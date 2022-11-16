Read full article on original website
Man arrested in Los Angeles recruits crash is released
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Citing the need for further investigation, authorities released a 22-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer after the SUV he was driving veered into the wrong lane and crashed into Los Angeles County law enforcement recruits on a training run, injuring 25 of them.
Jury says it’s deadlocked in Danny Masterson rape trial
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jurors at the rape trial of “That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson said Friday that they are deadlocked, but a judge told them they have not deliberated long enough for her to declare a mistrial. The jury told Los Angeles Superior Court...
