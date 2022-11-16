American culture has always been influenced by immigrants. Many people have come to this land in search of a better life, freedom, and opportunity. Illegal immigration has become a controversial and polarizing issue in recent years. Illegal immigration is perceived by some as a drain on the economy and a threat to national security. Alternatively, some argue that illegal immigrants contribute to the economy and should be given a path to citizenship. This blog post examines the economic and social impacts of illegal immigration in the United States. As we examine the data and research, we will attempt to answer some of the most frequently asked questions.

