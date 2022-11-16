Read full article on original website
Report: Ole Miss offers Lane Kiffin new contract
Ole Miss has put a new contract in front of Lane Kiffin that would make him among the 10 highest-paid college football coaches in America, according to a report from Richard Cross, a radio talkshow host for SportsTalk Mississippi. The monetary details of the offer have not been disclosed. Kiffin...
Oklahoma football legend Teddy Lehman defends Brent Venables as Sooners head coach
This season has not been not what Oklahoma football fans expected this season under Brent Venables. In his first season as head coach after taking over for Lincoln Riley, who left for USC, Venables’ Sooners are just 5-5, not in the College Football Playoff picture, nor the Big 12 title picture. Some fans of the program wondered if it was the right move for the school. However, Oklahoma legend and former linebacker Teddy Lehman pumped the brakes and defended Venables.
What Josh Heupel said Thursday about Vols' injuries, trip to South Carolina
After Tennessee wrapped up its walk-through Thursday morning, coach Josh Heupel met with reporters for his final availability with local media before his team's game Saturday night at South Carolina. The fifth-ranked Vols will take on the Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., in their penultimate regular-season game. Tennessee...
If I had to predict right now… Ohio State - Michigan game edition
The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 6 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. And they are working hard at finishing that class off strong. And the staff is also working on their 2024 recruiting class and has a great start with...
Everything Mario Cristobal said following Miami's 40-10 loss to No. 9 Clemson
Miami never really found their groove up in South Carolina as Clemson cruised to a 40-10 win over the Hurricanes for their 40th straight win at Memorial Stadium. Dabo Swinney and the Tigers outgained Miami 447-98 over the course of the game, which wasn’t as bad as it could have been considering the Hurricanes produced just eight first half yards.
Illinois' Bret Bielema 'very upset' with controversial ending after No. 3 Michigan edges Illini 19-17
Chase Brown rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns, but No. 3 Michigan escaped Illinois’ upset bid 19-17. Jake Moody drilled a 35-yard, game-winning field goal with nine seconds left to help Michigan improve to 11-0. A questionable no-call on Michigan's fourth-and-3 conversion helped set up Moody's go-ahead kick much to the displeasure of Bret Bielema and the Illinois coaching staff.
Coach TV: Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson's postgame Q&A after IU's 81-79 win at Xavier
CINCINNATI — Watch Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson's complete postgame Q&A after No. 12 IU's 81-79 road win at Xavier.
Late Kick: What happens to Ole Miss if Lane Kiffin leaves for Auburn?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate breaks down the circumstances for Ole Miss if Lane Kiffin leaves for Auburn.
DT Jamel Howard de-commits from Wisconsin
Chicago Marist defensive tackle Jamel Howard has de-committed from Wisconsin. "After lots of long hard thoughts, I have decided to reopen my recruitment," Howard said. "Thank you to the Badger family for everything." He visits Michigan this weekend and with that I have now put in a Crystal Ball pick...
Maryland Football's attendance problem is even worse than it looks
Maryland football's lack of fans in the stands has been discussed, but the picture is more clear -- and bigger -- after a deep dive Friday by Emily Giambalvo of the Washington Post. Among other depressing numbers for those who support the program: the Terps are averaging barely 22,000 attendees per game. That's the actual number of people at the games, including building staff and everyone else in the building, as opposed to the inflated numbers all schools distribute based on how many tickets were dispersed.
Rival Reaction: Watch what Xavier coach Sean Miller says about Indiana, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Xavier Johnson
CINCINNATI — Watch what Xavier coach Sean Miller says about Indiana, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Xavier Johnson after No. 12 Indiana's 81-79 road win at Xavier.
Final predictions: South Carolina vs. Tennessee
Few are picking the South Carolina football team to win this weekend, and not many more would take the Gamecocks and the point. Tennessee has run roughshod through its schedule this season losing only to the defending champs with only a few games that were reasonably close. The Gamecocks (6-4,...
Davidson dominates second half, sends Carolina to second straight loss
CHARLESTON – For the second time in as many days, South Carolina went down to a team that made the NCAA tournament a year ago. The fight was poor in the loss to Colorado State, but first year head coach Lamont Paris was a little bit more encouraged by his team’s effort in the 69-60 loss to Davidson on Friday night at TD Arena in the Charleston Classic.
Florida visit confirmed QB Jaden Rashada's decision to change course
After making one of the most shocking flips of the 2023 recruiting cycle last week, Pittsburg (CA) four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada took in his first ever game inside The Swamp. He's now Florida's prized commitment in their 2023 class at a premier position. It was a whirlwind of a weekend for Rashada. He won a playoff game on Friday night, and then hopped on a red eye flight to spend his Saturday and Sunday in Gainesville. He was joined by his father, Harlan Rashada, on the visit, who spoke with Swamp247 about their weekend trip to his sons future home.
Five predictions for No. 7 USC vs. No. 16 UCLA
My hot streak continues with three hits in the Colorado game, now having gone 9-of-15 in my last three games. I was sneakily close to going for the five-of-five Holy Grail as Tahj Washington came just 23 yards short of my 100 yard/TD combo and I decided to not give myself credit on the safety because I said "defensive TD" not defensive score. But I was right there. Let's see if I can keep it rolling in the Rose Bowl!
Late Kick: Who's winning the recruiting battle between Mario Cristobal and Billy Napier?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate breaks down the recruiting battle between Miami and Florida.
Colorado Buffaloes Coaching Hot Board
Rumblings suggest CU's search for its next head football coach will end in the next two weeks. Since firing Karl Dorrell on Oct. 2, Buffs A.D. Rick George has been busy vetting and interviewing candidates. Here is an updated Coaching Hot Board, with potential candidates to lead the herd going forward...
GAME PICKS: Louisville vs. NC State
The University of Louisville football team has won four of the past five games and is 6-4 heading into the final two weeks of the regular-season. Now, the Cardinals get a home game for Senior Day and they'll face North Carolina State. The game will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. in Cardinal Stadium.
How to watch: Carolina vs. Tennessee
On Saturday, South Carolina will welcome the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers to Williams-Brice Stadium for its next to last game of the season. The Volunteers (9-1, 5-1) are coming off a 66-24 win over Missouri while the Gamecocks (6-4, 3-4) are coming off a 38-6 loss to Florida in Gainesville.
Ryan Day had Ohio State football players practice is snow ahead of unbeaten Buckeyes' game at Maryland
Ohio State has just two games left remaining on its schedule, with Maryland (6-4, 3-4) on the road this Saturday. The No. 2 Buckeyes then go on to play No. 3 Michigan for its finale that will decide who the East Division's representative in the Big Ten Championship Game will be, it might also lock up a spot in the playoff.
