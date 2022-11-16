Read full article on original website
Related
Pawmi Evolution, Location, Stats: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Here is a breakdown of everything you need to know about Pawmi in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Warzone 2 Vaznev-9K Build: Best Attachments to Use
Now that you've unlocked the Vaznev-9K in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, you must be wondering how you can make this weapon even better. Don't worry, we know the best attachments you can use for it. Featured in both our SMG and Top Weapons Tier Lists for Warzone 2, the...
Nemona Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Guide: All Six Encounters
Nemona is your new rival in Pokemon: Scarlet and Violet and we've broken down each battle with her for you in this guide.
Pokemon Violet Exclusive Pokemon: Full List
Pokemon Violet will feature 23 different Pokemon and evolution lines that are version exclusive.
How Can You Change Perks in Warzone 2
Fans that were eager to change perks in Warzone 2 will be left disappointed as it is currently not possible to change perks. Perks in Call of Duty have always been useful ways to alter your gameplay, allowing players to experience the game in a way that is different from others. While fully customizable loadouts were a feature in the original Warzone, this seems to have changed in Warzone 2.
How to Complete Fortnite Challenge 'Fly 100 Meters Continuously in an Octane'
Having trouble completing the "Fly 100 meters continuously in an Octane" Fortnite challenge? Don't worry we've got the guide just for you. In the latest update, the Octane vehicle from Rocket League has finally made its way to Fortnite's Battle Royale and Zero Build modes. Previously available in Fortnite Creative, players could get behind the wheels of this classic vehicle and use its unique abilities on maps created by both the Fortnite Creative team and other players.
How to Complete The Final Trial in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Guide to completing the quest the Final Trial for Merlin in the upcoming game Disney Dreamlight Valley
League of Legends Error 'Cannot Be Launched With Your Current Compatibility Mode Settings': How to Fix
With each new update for League of Legends, players report having a compatibility issue with their game. League of Legends is a game known for changing the way it plays with frequent updates to its champion roster or to the items players can build. While most players update their game without issue, sometimes a problem arises where a player or two gets left behind.
Can You Turn Off Proximity Chat in Warzone 2?
Proximity chat is a new feature in Warzone 2. But can you turn it off?. Proximity chat allows players to hear the chat of nearby players. In Warzone 2, this applies to nearby enemies as well as your own teammates. If you're hearing an enemy speak, their nametag will appear in red to the left of the screen. Your own teammates' names will appear in white.
Mei Re-Enabled in Overwatch 2 Season 1 Mid-Cycle Update
After a two-day delay, Blizzard Entertainment has released its mid-cycle update for Overwatch 2 in Season 1, nerfing a handful of heroes as promised, as well as adding Mei back to the lineup. This patch should be a welcome sight for fans of Mei, who has been unavailable in-game for...
How to Add an Enemy to Your Squad in Warzone 2
Fans who were patiently waiting for Warzone 2 to release were met with a plethora of new mechanics to use during their games. One of the most interesting new mechanics players have to work with is the assimilation mechanic, allowing players to switch sides in the middle of battle. Working...
Warzone 2 Slow Download: How to Fix
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is has officially launched, but its release isn't without its fair share of issues. Some players, especially those who are new to the franchise, have been reporting unusually slow downloads when trying to start the game. For the majority of players, accessing the game through...
Apex Legends Season 15 Weapon Tier List
Our Apex Legends Season 15 weapon tier list is here to break down which of the guns are the best to use now that the meta has been shifted once again with the launch of Respawn Entertainment's latest major balancing update. With the Eclipse patch, although we didn't get a...
How to Level Up the Warzone 2 Battle Pass
Call of Duty: Warzone 2's battle pass has a unique leveling-up system. From exploring its multi-sector map to getting new items, here's how to level up in Warzone 2's battle pass system. How to Level Up in Warzone 2 Battle Pass. Call of Duty players can level up while utilizing...
Xbox Series S Black Friday Deals 2022 Listed
Black Friday deals are starting to roll out for 2022. Here's where you can get your hands on some discounted Xbox Series S consoles.
Overwatch 2 Mid Season Patch Delayed, Mei Still Locked
Blizzard have announced that the mid-season patch for Overwatch 2 has been delayed, leaving players unable to select Mei for a bit longer. The mid-season patch was due to be released yesterday, but an official post on Blizzard's forum revealed that would no longer be the case. "Today’s patch is delayed as we work to resolve a critical issue. We’ll provide an update here and set the patch live as soon as the problem is addressed," the post read.
Valorant Give Back 2022 Bundle: Skins, Prices, Release Date
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Give Back 2022 Bundle in Valorant.
Modern Warfare 2 Glitch Reveals New Skins
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's glitch revealed that Eth.3n from Infinite Warfare will be arriving in the game as a skin for Operator Gus. From anticipating its release date to getting the skins, here's everything you need to know. Modern Warfare 2 Glitch Reveals New Skins. Call of Duty...
How to Slide Cancel in Warzone 2
Slide Canceling is an important tactic learned in order to gain the upper hand on opponents. Here's how to pull it off in Warzone 2. Slide Canceling has the benefit of increasing movement speed when navigating the map, as well as making you a harder target to hit. It's not always easy to pull off, and players have had to come up with some creative methods to execute the trick in Modern Warfare 2.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0