Pink billboards call out antisemitism amid spike in hate speech in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're driving along Interstate 275 in Tampa, there are a few hot pink billboards that may catch your eye. Those behind the highway signs: JewBelong. The nonprofit organization is placing billboards in major cities across the country, Tampa now included. Why now?. "With a concerning...
Tampa's Driskell makes history as first Black woman elected to lead party in state House
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — State Rep. Fentrice Driskell, D-Hillsborough, has made history as the first Black woman to lead a party in the Florida House. At a ceremony Monday night in Tallahassee, Driskell was officially designated as the House Democratic leader by her Democratic colleagues. Driskell was elected leader-designate at...
Charges dropped in voter fraud arrest of convicted Tampa felon
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa man Tony Patterson was one of 20 people arrested in August under a controversial election fraud program launched by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. His voter fraud charges have been dropped, but the nationwide debate over the legitimacy of the arrests continues. Those arrested had voted...
South Florida sees record-breaking rain flooding
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — People across the South Florida region witnessed record-breaking rain flooding on Sunday, reaching over 3 inches of rain in some areas, multiple reports say. Those in Miami-Dade County had to cancel their weekend plans due to flooding and road closures on Sunday, according to WSVN.
Endangered status sought for manatees as hundreds starve
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Manatees that are dying by the hundreds mainly from pollution-caused starvation in Florida should once again be listed as an endangered species, environmental groups said Monday in a petition seeking the change. The petition filed with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service contends it was...
Manatees huddle together at TECO viewing center as weather gets chilly
APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — As the weather progressively got colder over the weekend, the manatee population is looking for warmer waters. This means if you took a trip to somewhere like the TECO Manatee Viewing Center, you would have probably seen a large group of hundreds of sea cows huddled together.
New rules could be imposed for fishermen at Skyway Pier
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Many fishermen are upset with proposed changes from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on regulations for the Skyway Fishing Pier State Park. It’s a popular fishing spot where people fish every day. It’s also a spot where hundreds of pelicans are dying after...
Red tide bloom detected in select Tampa Bay area counties
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Over the past week, the red tide organism "Karenia brevis" was detected along Florida's Gulf Coast. The organism was found in a total of 74 samples with 46 of them having bloom concentrations. One was found in Manatee County while 32 were detected in and...
Travel tips: How to beat crowds at TPA, PIE this Thanksgiving week
TAMPA, Fla. — Travelers flying in and out of the Tampa Bay area this Thanksgiving holiday should prepare to face massive crowds, with airports expecting more passengers than before the pandemic. Tampa International Airport is preparing to see as many as 75,000 to 80,000 people on peak days surrounding...
Car Locker opens in St. Pete offering high-end cars a safer place to ride out storms
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Several of the lasting images from Hurricane Ian include all of those flooded and submerged vehicles – sports cars and classic cars. Some of them worth a lot of money. So, talk about timing. A new first-of-its-kind car storage company has just opened its...
Largo man wins $1M from lottery scratch-off
LARGO, Fla. — One Largo man is a million dollars richer after claiming the $1 million prize from the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced. Glenn Shukas, 70, chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000. The winning ticket was...
