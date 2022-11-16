Read full article on original website
Four weight-loss drugs shaving up to 10% of weight off users in a year are recommended for overweight and obese adults who haven't had success with low-calorie diets and exercise
Four weight-loss drugs that cut bodyweight by up to 10 per cent in a year were recommended for moderately overweight and obese adults who did not have luck with diet and exercise changes by a leading panel of doctors. Doctors at the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) — a top group...
Medical News Today
Weight loss pills for obesity: New guidelines rank best drugs
Researchers conducted a meta-analysis of different FDA-approved anti-obesity drugs. They recommended four drugs alongside lifestyle changes to treat obesity when lifestyle interventions alone are insufficient. Expert commentators note that access due to cost remains a hurdle for these drugs becoming mainstream. The prevalence of obesity in the United States increased...
cohaitungchi.com
Diabetes and Watermelon: Is It Safe to Eat?
With summers coming in, one fruit that should be thoroughly enjoyed is watermelon. Although there’s a myth surrounding fruits that it is not harmful to eat plenty, it’s always important to check the nutritional information first. Moreover, with watermelon containing high sugars, it is important to know how it is going to affect sugar levels. Therefore, diabetes and watermelon are much-debated topics.
EatingWell
Can People With Diabetes Eat Potatoes?
Potatoes are hands-down one of the most popular vegetables consumed by Americans. In fact, it is estimated that almost 50 pounds of potatoes were consumed by each American in 2019, with french fries being the most common preparation. Pictured Recipe: Simple Smothered Potatoes. Approximately 1 out of every 10 Americans...
This Is Actually The Best High-Protein Bean To Eat For Weight Loss, According To Dietitians
When working towards losing weight, putting time aside to create a healthy, balanced diet for yourself is just as important as making time to exercise. With that said, we reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists, personal trainers and other health experts to learn more about one type of bean they recommend to support your weight loss journey with its high protein and fiber content, and low calorie count. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT, registered dietitian, nutritionist and personal trainer at My Crohns and Colitis Team, Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Jenni Hackworth, certified personal trainer, transformation specialist, nutritionist and CEO of White Lotus Yoga.
What You Need to Know About Ozempic: the Diabetes Drug Fueling Hollywood’s Harmful Weight-Loss Obsession
“Oh, oh, oh, Ozempic,” croon the voices in an oft-aired commercial for the Type 2 diabetes drug, Ozempic by Novo Nordisk. The jingle is sung to the tune of “Magic” by the 1970s band Pilot—which is fitting: With its reported ability to cause rapid weight loss as a side effect to blood-sugar management, the drug has been hailed as a miracle treatment by those in the know. “Patients consider it a wonder drug,” says New York dermatologic surgeon Paul Jarrod Frank, MD, who, like many doctors, is being asked about it with a dizzying frequency. “Other than Viagra and Botox, I’ve seen no other medication so quickly become part of modern culture’s social vernacular.”
Medical News Today
Intermittent fasting is not always healthy, may lead to disordered eating, study finds
Intermittent fasting includes fasting for specific periods, ranging from fasting during certain hours of the day to particular days of the week. Evidence is mixed about the health benefits of intermittent fasting. New research from a diverse study found that intermittent fasting is associated with a higher prevalence of eating...
cohaitungchi.com
The Side Effects of a Low Carb Diet
Who ought to go on a low-carb food plan? Low-carbohydrate diets — just like the ketogenic food plan — are efficient for weight reduction and bettering well being. They're additionally particularly useful for anybody who:. Is chubby or overweight. Is sedentary. Has epilepsy. Has polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS),...
Medical News Today
High protein breakfast may help prevent overeating and obesity
Researchers investigated the link between protein consumption and caloric intake. They found a link between lower protein consumption and higher caloric intake from fats and carbohydrates, which may increase obesity risk. They concluded that consumers, industry, and the government should prioritize reducing the intake of highly processed foods and increasing...
cohaitungchi.com
Are sunflower seeds good for diabetics? Benefits & Risks
Sunflower seeds are a good source of both soluble and insoluble fiber, which can help with blood sugar control in people with diabetes. They are also a good source of plant protein and healthy fats. The seeds can be added to meals as a snack or used as part of a meal replacement. But, Are sunflower seeds good for diabetics? Let us find out !
cohaitungchi.com
Can Intermittent Fasting Impact Your Blood Pressure?
Currently, intermittent fasting is popular for its health benefits. Research proves intermittent fasting can reduce your blood sugar, manage and help you lose weight, reduce your heart disease risk, and decrease inflammation. Another potential benefit? Reducing your blood pressure. Fasting’s Effect on Your Blood Pressure and Heart Health. What...
physiciansweekly.com
Association of quality and technology with patient mobility for colorectal cancer surgery
1. Around 30% of colorectal patients travel beyond their closest hospital site to undergo a primary bowel resection. 2. For rectal cancer patients, travelling to a more distant hospital site was associated with hospital factors, including presence of specialist colorectal cancer expertise and availability of robotic surgery, but not associated with patient mortality outcomes.
scitechdaily.com
It’s Simple: Snacking on Almonds Boosts Gut Health
Eating a handful of almonds a day substantially boosts the production of butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid that promotes gut health. A team of scientists from King’s College London investigated the impact of consuming whole and ground almonds on the composition of gut microbes. The study was published recently in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. It was funded by the Almond Board of California.
physiciansweekly.com
Heliobacter pylori eradication significantly reduces the risk of short-term hospitalization in patients taking low dose aspirin
1. In the first 2.5 years after H. pylori eradication, there was a 65% reduction in hospitalizations and deaths due to peptic ulcer bleeding. 2. This reduction was not sustained at subsequent follow-up longer than 2.5 years. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Aspirin is a commonly prescribed anti-platelet...
physiciansweekly.com
Heavy smoking and alcohol use may be associated with insomnia and sleep dissatisfaction
1. In this cross-sectional database study, there was a greater prevalence of insomnia and dissatisfaction with sleep in individuals that engaged in daily smoking and binge drinking. 2. Furthermore, the association of smoking/alcohol and insomnia and sleep duration were similar between males and females. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Poor...
physiciansweekly.com
Low neighborhood opportunities lead to increased disease severity and hospitalizations
1. In a retrospective study, patients with lower neighborhood advantage are hospitalized more frequently, have greater disease severity, and have increased mortality compared to those with higher neighborhood advantage. 2. Diagnoses disproportionally affecting lower neighborhood advantage patients include type 2 diabetes with complications, asthma, and sleep apnea. Evidence Rating Level:...
physiciansweekly.com
Single dose of psilocybin decreases depression scores in patients with treatment-resistant depression
1. In adults with treatment-resistant depression, a 25mg dose of psilocybin significantly improved Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) score at three-week follow-up. 2. A 25mg psilocybin dose was superior to a 1mg or 10mg dose in reducing MADRS scores. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Psilocybins have demonstrated antidepressant...
physiciansweekly.com
Development and validation of a prediction model to estimate ascending aorta diameter in asymptomatic individuals
1. A clinical score used to estimate the diameter of the ascending aorta was developed and validated using retrospective data from asymptomatic patients in the United Kingdom. 2. Validation of this initial model demonstrated low sensitivity but high specificity. Level of Evidence Rating: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Aneurysms of the...
physiciansweekly.com
Intraoperative Nerve Root Monitoring for Adult Spinal Deformity Surgery
The primary aim of this research was to define the range of application and limitations of transcranial motor-evoked potentials (Tc-MEPs) for nerve root monitoring during adult spinal deformity (ASD) operations. Concerns exist about Tc-MEPs’ ability to identify nerve root injuries (NRIs) during ASD operations. This study is the first...
physiciansweekly.com
Urine bicarbonate excretion associated with cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator function
1. In this prospective cohort study, carbonate excretion levels in cystic fibrosis (CF) patients were correlated with various disease severity markers. 2. At six months after treatment with elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor, improvements were seen in bicarbonate excretion, predicted forced expiratory volume in one second (ppFEV1), and sweat chloride concentrations. Evidence Rating Level:...
