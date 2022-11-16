YORK, SC – The City of York is pleased to announce Dalton Pierce as the next City Manager after a unanimous vote from City Council on November 15, 2022. Mr. Pierce brings with him years of experience working with various municipalities, including his most recent position as the Town Administrator for the Town of Blacksburg, SC. In this role, Mr. Pierce has worked closely with the Town Council to develop a Strategic Operating Plan, Comprehensive Land-Use Plan, and Infrastructure Assessment and Evaluation that worked to tackle many of the same exciting opportunities that York will face in the coming years, such as land development, community growth and sustainability. “We are extremely pleased that Mr. Pierce will be our next city manager and are excited to welcome him to our wonderful community,” said York Mayor Mike Fuesser, “We took time to ensure that our selection process was deliberate and thorough, we interviewed several highly qualified candidates, and, at the end of the day, feel Mr. Pierce is a great fit for our community.”

YORK, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO