CHEEKTOWAGA, NY – An 18-year-old has been charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of first-degree robbery after abducting a woman and her toddler in September. The next day he carjacked and kidnapped another woman. According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Josu Lubala has been identified as the suspect in an abduction and carjacking outside a Buffalo park. At around 10:45 am, the victim and her child were approached by Lubala at knifepoint outside Cheektowaga Town Park near Harlem Road and Greenleaf Lane. At knifepoint, Lubala forced the woman and her child into her car and

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO