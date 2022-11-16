Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Overlooked and Underserved: Promoting Mental Health Equity in Marginalized Communities
Awareness of mental health care as a key part of holistic health is growing. Even so, a lack of access to proper care and the stigma that surrounds talking about our mental health remain. [. READ:. Can the New 988 Suicide Lifeline Fix America’s Mental Health Epidemic? ]. In...
KevinMD.com
Medical school admissions: wokeism vs. the Bible
According to Psychology Today, wokeism is defined as a system of thought and behavior characterized by intolerance, policing the speech of others and proving one’s own superiority by denouncing others. In a September 2, 2022, article in the New York Post titled, “Top med school putting wokeism ahead of...
MedicalXpress
After rehab for opioids, nearly half of Medicaid beneficiaries do not receive follow-up care
Despite strong evidence for the importance of outpatient care after inpatient residential treatment for opioid use disorder, nearly half of Medicaid beneficiaries are not receiving follow-up care or medication-assisted treatment within a month of discharge, according to a new analysis led by University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health scientists.
Ars Technica
US hospitals are so overloaded that one ER called 911 on itself
Although COVID-19 remains in a lull, hospitals across the country are in crisis amid a towering wave of seasonal respiratory illnesses—particularly RSV in children—as well as longer-term problems, such as staffing shortages. Pediatric beds are filling or full, people with urgent health problems are waiting hours in emergency...
physiciansweekly.com
Association Between Walking, Mental and Physical Health During COVID-19
COVID-19 Quarantine, social isolation, and lockdowns are all necessary public health measures that help stop the spread of disease, but they might discourage people from getting enough exercise. There is less evidence to suggest that these shifts are linked to physical or mental health shifts. Self-reported demographic, health, and walking...
cohaitungchi.com
Hashimoto's Disease: How Stress Affects Your Thyroid
Hashimoto's thyroiditis is an autoimmune disorder, which means it occurs when immune cells attack healthy tissue instead of protecting it. In Hashimoto's thyroiditis, immune cells mistakenly attack the healthy thyroid tissue, causing inflammation of the thyroid. The thyroid is a small gland located at the base of your neck that...
MedicalXpress
Homelessness, hospitals and mental health: Study shows impacts and costs
Six years ago, U.S. hospitals officially received the ability to document patients' housing status, including housing instability and homelessness. The new "Z codes" reflect an increasing recognition of the role of housing as one of the key social determinants of health. A new study that harnesses those data reveals vast...
TODAY.com
Why the RSV surge is so serious, and what to know about symptoms and treatment
With the arrival of cold and flu season, and COVID-19 still infecting and killing thousands weekly, many hospitals have been straining to keep up with demand. What's more, an unprecedented surge of cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a common virus, have compounded matters, causing pediatric hospitals in some regions to hit capacity and creating reduced and delayed access to care.
psychologytoday.com
Spot the Early Signs of Schizophrenia
Schizophrenia presents early warning signs for months or years that aren't as obvious as hallucinations and delusions of the active phase. Affect changes, isolation, suspiciousness, emergence of unusual thinking, and detachment usually preclude florid psychosis. Noticing these precursors can lead to specialized early intervention of first-episode psychosis. This often has...
jguru.com
Dementia Care at Home
Home care services are the embodiment of comfort, security, and reliability. If you or your loved ones seek help, aid, or support from medical workers or care providers, then home care services will provide you with private space if you are not willing to sacrifice the comfort of your home and the most intimate care.
Psychologists overwhelmed by high demand for mental healthcare
Though the COVID-19 pandemic has eased, a mental health crisis persists, a nationwide survey of U.S. psychologists reveals. And growing demand for help with depression, anxiety and substance use issues means many psychologists across the United States are unable to take on new patients, according to the American Psychological Association's 2022 COVID-19 Practitioner Impact Survey.
Children of incarcerated parents at greater risk of poor health outcomes
Children's health is jeopardized when they have a parent in prison, new research finds. In the United States, 5 million kids have an incarcerated parent. Those children have worse access to primary, dental and mental healthcare than their peers, the investigators found. And that puts the kids at risk of...
Medical News Today
What to know about applying for disability benefits due to depression
The Social Security Administration considers certain depression cases to be disabilities. Some people with depression may get financial assistance if they can show how depression affects their capacity to work. This article takes a close look at depression and disability. After explaining how different institutions define “disability,” it details sources...
physiciansweekly.com
Subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillators reduce the risk of perioperative complications
1. In this randomized controlled trial, subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillators (S-ICD) resulted in a lower risk of perioperative complications as compared to transvenous ICDs (TV-ICD). 2. There was no significant difference in inappropriate or failed ICD shocks between groups, though the trial was not statistically powered to detect meaningful differences.
physiciansweekly.com
Association of quality and technology with patient mobility for colorectal cancer surgery
1. Around 30% of colorectal patients travel beyond their closest hospital site to undergo a primary bowel resection. 2. For rectal cancer patients, travelling to a more distant hospital site was associated with hospital factors, including presence of specialist colorectal cancer expertise and availability of robotic surgery, but not associated with patient mortality outcomes.
NECN
Health Care Staffing Shortages May Be Here to Stay and We'll Need to Adapt, Baker Says
Staffing shortages in health care might be here to stay, and the industry needs to reimagine how it delivers care, Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday morning. "There's this giant staffing problem running across the system, but that staffing problem is doing significant damage to the normal process by which the system works," Baker said at a Massachusetts Association of Health Plans conference at the Seaport Hotel. "People really need to think differently about how all the pieces of the system are organized."
Biden administration sidesteps calls to declare RSV a health emergency
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Thursday sidestepped calls from pediatric groups that have been urging the government to declare a public health emergency in response to the surge in respiratory illnesses in children. In a statement responding to pressure from the Children’s Hospital Association, the American Academy of...
physiciansweekly.com
Low neighborhood opportunities lead to increased disease severity and hospitalizations
1. In a retrospective study, patients with lower neighborhood advantage are hospitalized more frequently, have greater disease severity, and have increased mortality compared to those with higher neighborhood advantage. 2. Diagnoses disproportionally affecting lower neighborhood advantage patients include type 2 diabetes with complications, asthma, and sleep apnea. Evidence Rating Level:...
physiciansweekly.com
Single dose of psilocybin decreases depression scores in patients with treatment-resistant depression
1. In adults with treatment-resistant depression, a 25mg dose of psilocybin significantly improved Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) score at three-week follow-up. 2. A 25mg psilocybin dose was superior to a 1mg or 10mg dose in reducing MADRS scores. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Psilocybins have demonstrated antidepressant...
physiciansweekly.com
Heavy smoking and alcohol use may be associated with insomnia and sleep dissatisfaction
1. In this cross-sectional database study, there was a greater prevalence of insomnia and dissatisfaction with sleep in individuals that engaged in daily smoking and binge drinking. 2. Furthermore, the association of smoking/alcohol and insomnia and sleep duration were similar between males and females. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Poor...
Comments / 0