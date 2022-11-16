ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Ole Miss offers Lane Kiffin new contract

Ole Miss has put a new contract in front of Lane Kiffin that would make him among the 10 highest-paid college football coaches in America, according to a report from Richard Cross, a radio talkshow host for SportsTalk Mississippi. The monetary details of the offer have not been disclosed. Kiffin...
Oklahoma football legend Teddy Lehman defends Brent Venables as Sooners head coach

This season has not been not what Oklahoma football fans expected this season under Brent Venables. In his first season as head coach after taking over for Lincoln Riley, who left for USC, Venables’ Sooners are just 5-5, not in the College Football Playoff picture, nor the Big 12 title picture. Some fans of the program wondered if it was the right move for the school. However, Oklahoma legend and former linebacker Teddy Lehman pumped the brakes and defended Venables.
What Josh Heupel said Thursday about Vols' injuries, trip to South Carolina

After Tennessee wrapped up its walk-through Thursday morning, coach Josh Heupel met with reporters for his final availability with local media before his team's game Saturday night at South Carolina. The fifth-ranked Vols will take on the Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., in their penultimate regular-season game. Tennessee...
Everything Mario Cristobal said following Miami's 40-10 loss to No. 9 Clemson

Miami never really found their groove up in South Carolina as Clemson cruised to a 40-10 win over the Hurricanes for their 40th straight win at Memorial Stadium. Dabo Swinney and the Tigers outgained Miami 447-98 over the course of the game, which wasn’t as bad as it could have been considering the Hurricanes produced just eight first half yards.
Illinois' Bret Bielema 'very upset' with controversial ending after No. 3 Michigan edges Illini 19-17

Chase Brown rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns, but No. 3 Michigan escaped Illinois’ upset bid 19-17. Jake Moody drilled a 35-yard, game-winning field goal with nine seconds left to help Michigan improve to 11-0. A questionable no-call on Michigan's fourth-and-3 conversion helped set up Moody's go-ahead kick much to the displeasure of Bret Bielema and the Illinois coaching staff.
DT Jamel Howard de-commits from Wisconsin

Chicago Marist defensive tackle Jamel Howard has de-committed from Wisconsin. "After lots of long hard thoughts, I have decided to reopen my recruitment," Howard said. "Thank you to the Badger family for everything." He visits Michigan this weekend and with that I have now put in a Crystal Ball pick...
Maryland Football's attendance problem is even worse than it looks

Maryland football's lack of fans in the stands has been discussed, but the picture is more clear -- and bigger -- after a deep dive Friday by Emily Giambalvo of the Washington Post. Among other depressing numbers for those who support the program: the Terps are averaging barely 22,000 attendees per game. That's the actual number of people at the games, including building staff and everyone else in the building, as opposed to the inflated numbers all schools distribute based on how many tickets were dispersed.
Final predictions: South Carolina vs. Tennessee

Few are picking the South Carolina football team to win this weekend, and not many more would take the Gamecocks and the point. Tennessee has run roughshod through its schedule this season losing only to the defending champs with only a few games that were reasonably close. The Gamecocks (6-4,...
Davidson dominates second half, sends Carolina to second straight loss

CHARLESTON – For the second time in as many days, South Carolina went down to a team that made the NCAA tournament a year ago. The fight was poor in the loss to Colorado State, but first year head coach Lamont Paris was a little bit more encouraged by his team’s effort in the 69-60 loss to Davidson on Friday night at TD Arena in the Charleston Classic.
Florida visit confirmed QB Jaden Rashada's decision to change course

After making one of the most shocking flips of the 2023 recruiting cycle last week, Pittsburg (CA) four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada took in his first ever game inside The Swamp. He's now Florida's prized commitment in their 2023 class at a premier position. It was a whirlwind of a weekend for Rashada. He won a playoff game on Friday night, and then hopped on a red eye flight to spend his Saturday and Sunday in Gainesville. He was joined by his father, Harlan Rashada, on the visit, who spoke with Swamp247 about their weekend trip to his sons future home.
Five predictions for No. 7 USC vs. No. 16 UCLA

My hot streak continues with three hits in the Colorado game, now having gone 9-of-15 in my last three games. I was sneakily close to going for the five-of-five Holy Grail as Tahj Washington came just 23 yards short of my 100 yard/TD combo and I decided to not give myself credit on the safety because I said "defensive TD" not defensive score. But I was right there. Let's see if I can keep it rolling in the Rose Bowl!
Colorado Buffaloes Coaching Hot Board

Rumblings suggest CU's search for its next head football coach will end in the next two weeks. Since firing Karl Dorrell on Oct. 2, Buffs A.D. Rick George has been busy vetting and interviewing candidates. Here is an updated Coaching Hot Board, with potential candidates to lead the herd going forward...
GAME PICKS: Louisville vs. NC State

The University of Louisville football team has won four of the past five games and is 6-4 heading into the final two weeks of the regular-season. Now, the Cardinals get a home game for Senior Day and they'll face North Carolina State. The game will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. in Cardinal Stadium.
How to watch: Carolina vs. Tennessee

On Saturday, South Carolina will welcome the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers to Williams-Brice Stadium for its next to last game of the season. The Volunteers (9-1, 5-1) are coming off a 66-24 win over Missouri while the Gamecocks (6-4, 3-4) are coming off a 38-6 loss to Florida in Gainesville.
