Schizophrenia: Scientists may have finally solved a 70-year riddle
Scientists from the Lieber Institute for Brain Development claim that they've solved a 70-year-old-riddle about schizophrenia. Challenged the scientists over decades, they revealed the brain chemical dopamine relates to schizophrenia, the often-devastating brain disorder characterized by delusional thinking, hallucinations, and other forms of psychosis. . The study's findings were published...
One dose of synthetic "magic mushrooms" may temporarily ease treatment-resistant depression, study says
Psilocybin, the psychedelic chemical found in so-called magic mushrooms, may help treat depression in some patients, a new study found. Researchers said a 25 mg one-time dose of the synthetic formulation of psilocybin reduced depression scores significantly in patients — but was associated with adverse side effects. For the...
What Are The Most Common Prescribed Antidepressants?
For some people, psychotherapy on its own may not be enough to treat their depression. In certain cases, some individuals may benefit from taking antidepressants as an additional method of treatment. Antidepressants alter the chemistry of the brain as they work with chemicals called neurotransmitters, according to Healthline. Because of their effects on neurotransmitters, antidepressants can be prescribed to treat a variety of mental health conditions, like major depressive disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, social anxiety disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder.
PsyPost
People with anxiety or PTSD following a traumatic brain injury are more likely to be prescribed medication than attend psychotherapy
A team of researchers explored treatment patterns among people diagnosed with anxiety or PTSD following a traumatic brain injury. The findings, published in the Journal of Neuropsychiatry and Clinical Neurosciences, revealed that these individuals are more likely to be prescribed psychotropic medication than to receive psychotherapy — which may be a cause for concern.
Psych Centra
What Are The Common Faces of Schizophrenia?
The faces of schizophrenia are many — defined by predominant features unique to you. Schizophrenia is a mental disorder that typically develops in adolescence or early adulthood and continues to progress over time. Not everyone’s experience of schizophrenia is the same, however. Living with schizophrenia may mean having...
Psych Centra
What Is Depressive Personality Disorder?
Depressive personality disorder describes sadness or low mood lasting so long that it seems like part of your personality. The term is no longer used in diagnosis. For some, depressive mood episodes come and go. For others, depression feels like a constant presence that’s been in their life as long as they can remember.
physiciansweekly.com
Differentiating Bipolar Disorder from Schizophrenia or Major Depressive Disorder, and Phenotypic Heterogeneity in Bipolar Disorder
The causes of clinical variability in bipolar disorder (BD) must be understood to guide investigations of underlying processes and innovative stratification techniques. For a study, researchers sought to determine the genetic risk factors that BD, schizophrenia, and major depressive disorder (MDD) all share and those that set each condition apart from the others, as well as to look at links between each factor and the heterogeneity of important BD symptoms.
Meditation, common drug, help people fight anxiety equally well, study says
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A type of meditation that helps people become more aware of their thoughts and feelings in the present moment is as effective as a "gold standard" antidepressant to treat patients with anxiety disorders, researchers said Wednesday. Findings from the study, led by Georgetown University Medical Center...
americanmilitarynews.com
Planned ‘universal health code’ linked to health data platform sparks fears in China
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China is planning to digitize the medical records of its 1.4 billion people, harnessing the power of big data to track the health status of everyone in the country and sparking fears that the planned “universal health code” will become yet another tool for controlling the country’s citizens.
MedicalXpress
Study finds cannabis users had worse bypass outcomes, increased amputation and opioid use
The use of cannabis may have a negative impact on outcomes for a common bypass surgery, a study suggests. Researchers at Michigan Medicine analyzed more than 11,000 cases from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Cardiovascular Consortium, known as BMC2, to review patient cannabis use and postoperative outcomes for lower extremity bypass after 30 days and one year. The minimally invasive procedure, also called a peripheral artery bypass, involves detouring blood around a narrowed or blocked artery in one of the legs with a vein or synthetic tube.
Healthline
What to Know About Ketamine Therapy for Depression
Ketamine remains a fairly new player on the field of depression treatment. Here’s a quick snapshot of its history:. Healthcare professionals first began using ketamine as an anesthetic in the. . Before long, they noticed it didn’t just cause a sedative effect. Some people also reported improvements in their...
Medical News Today
PTSD: Blue light therapy in the morning may improve sleep, other symptoms
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) may occur after a person experiences a traumatic event. People with PTSD may experience flashbacks, anxiety, difficulty sleeping, and a variety of other symptoms. Current treatments include psychotherapy, counseling, and medication. A new study has found that just 30 minutes of blue light therapy in the...
Wisconsin DHS to cover 91% of nursing home cost for Medicaid members next year
According to DHS, demand for long-term care services will rise faster than the workforce will grow in the coming years. A significant amount of the increase will go toward wages and benefits.
Medical News Today
Schizoaffective disorder vs. bipolar disorder
Schizoaffective disorder and bipolar disorder are two distinct mental health conditions. The two conditions share common, overlapping features such as mood and psychotic symptoms, making them challenging to distinguish. Psychosis, or the presence of hallucinations and delusions, is. across many psychiatric conditions. Schizoaffective disorder is a mental health condition characterized...
Two women stopped binge eating after their brains were stimulated with electricity
What if we told you that electric zaps to the brain stopped two women from binge eating?. Dr. Casey Halpern, a neurosurgeon at the University of Pennsylvania, told The New York Times that he and his colleagues decided to try deep brain stimulation on patients that had the common but underreported disorder.
labpulse.com
Physician, medical office to pay more than $2.6M involving clinical lab kickbacks
Feel Well Health Center has settled with federal and state governments, agreeing to pay almost $2.66 million to resolve allegations that it violated the False Claims Acts, the Department of Justice (DOJ) U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut said Monday. The settlement is associated with the improper...
2minutemedicine.com
Wellness Check: Sleep
1. In this cross-sectional database study, there was a greater prevalence of insomnia and dissatisfaction with sleep in individuals that engaged in daily smoking and binge drinking. 2. Furthermore, the association of smoking/alcohol and insomnia and sleep duration were similar between males and females. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Poor...
technologynetworks.com
Potential New Compounds Identified for Treatment of Depression and Anxiety Disorders
Currently, various classes of drugs are available for the treatment of mental illnesses - such as depression and anxiety disorders. However, although these drugs confer benefits, they are also associated with adverse side-effects. Conseqeuntly, medical researchers continuously thrive to improve the pharmacological properties of therapeutic agents to optimize the benefit-to-side-effect ratio. The research group led by Harald Sitte at the Center for Physiology and Pharmacology of the MedUni Vienna has conducted a study to identify new drugs that could potentially be used for the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders. Importantly, the lead compounds displayed reduced risk of drug abuse and other adverse effects when compared to other agents that are currently under evaluation. The research results were recently published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry.
physiciansweekly.com
Patient specific instrumentation associated with less operating time for total knee arthroplasties
1. Total knee arthroplasties (TKAs) done with patient specific instrumentation (PSI) were associated with less OR time and fewer instrument trays used, compared to TKAs done with conventional instrumentation. 2. There were no differences in patient-reported pain and function, or differences in radiologic alignment, when comparing TKAs done with PSI...
