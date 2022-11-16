ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

physiciansweekly.com

Patient specific instrumentation associated with less operating time for total knee arthroplasties

1. Total knee arthroplasties (TKAs) done with patient specific instrumentation (PSI) were associated with less OR time and fewer instrument trays used, compared to TKAs done with conventional instrumentation. 2. There were no differences in patient-reported pain and function, or differences in radiologic alignment, when comparing TKAs done with PSI...
Urine bicarbonate excretion associated with cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator function

1. In this prospective cohort study, carbonate excretion levels in cystic fibrosis (CF) patients were correlated with various disease severity markers. 2. At six months after treatment with elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor, improvements were seen in bicarbonate excretion, predicted forced expiratory volume in one second (ppFEV1), and sweat chloride concentrations. Evidence Rating Level:...
Intraoperative Nerve Root Monitoring for Adult Spinal Deformity Surgery

The primary aim of this research was to define the range of application and limitations of transcranial motor-evoked potentials (Tc-MEPs) for nerve root monitoring during adult spinal deformity (ASD) operations. Concerns exist about Tc-MEPs’ ability to identify nerve root injuries (NRIs) during ASD operations. This study is the first...
Association of quality and technology with patient mobility for colorectal cancer surgery

1. Around 30% of colorectal patients travel beyond their closest hospital site to undergo a primary bowel resection. 2. For rectal cancer patients, travelling to a more distant hospital site was associated with hospital factors, including presence of specialist colorectal cancer expertise and availability of robotic surgery, but not associated with patient mortality outcomes.
Subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillators reduce the risk of perioperative complications

1. In this randomized controlled trial, subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillators (S-ICD) resulted in a lower risk of perioperative complications as compared to transvenous ICDs (TV-ICD). 2. There was no significant difference in inappropriate or failed ICD shocks between groups, though the trial was not statistically powered to detect meaningful differences.
Improvement in Facial Acne Through Antioxidant Serum with Silymarin

According to research, there may be a link between cutaneous lipid peroxidation and acne vulgaris. There was a chance for topical antioxidant therapy to assist in intervening in this pathophysiology since there was evidence that certain antioxidants can help minimize lipid peroxidation. For a study, researchers tested a serum with 0.5% silymarin, 15% vitamin C, 0.5% ferulic acid, and 0.5% salicylic acid for its potential to minimize sebum peroxidation and treat face acne over time.
Progression to Severe Chronic Hypertension After Pregnancy

For a study, researchers sought to calculate the probability of developing severe chronic hypertension (cHTN) within 7–10 years following a mildly problematic pregnancy with cHTN. The study examined women who had mild cHTN during an index pregnancy between 2012 and 2014 as part of a retrospective cohort. Women were...
Comparing Urethra Stricture Score and LSE System to Characterize Anterior Urethral Stricture Disease

Researchers looked at whether intraoperative surgical complexity and stricture recurrence risk are correlated with scores produced by the LSE classification system and the Urethral Stricture Score system. In addition, they looked back at the medical records of all patients who had a single-stage anterior urethroplasty performed at either of 2 hospitals.
Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccine is safe in children six months to five years of age

1. Two doses of the Moderna coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine were not associated with a significant increase in serious adverse events in children six months to five years old. 2. Two doses of the Moderna vaccine were associated with immune responses in children that were noninferior to those in...
Complications of Single or Multiple-level CDR for Cervical Radiculopathy in Outpatients and Inpatients Group

A retrospective cohort analysis was used for this investigation. The goal of this study was to compare surgical results and medical problems after 90 days for patients who had outpatient versus inpatient single-level and multiple-level cervical disk replacement (CDR). Cervical disc replacement is a popular choice for individuals undergoing cervical spine surgeries.
The Value of Ultrasound-based Scoring System in Differentiating Adenomatous Polyps From Cholesterol Polyps

Although ultrasound has improved gallbladder polyp identification, it is still limited in its ability to evaluate the polyps’ nature, particularly beyond a size of about 1.5 centimeters. Therefore, to differentiate between adenomatous polyps and cholesterol polyps, researchers tested the efficacy of an ultrasonic scoring system based on independent predictive indicators with a cutoff size of 1.0 to 1.5 cm.
Burst Wave Lithotripsy and Ultrasonic Propulsion for Urinary Stones Treatment

The purpose of this study was to evaluate the efficacy of transcutaneous focused ultrasound for repositioning ureteral stones and facilitating transit in conscious patients. The participants were adults who had been clinically diagnosed with a stone in either the proximal or distal ureter. Awake, non-sedated patients had ultrasonic propulsion alone...
Homologous Recombination and Hereditary Cancer Variants in Biliary Tract Cancer

It was unclear if molecular therapy for biliary tract cancer (BTC) was heritable and practicable. Homologous recombination deficit had not been researched in BTCs, despite the description of links between BTC and BRCA germline mutations. In 1,292 instances of biliary tract cancer and 37,583 healthy controls without a personal or...
Establishing the Role of Urethral Stricture and Testosterone Levels

Urinary stricture has been linked to hypoandrogenism. The purpose of this research was to find and quantify the correlation between elevated testosterone and urethral stricture. Case-control research was carried out from the first of the year 2019 until the first of 2021. Patients who presented to a urology clinic with...

