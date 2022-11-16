‘My mother didn’t raise a hypocrite’: Brendan Fraser has little interest in praise from the Golden Globes

Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Brendan Fraser defends the most hideously dated aspect of ‘The Mummy’ movies
Brendan Fraser‘s triumphant return to the spotlight is one that brings a happy tear to just about any eye. After overcoming some heinous setbacks from the hands of the industry, the former action star is back up to bat and going hard with the home runs, most notably in the form of The Whale, the upcoming Darren Aronofsky drama that’s set to make a wave or two at the Oscars.
Hugh Jackman Once Shared That His Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Falls Asleep Through All of His Movies
Deborra-Lee Furness hadn’t seen most of her husband’s movies in their entirety at one point because she couldn’t stay awake during them.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans are practically losing their minds after recalling a post-credits scene that never existed
After 30 whole movies, Marvel fans have witnessed countless post-credits scenes, either those that had us leaving the theater excited for what’s to come or grumbling that we waited all that time for just some underwhelming extra gag. There have been so many over the years, in fact, that it’s hard to remember them all. Nonetheless, one memory impaired MCU lover has the opposite problem, as they’re convinced they’ve seen a credits sequence that never existed.
Zoe Saldaña reveals reason she ‘wouldn’t be upset’ if her Guardians of the Galaxy character didn’t return for another movie
Zoe Saldaña won’t be bereaved to lose one aspect of her Marvel character Gamora, if the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise ends in its third instalment out 2023.Saldaña has played the all-green, adopted daughter of Thanos in Gunn’s fantasy trilogy starring Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista.It’s unclear whether she’ll reprise her role again after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is released next year, however, in a new interview with Variety, Saldaña said she won’t miss the make-up chair.“I can never say no to anything, but that green makeup? I wouldn’t be upset if it didn’t happen again,”...
Jack Nicholson Dedicated His 1998 Oscar to ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Actor Luana Anders
Jack Nicholson and Luana Anders found their way into showbiz at the same time, leading to a sweet dedication from Nicholson's 1998 Oscar acceptance speech.
Jackie Chan Once Feared He Might Have Accidentally Killed Someone in a Fight
Jackie Chan feared that he might have cost someone their life in a fight after he discovered a tooth in his knuckle.
toofab.com
Ralph Fiennes Claims He Was Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 'Relationship Decoy' in Early 2000s
Ralph Fiennes claims he unwittingly played the role of decoy in Bennifer 1.0. While appearing on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" on Tuesday, the actor was asked, "Were you a decoy for their [relationship]?" referring to the first iteration of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's relationship. "I was,...
Zoë Kravitz defends ‘nepo babies’: ‘It’s completely normal for people to be in the family business’
Zoë Kravitz has defended being a “nepo baby” in a new interview.On TikTok, users have shared their fascination with famous figures from the entertainment industry who they didn’t realise had famous or successful parents, christening them “nepo babies” (short for nepotism).Speaking to GQ, Kravitz, who is the child of musician Lenny Kravitz and actor Lisa Bonet, admitted that she had a “deep insecurity” about her success as an actor being viewed as less because of her parents.Raising the topic of “nepo babies”, she told the publication that “it’s completely normal for people to be in the family business”.“It’s literally...
wegotthiscovered.com
Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’ trailer drops to instant criticism from Black fans
Antoine Fuqua’s latest film Emancipation sees him collaborate with Will Smith on a slavery drama, with its first trailer dropping and leading to criticism for its depiction of slavery. Based on the true story of a slave known as Gordon or “Whipped Peter”, it sees the events which spark...
Bruce Springsteen randomly met a fan at a movie, then stopped by his house to surprise his mom
Literally every fan's dream come true.
Steve Carell (‘The Patient’) could make SAG Awards history as first actor with nominations in all possible categories
With his shared nomination in Best TV Drama Ensemble at the 2022 SAG Awards, “The Morning Show” star Steve Carell set a precedent as the first performer to earn recognition in seven categories. Excluding stunt categories, there are eight in which male actors can be honored by the guild, and Carell is only one Best TV Movie/Mini Actor bid away from having competed for every possible Screen Actors Guild prize. Thanks to his work on the new limited series “The Patient,” that feat is imminently achievable. FX on Hulu’s 10-episode thriller “The Patient” stars Carell as Alan Strauss, a recently widowed...
Judy Greer Is Done With Women Being Told to 'Just Get Over It' When It Comes to Perimenopause & Menopause
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Judy Greer is 47 years old — and she refuses to accept “not being listened to” as she enters that season of life where perimenopause and menopause are top priority health issues for women. However, the medical community often doesn’t receive enough supportive training to assist women through this stage of life — and that’s why the 13 Going on 30 star teamed up with Wile, a plant-based wellness brand to help support hormonal health. It’s what they like to call...
Martha Stewart Reveals She Snooped in ‘Every Closet and Every Refrigerator’ of Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian’s Houses
No stone left unturned! Martha Stewart revealed that she happily snooped around in both Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian’s homes during their March hang out. The Martha Stewart Living founder, 81, told Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, November 17, that she had a “fabulous” time looking through the Kardashians stars’ houses. “They live sort of in […]
ComicBook
Frasier Star Kelsey Grammer Threatens Marvel to Recast Him as Beast in X-Men MCU Project
Marvel Studios has been slowing integrating their lineup of mutant characters ever since they got the rights to them when the Disney / FOX merger completed. Since 2020, we have seen Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and it was also revealed that the live-action version of Ms. Marvel would also be a mutant as opposed to an Inhuman. Marvel is also developing a third Deadpool movie that will be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and feature the return of Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). Now, one other X-Men star seems to want to return as their respective character in the MCU. Frasier star Kelsey Grammer recently threatened Marvel Studios to recast his role as Hank McCoy / Beast.
wegotthiscovered.com
Alexa Nikolas claims Seth MacFarlane ‘hired me to abuse me’ over job at ‘Family Guy’
Former Zoey101 star Alexa Nikolas, who has spoken out repeatedly about the alleged inappropriate behavior of show creator Dan Schneider, has now made similar claims regarding the behind-the-scenes atmosphere of Family Guy. Nikolas guest starred on the show’s season nine episode “Brothers & Sisters.” In a series of Tweets posted earlier today Nikolas has called creator and showrunner Seth MacFarlane a “creep” and alleged that he hired young actresses in order to prey upon them.
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans are losing their minds over rumors Jenna Ortega has joined ‘Daredevil: Born Again’
Few upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe projects have caused more collective drools of excitement than Daredevil: Born Again. Set to consist of 18 episodes, the the most of any Marvel Disney Plus series so far, the show looks to be an absolutely jubilant return for one of the MCU’s most beloved Netflix darlings, with fans old and new each having plenty to look forward to.
Stars You Didn’t Know Were Related: Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein, Madonna and Hillary Clinton, More
All in the family! While many famous faces have made a name for themselves on their own, some have surprising familial connections to one another. Beanie Feldstein, who rose to fame after starring in 2019’s Booksmart, is the younger sister of Superbad’s Jonah Hill and has frequently gushed over their sibling bond.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Witcher’ fans have already given showrunners the perfect Geralt successor to Henry Cavill and it’s not Liam Hemsworth
If we were to be the mouthpiece for every The Witcher fan out there, we would be highlighting how the announcement of Henry Cavill’s future exit from the show hasn’t been the real reason for discontent amongst the Netflix series’ fandom. It is the confirmation that Liam Hemsworth has already been chosen to step into Cavill’s shoes once he bids farewell after the third season. This general air of unhappiness with the decision could have been avoided if the showrunners had picked the one star who had already been envisioned by many as a fitting Geralt long before Cavill broke fans’ hearts.
Freddie Prinze Jr. Says Latino Roles Haven’t Come Easy to Him: “I’ve Always [Been] Met With a Ton of Resistance”
Freddie Prinze Jr. has opened up about his experience as a Latino actor in Hollywood and the common challenges he faces. While doing press for his new Netflix flick Christmas With You, the actor told Yahoo!, “I’ve received nothing but love from Latino taxi drivers to business owners talking about being inspired by seeing a Latino who’s not running from the cops or dealing drugs.”
wegotthiscovered.com
New ‘Real Housewives of New York’ star quits midseason after receiving antisemitic vitriol
The Real Housewives of New York has not finished shooting and drama has already unfolded. Lizzy Savetsky left the series before the show went to air due to constant online harassment and antisemitism on social media. Her Instagram bio said that “Proud Jew & Zionist,” which could have attracted haters...
