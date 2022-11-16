Read full article on original website
hstoday.us
Buffalo Man Charged with Throwing Brick at FBI’s Window
U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Thursday that Octavio Smith, 43, of Buffalo, NY, was arrested and charged by complaint with destruction of government property, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Rudroff, who is handling the case,...
informnny.com
One shot in Amherst, incident under investigation
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was shot in Amherst on Wednesday and the incident is under investigation, according to Amherst Police. They say they responded to the area of Main Street and Bailey Avenue just before 6:10 p.m. Wednesday. Officers located one victim, who was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
informnny.com
Buffalo man arraigned on murder charge for alleged stabbing
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arraigned this past weekend on a murder charge after an alleged fatal stabbing of his girlfriend earlier this month. It is alleged that on Nov. 4 just after 1:30 p.m., 67-year-old James Allen and his 44-year-old girlfriend were involved in a verbal altercation at their home on Cambridge Avenue, when he allegedly stabbed her during the argument. After, the defendant allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with another male.
Wick Street fire causes $200K in damages
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An early morning fire on Wick Street caused around $200,000 in damages at a residential structure on Saturday. Officials say they responded to the fire, which occurred at 22 Wick Street, just after 6:35 a.m. The two-alarm fire started on the first floor of the building. The Red Cross is assisting […]
Six people facing charges after early-morning Chautauqua County raid
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Several people are facing charges after the early-morning raid of a Chautauqua County, New York, residence on Nov. 18. Four women and two men were charged with alleged crimes after Dunkirk Police Department officers, SRT, narcotics detectives and K-9 units, with the narcotics officers and K-9 units from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office […]
chautauquatoday.com
Police conduct drug raid in Dunkirk during lake effect storm
Lake effect snow didn't prevent several police agencies from conducting a drug raid early Friday morning in the city of Dunkirk. The Dunkirk Police Department and its SRT Team, Dunkirk Police and Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office narcotics investigators, and Dunkirk Police and Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office K-9 units executed a search warrant at 532 Columbus Avenue around 6:20 AM. Dunkirk Police Chief Dave Ortolano says eight city residents were arrested on drug and weapon charges in the raid...
Teen missing in Niagara County
The Sheriff's office says Davis "is known to frequent Burt's Dam Fisherman Park, where he likes to fish" and "currently does not have access to his daily medications."
Buffalo man pleads guilty to attempted murder in 2021 shooting at Deep South Taco
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty to two charges after firing gunshots outside a restaurant, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday. David A. Douglas, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree attempted murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. At approximately 12:35 a.m. on July […]
Buffalo man stabbed and killed girlfriend during domestic dispute
BUFFALO, NY – A dispute between a man and his girlfriend turned deadly in Buffalo when 67-year-old James L. Allen took a kitchen knife and stabbed his girlfriend. Buffalo police officers responded to a home on Cambridge Avenue where the couple lived together. At around 1:35 p.m., Allen and his girlfriend, who was not identified by police were involved in a verbal altercation inside of their shared home on Cambridge Avenue in the City of Buffalo. “The defendant is accused of stabbing the victim in the abdomen with a kitchen knife during the argument,” Erie County Prosecutor John Flynn said The post Buffalo man stabbed and killed girlfriend during domestic dispute appeared first on Shore News Network.
Cheektowaga, West Seneca police receiving reports of furnaces unable to turn on
Both the Cheektowaga and West Seneca Police Departments have received emergency calls from residents with furnaces that are unable to turn on.
nyspnews.com
Niagara Falls man arrested for Assault 3rd
On November 14, 2022 at 11:21 am, Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested Jaerode Seright, 28 of Niagara Falls, NY for Assault 3rd, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing and Criminal Mischief 4th. On November 14, 2022 Troopers responded to a 911 report of a domestic disturbance at Independence Ave, city of...
24 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week [Photos]
These 24 people were arrested in Niagara County over the past week for various offenses. Please remember that each of the people listed below is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. 1. Serio-Troy, Nicholas Stephen. Booking Date/Time: 11/19/2022 00:18:18. AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATION OF A MOTOR VEHICLE-...
Teen charged with kidnapping, robbery after abducting woman, child, carjacking
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY – An 18-year-old has been charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of first-degree robbery after abducting a woman and her toddler in September. The next day he carjacked and kidnapped another woman. According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Josu Lubala has been identified as the suspect in an abduction and carjacking outside a Buffalo park. At around 10:45 am, the victim and her child were approached by Lubala at knifepoint outside Cheektowaga Town Park near Harlem Road and Greenleaf Lane. At knifepoint, Lubala forced the woman and her child into her car and The post Teen charged with kidnapping, robbery after abducting woman, child, carjacking appeared first on Shore News Network.
nyspnews.com
Tonawanda man arrested for DWI
On November 12, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Richard W. Novak., 68, of Tonawanda, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on State Route 219 in the town of Boston, Novak was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Novak had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. He was arrested, transported and processed at SP Boston, where he refused to submit a chemical test. Novak was released with appearance tickets for the town of Boston court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
nyspnews.com
Orchard Park man arrested for Aggravated DWI
On November 11, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Brett M. Duchmann., 38, of Orchard Park, NY, for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Herman Hill Road in the town of Boston. During the interview, Duchmann was exhibiting signs of impairment. Duchmann had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Boston, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.23% BAC. Duchmann was released with appearance tickets for the town of Boston court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
Buffalo supermarket shooter expected to accept plea deal
The avowed racist who killed 10 people during a supermarket rampage in Buffalo, New York, in May 2022, is expected to enter a plea when he appears in court on Monday. The news that Payton S. Gendron will reportedly plead guilty comes from the lawyers representing the deceased victims’ families, according to News4Jax.
Accused Buffalo mass shooter to plead guilty Monday
A grand jury indicted Payton Gendron on 25 charges in June, including a domestic terrorism charge.
Buffalo man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend on Cambridge Avenue
A Buffalo man is accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend during a domestic violence incident on Cambridge Avenue on November 4.
Driver high on weed struck and killed bicyclist, pleads guilty
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY – A 26-year-old man who struck and killed a female bicyclist while high on weed in Buffalo has pleaded guilty to second-degree vehicular manslaughter. Zaire N. Pittman, of Cheektowaga, pleaded guilty to killing a female bicyclist on East Ferry Street near Wohlers Avenue in the City of Buffalo while under the influence of cannabis. He is facing seven years in prison. “This defendant drove a vehicle while high on marijuana and caused the tragic death of this woman. While it is legal to smoke or consume cannabis in New York State, driving while high is a crime. It The post Driver high on weed struck and killed bicyclist, pleads guilty appeared first on Shore News Network.
nyspnews.com
Lockport man arrested for Criminal Contempt 2nd
On November 15, 2022 at 11:21 am, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Shawn P. Filipovich, 34 of Lockport, NY for Criminal Contempt 2nd and Resisting Arrest. On November 15, 2022 Troopers responded to Robinson Road, town of Lockport to serve a subpoena. Further investigation revealed that Filipovich was with the victim and violated an Order of Protection. Filipovich attempted to flee the scene, however was later located. Filipovich was arrested and transported to SP Lockport for processing.
