Mitch McConnell Votes Against Interracial Marriage Bill Despite Asian Wife
The Senate voted to move forward with the Respect for Marriage Act with a bipartisan majority of 62 on Wednesday.
WashingtonExaminer
'Not accurate': Liz Cheney and Jan. 6 committee fire back at Mike Pence after attack
The Jan. 6 committee countered former Vice President Mike Pence's disparagement of the panel as "partisan," insisting that it "respectfully" engaged with him.
In Another Blow to Trump, Lisa Murkowski Looks Set for Victory in Alaska
Trump's midterm loses continued piling up after Senator Lisa Murkowski took a lead against his preferred candidate Kelly Tshibaka Friday night.
The Independent
Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words
Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
Kearney Hub
'Democracy voters' delivered for Democrats in tightest races
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden tried to shape the midterm elections not as a verdict on his time in office, but rather on the contrast between Democrats and Republicans on American democracy. "We'll have our difference of opinion. And that's how it's supposed to be," Biden said days before...
Kearney Hub
Pelosi to step aside from Dem leadership, remain in Congress
WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she will not seek a leadership position in the new Congress, making way for a new generation to steer the party after Democrats lost control of the House to Republicans in the midterm elections. In a spirited speech on the...
Kearney Hub
Trump's candidacy won't stall criminal probes
WASHINGTON — Donald Trump's early announcement of his third White House bid won't shield the former president from the criminal investigations already confronting him as an ordinary citizen, leaving him legally and politically exposed as he seeks the 2024 Republican nomination. The Justice Department is pushing ahead with its...
Kearney Hub
Pelosi leaves way for a new era of leadersip
Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Thursday that she would not pursue leadership in the new Congress, ending a nearly two-decade stretch in her leadership. The day after Speaker Pelosi announced she would step aside, congressman Hakeem Jeffries of New York announced his own history-making bid to lead the House Democrats. Jeffries announced his run Friday and would be the first Black American to helm a major U.S. political party in Congress if successful. Associated Press reporter Lisa Mascaro explains the significance of Pelosi stepping down and what it could mean for Democratic leadership moving forward after the midterm election. "This is significant in Congress because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was the first woman ever to have the job in United States history. Pelosi went on to become among the most powerful speakers of the House and among the most influential women in American politics. By stepping aside, she has decided to make way for the next generation of congressional leaders on Capitol Hill," Mascaro said. The 52-year-old Jeffries gave nod to the "legendary figures" before him, Pelosi and her leadership team. Jeffries encouraged his colleagues to embrace this "once-in-a-generation opportunity" to unleash their "full potential as a team." In the wake of the midterm election, Democrats hold a slim majority in the Senate and Republicans have a slim majority in the House. Mascaro says how either party plans to tackle legislation will depend on how much support they have within their own parties. "Republicans in the House will need every vote on their side if they want to pass bills and if they have any trouble gathering the votes on their side, they will need to reach over to the Democratic side of the aisle and make compromises and agreements to move ahead. And so that gives Democrats, even in the minority, some leverage and some power," Mascaro said. House Democrats will elect leaders in a closed caucus meeting after Thanksgiving.
Kearney Hub
Trump 2024 rivals court his donors
LAS VEGAS — Republicans considering a 2024 run for the White House will assemble in Las Vegas this weekend, with anxious donors and activists openly considering whether or not to support Donald Trump for a third straight time. The former president will be among the only major Republican prospects...
Kearney Hub
Lengthy vote counts frustrate -- but don't signal problems
ATLANTA — Four days after Election Day, with a bitter, high-profile race for Arizona governor still up in the air, Ohio's secretary of state broke an unspoken protocol among top election officials. "Dear Arizona, need some advice on how to run an election the right way?" Frank LaRose, a...
Kearney Hub
Red-blue divide playing out in clashing states
WASHINGTON — Florida is a "refuge of sanity" and a place where "woke goes to die," Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said after winning reelection last week. California is a "true freedom state" that rejects "demonization coming from the other side," Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom promised. The two governors' declarations...
KRON4 News
Elon Musk poll: Twitter users vote to reinstate Trump’s account
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The public has spoken. They have voted to reinstate former President Donald Trump on Twitter, according to a poll posted by Elon Musk. Approximately 51.8% voted “yes” to let Trump back on the app and 48.2% voted “no.” The poll garnered 15,085,458 votes. KRON On is streaming news live now Musk, […]
Kearney Hub
AP News Summary at 11:22 p.m. EST
Pelosi to step down from House leadership, stay in Congress. WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she won't seek a leadership role in the new Congress. Pelosi’s decision Thursday comes after Democrats lost the House majority to Republicans in the midterm elections and after the brutal attack on her husband, Paul, by an intruder at their San Francisco home. Pelosi’s decision makes way for a new generation of House Democratic leaders. She plans to stay on as a member of Congress, having won reelection from her California district. Pelosi is the first and only woman to serve as speaker, breaking what she called the “marble ceiling.” She led passage of the Affordable Care Act with President Barack Obama and twice impeached President Donald Trump.
Kearney Hub
Faith groups split over bill to protect same-sex marriage
Among U.S. faith leaders and denominations, there are sharp differences over the bill advancing in the Senate that would protect same-sex and interracial marriages in federal law. The measure, a high priority for congressional Democrats, won a key test vote Wednesday when 12 Senate Republicans joined all Democrats to forward...
Kearney Hub
Biden admin to ask high court to take up student debt plan
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the president's student debt cancellation plan, according to a Thursday legal filing warning that Americans will face financial strain if the plan remains stalled in court when loan payments are scheduled to restart in January. The...
Kearney Hub
Today in History — Nov. 17
Today is Thursday, Nov. 17, the 321st day of 2022. There are 44 days left in the year. On Nov. 17, 1869, the Suez Canal opened in Egypt. In 1800, Congress held its first session in the partially completed U.S. Capitol building. In 1917, French sculptor Auguste Rodin died at...
