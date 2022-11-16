Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: Taking a perfect photo over the holidays
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 to share ways to take a perfect photo over the holidays.
Adoptable Indiana Puppy With Mesmerizing Eyes is Eager to Find a Forever Home
Look at those eyes! Those belong to TEVA, our Thursday Pet of the Week, sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun. TEVA is available for adoption at It Takes a Village. TEVA is a female Husky/Beagle mix puppy - just 7 months old -who weighs about 35 pounds. She will grow a little bit more and will end up being a medium semi-fluffy adult. This sweet girl is eager to please and deserves a forever home for the upcoming holidays.
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Oak Hill Tree Farm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Matt Stine, with Oak Hill Tree Farm. Oak Hill Tree Farm was established in 2018 located in Crawfordsville, Indiana. Visit their website here. Opening day...
WISH-TV
How to handle stresses of the holiday season
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Clinical Psychologist Dr. Danielle Henderson joined News 8’s “Daybreak” Saturday to discuss the stresses this holiday season. “First step is telling yourself not everything has to be perfect. Coming up with some positive statements; I’m going to do my best this year. I’m going to focus on spending time with people this year making new memories and reminding ourselves not everything is going to be perfect, nor should it be,” Henderson said.
Thousands of Indiana kids need homes, some were officially adopted Friday
The courtroom was decorated with balloons, streamers and banners as families, loved ones, case managers and others gathered in the courtroom.
WNDU
‘Home Fur the Howlidays’ aims to fill homes with loving pets
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Humane Society of St. Joseph County is beyond capacity, so to help find homes for their furry companions, they are holding the “Home Fur the Howlidays” adoption event. They believe the end of the Covid-19 shutdowns and schedule changes are why so many...
Beautiful Albino Deer Spotted in Southern Indiana [PHOTO]
It's not uncommon to see deer out and about this time of year in Indiana. With fall coming quickly coming to an end and the cold winter months approaching, they begin the search for food, a mate, and most importantly, try to avoid being shot by hunters. What is uncommon is the sight of an albino deer, not because they're less active this time of year, but because they're a genetic rarity, which is why when one is seen, we're quick to grab our phones and get a picture like Spencer County resident, John Howell did recently.
foodgressing.com
Wendy’s Hoosier Biscuit Bowl – Free Offering in Indianapolis
Whether on the court or at the breakfast table, a Hoosier is always a winner thanks to Wendy’s new Hoosier Biscuit Bowl. To celebrate the launch of the bowl, as well as the weekend’s much-anticipated game in Indianapolis, Wendy’s is bringing in former Hoosier basketball star Christian Watford to serve up FREE Hoosier Biscuit Bowls to fans on Friday, November 18th, 2022.
WISH-TV
How to save on your holiday meal
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Looking for ways to save money on your holiday meal this year?. Eric Halvorson with Kroger joined News 8’s “Daybreak” to discuss ways to save this Thanksgiving. According to Halvorson, buying Kroger Brand products can cut down on cost this holiday season. Enjoy...
WISH-TV
Magic of Lights returns to Ruoff Music Center
The holiday season is going to be bolder and brighter at this year’s “Magic of Lights” experience. It’s celebrating its second year bringing this winter wonderland to Noblesville. WISH-TV’s Randall Newsome went to get a preview of what’s in store this time around. Some...
WANE-TV
Yelp names downtown Indy bakery as place for best pastries in Indiana
Pastries can be a sweet (or savory) way to start your day, and Yelp has named a downtown Indianapolis bakery as the best place for pastries in all of Indiana. Give it up for Leviathan Bakehouse, which opened during the summer of 2020. The bakehouse features everything from danishes to kouign-amanns.
Indianapolis Date Nights | 10 Ideas for December 2022
Indianapolis turns into a magical winter wonderland in December. There are events all across the city. Bundle up and hang on tight to your partner as you enjoy all of these amazing date nights in Indianapolis. Rent an Igloo at Daniel’s Vineyard. 9061 N 700 W, McCordsville. Daniel’s Vineyard...
WISH-TV
The Zone: November 18, 2022
WISH-TV is your home for the best high school football coverage in central Indiana as Anthony Calhoun, Charlie Clifford and Angela Moryan bring you highlights of 8 semi-state games on The Zone Friday, November 18. Plus the winner of the 2022 Zone Banner for best student section was revealed live...
4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Indy Parks holding drive-thru turkey giveaways
INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks is providing a community service Saturday by giving away free turkeys in drive-thru lines at two different parks at two separate times. People are encouraged to line up early at Watkins Park on the northwest side Saturday morning or Frederick Douglass Park on the northeast side Saturday afternoon. Supplies are limited and turkey distribution will begin at the designated event start times.
WISH-TV
Christkindlmarkt opens for another year in Carmel
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The annual Christkindlmarkt is now open in Carmel through Dec. 30th. Maria Murphy, the CEO of the German inspired Christmas festival, said this is the first year the celebration will be held past Christmas. This open-air holiday market was founded as a nonprofit organization in...
WISH-TV
1925 PubHouse prepares Fried Fish Tacos, Chicken Adobo Nachos
Industry peers thought the creators of 1925 PubHouse were nuts to open a restaurant during the pandemic, but their strategy was to make great food and invest in technology that enables them to easily capture carryout/delivery business, and it worked! This made up nearly 50% of their business in the first 6 months.
Indiana DNR Deal after Thanksgiving
Who among us loves shopping after Thanksgiving - for those "Black Friday" sales? Has anyone else besides me caught onto the early sales, online sales, and cyber Monday sales? Feeling stressed?
The Oldest City in Indiana is Even Older Than the State Itself
Indiana first became a state in December of 1816. However, the state's oldest city goes back way further than that. Indiana became the 19th state in the United States on December 11, 1816. As you know, even before Indiana was officially a state, it was still full of thriving communities. However, the oldest city goes back much longer than you might think...oh, and it's located right here in southern Indiana.
WISH-TV
Behind the Bricks: Exploring the creek, Part 2
Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles is going where few people have ever gone before – underneath the Indianapolis Motor Speedway!. This week on Behind the Bricks, the IMS president goes exploring in the creek that runs underneath the Racing Capital of the World to see what mysteries lie beneath the 113-year-old racetrack and to give race fans exclusive behind the scenes access they can never get in person.
