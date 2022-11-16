GREENVILLE, S.C. — Bob Jones University Board of Trustees is renewing the contract of President Steve Pettit. The announcement was released Thursday evening saying:. "The Bob Jones University Board of Trustees is pleased to announce the re-election of Steve Pettit to a three-year term as President by an overwhelming majority on Thursday, November 17, 2022. The Board strongly supports the President, and is committed and enthusiastic about working together with the President and the administration to fulfill the mission of the University for God."

