According to research, there may be a link between cutaneous lipid peroxidation and acne vulgaris. There was a chance for topical antioxidant therapy to assist in intervening in this pathophysiology since there was evidence that certain antioxidants can help minimize lipid peroxidation. For a study, researchers tested a serum with 0.5% silymarin, 15% vitamin C, 0.5% ferulic acid, and 0.5% salicylic acid for its potential to minimize sebum peroxidation and treat face acne over time.

1 DAY AGO