion preserved using virtual reality after it was demolished
DUNEDIN, Fla. - The man behind a popular breakfast cereal company once owned a home in the Tampa Bay area. In fact, WK Kellogg's mansion was one of the grandest homes in Pinellas County. Kellogg only spent three winters in the Dunedin area, but his home became a legend. Time...
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue fights flames engulfing abandoned Tampa home
TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue fought a fire at an abandoned house early Thursday afternoon in Tampa. A 911 call came in from a neighbor next door to a home on North 66th Street nearby East Columbus Drive about visible flames and smoke coming from what he believed to be an abandoned house.
After 62 years, Tampa’s Joe Haskins Bicycle Shop will close next month
Its namesake passed away in March 2021.
Access to state-owned ancient Indian mound blocked by nearby property owner
The I-Team learned a neighbor has blocked off an ancient Indian mound in Bradenton owned by the state which is supposed to be accessible to the public.
