Florida State

Charges dropped in voter fraud arrest of convicted Tampa felon

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa man Tony Patterson was one of 20 people arrested in August under a controversial election fraud program launched by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. His voter fraud charges have been dropped, but the nationwide debate over the legitimacy of the arrests continues. Those arrested had voted...
South Florida sees record-breaking rain flooding

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — People across the South Florida region witnessed record-breaking rain flooding on Sunday, reaching over 3 inches of rain in some areas, multiple reports say. Those in Miami-Dade County had to cancel their weekend plans due to flooding and road closures on Sunday, according to WSVN.
Endangered status sought for manatees as hundreds starve

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Manatees that are dying by the hundreds mainly from pollution-caused starvation in Florida should once again be listed as an endangered species, environmental groups said Monday in a petition seeking the change. The petition filed with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service contends it was...
New rules could be imposed for fishermen at Skyway Pier

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Many fishermen are upset with proposed changes from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on regulations for the Skyway Fishing Pier State Park. It’s a popular fishing spot where people fish every day. It’s also a spot where hundreds of pelicans are dying after...
Largo man wins $1M from lottery scratch-off

LARGO, Fla. — One Largo man is a million dollars richer after claiming the $1 million prize from the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced. Glenn Shukas, 70, chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000. The winning ticket was...
