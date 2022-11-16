ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

WWII bracelet found in the alps, now home in Mesa after 80 years

By Cameron Polom
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QXzpK_0jD4kAo200

On July 16th, 1945, a crew of seven aboard a B-17 crashed during a final cargo run at the end of World War II near Vils, Austria.

“Every time I look at it, it brings their memory back of me,” said Russell O’Rourke pointing to a picture on his wall.

O’Rourke’s uncle was on that aircraft living his dream as a pilot but gone far too soon after volunteering for that final mission.

“He was 19 when he died, way too young,” said O'Rourke.

Born seven years after his death, Russell would inherit his uncle's name. A framed photograph is one of the few items left to remember him. That is until a year ago when he was contacted by an organization called Get It Home United.

“We don’t consider it a success until it goes home,” said Ian Walker.

Walker is a volunteer member of the organization whose goal is to return lost military items to families across the nation.

He partners with metal-detecting enthusiasts and archeological explorers who find these items on battlefields all across the world.

Last year, at the sight of a B-17 crash in the Alps, one of those partners found a sterling silver World War II ID bracelet and buttons.

“It had his name on it, had his service number, remarkably good condition for you know being in the dirt for more than eighty years,” said Walker.

The name on it was Russell O’Rourke. Walker was contacted by the person who discovered it and went to work tracking down who this man was in hopes of finding his family.

“We do a lot of research, in some instances the projects can take upwards of a year if not longer,” said Walker. “Since we began doing this in 2020, we’ve reunited items with more than seventy families. But it wouldn’t be possible without our incredible partners.”

This one would lead to a nephew in Mesa with the same name.

“The research group for the missing is respectfully returning your late uncle Russel’s military bracelet,” said Nancy, Russell’s wife while reading a letter they received. “As you are now aware, Mr. Lucas Meier found the bracelet in the Alps at your uncle's B-17 crash site where many parts of the bomber still rest today.”

That letter, the bracelet, and the uniform buttons finally arrived home two weeks ago.

“You don’t know what it means to me, it’s really emotional,” said O'Rourke through tears.

O'Rourke's wife Nancy says she plans to fix the bracelet for her husband who will wear it with pride, honoring his uncle and sharing his story with everyone he can.

“I’ve always been proud of my name, whoever wants to look at it can look at it,” said O'Rourke.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

5 Tourists Rescued After Being Trapped Underground at Grand Canyon Caverns Due to Elevator Malfunction

The tourists "were all in good condition" when they were rescued on Monday evening, a spokesperson for the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office tells PEOPLE Five tourists have been rescued after being stranded underground at the Grand Canyon Caverns in Arizona.  By Monday night, "all subjects were safely removed" and "were all in good condition," Coconino County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jon Paxton tells PEOPLE on Tuesday morning.   The tourists got stranded about 21 stories underground on Sunday after an elevator "stopped working," Paxton previously told CNN. The issue was discovered...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
People

Viking Jewelry Discovered in Sweden Looks 'Almost Completely New' at 1,000 Years Old — See the Photos!

“This is something you probably only experience once in a lifetime,” said one archaeologist Talk about antiques! Archeologists in Sweden have uncovered a stockpile of silver that they believe is approximately 1,000 years old. The items — which include torque-style neck rings, arm rings and coins — were found inside a ceramic pot in Viggbyholm, Täby, a "Viking Age settlement" located outside Stockholm, according to a press release from The Archaeologists at the National Historical Museums in Sweden. "They looked almost completely new," said archaeologist Maria Lingström. ...
The Associated Press

Foot found in Yellowstone hot pool ID'd as that of LA man

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A foot found floating in a Yellowstone National Park hot pool last summer belonged to a 70-year-old man from Los Angeles, park officials said Thursday. It still isn’t clear how the man, Il Hun Ro, ended up in the spring, but investigators don’t suspect foul play, park officials said in a statement. Park staff found Ro’s partial foot inside of a shoe in Abyss Pool in the park’s West Thumb Geyser Basin in August. Investigators concluded that whatever happened to Ro occurred on the morning of July 31, but that nobody saw it. They identified Ro through a DNA analysis and notified his family, officials said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Five people rescued after spending nearly 30 hours 200ft down in Grand Canyon caverns

Five tourists have been rescued after spending more than a day 200 feet underground after an elevator broke down at the Grand Canyon Caverns in Peach Springs, Arizona. Coconino County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jon Paxton told CNN that “five folks were exiting the caverns when the elevator stopped working. Believing it was an electrical problem, a generator was brought in. It’s not an electrical problem. It’s a mechanical problem”. The group of five stayed at a motel suite at the bottom of the cavern. The tourist attraction is located around 65 miles northeast of Kingman, Mr Paxton added. “The...
PEACH SPRINGS, AZ
The Associated Press

Famous Mexican search and rescue dog Frida dies

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Frida, a yellow Labrador retriever rescue dog that gained fame in the days following Mexico’s Sept. 19, 2017, earthquake has died, Mexico’s navy announced Tuesday. Clad in goggles and neoprene booties, Frida became a symbol of hope following the earthquake that left more...
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy