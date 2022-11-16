Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"DianaGreenville, SC
The 5 Best Places to See South Carolina Fall FoliageHeather RaulersonGreenville, SC
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s WhyKennardo G. JamesPickens, SC
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGreenville, SC
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenGreenville, SC
Related
247Sports
Everything Mario Cristobal said following Miami's 40-10 loss to No. 9 Clemson
Miami never really found their groove up in South Carolina as Clemson cruised to a 40-10 win over the Hurricanes for their 40th straight win at Memorial Stadium. Dabo Swinney and the Tigers outgained Miami 447-98 over the course of the game, which wasn’t as bad as it could have been considering the Hurricanes produced just eight first half yards.
Live Updates: Miami 10 at No. 9 Clemson 40; Final
8:00 a.m. - Lots opens. 10:30 a.m. - TigerTailgate Area Opens at Littlejohn Coliseum. 12:30 p.m. -- Memorial Stadium ticket office opens. 12:30 p.m. -- Radio pregame show (WQAM) 3:30 p.m. -- Kickoff vs. Clemson (ESPN) Pregame Notes. • Weather expected at kickoff is 55 degrees under partly cloudy skies...
Clemson vs. Miami prediction, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming
Clemson vs. Miami prediction, game time, schedule, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 19 Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern TV: ESPN network Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) Point spread, betting lines, predictionsGame lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication Point ...
CFP Path: Scenarios Shrink, But Vols Still Stand in Clemson's Way
No. 9 Clemson's road to getting into the College Football Playoff cleared up a little bit this past week. Plus, games to keep an eye on Saturday.
It’s Homecoming for 3 Miami Hurricanes
Miami Athletic director Dan Radakovich, defensive coordinator Kevin Steele and wide receiver Frank Ladson are all returning to Death Valley for their 3:30 p.m. kickoff with the Tigers.
CBS Sports
Watch Clemson vs. Miami (FL): TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Miami (FL) Hurricanes are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the Clemson Tigers at 3:30 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Memorial Stadium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. Everything went the Hurricanes' way against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets...
Clemson showing interest in standout in-state WR, son of former Tiger signee
Clemson is showing interest in this in-state standout who has seen his recruitment take off of late. Aiken (S.C.) High School wide receiver Braylon Staley, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound junior in the class of 2024, has (...)
Could Barrett Carter Be On the Move?
Dabo Swinney and Wes Goodwin were asked about the possibility of linebackers Barrett Carter and Trenton Simpson switching positions.
WYFF4.com
Upstate teacher selected to throw for $1 Million during Saturday's Clemson game
CLEMSON, S.C. — Eckrich is the "Official Smoked Sausage and Deli Meat Sponsor" of the College Football Playoff. For the fourth consecutive year, Eckrich is working together with CFP Foundation's 'Extra Yard for Teachers' program, which aims to celebrate teachers and educators across the country. “It's to give back...
South Carolina Upstate knocks off Coastal Carolina 79-78
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Ahmir Langlais had 18 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 79-78 victory against Coastal Carolina on Friday night. Langlais added 11 rebounds for the Spartans (2-2). Trae Broadnax scored 14 points and Jordan Gainey had 13. The Chanticleers (2-1) were led in scoring by Jomaru Brown, who finished with 28 points. Essam […]
Powdersville, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Daniel High School football team will have a game with Powdersville High School on November 18, 2022, 16:20:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
gsabusiness.com
Couple makes $10M gift to Clemson University
Mark and Kathryn Richardson are making a $10 million gift to support scholarships for Clemson University students. Mark Richardson, a 1983 Clemson graduate and member of the 1981 national championship football team, is a university trustee and businessman. Kathryn Richardson is an Elon University graduate. “Mark and Kathryn Richardson’s transformational...
WYFF4.com
Friday Night Hits high school football scores, highlights
GREENVILLE, S.C. — High school football teams around our area took to the field Friday for the third of playoffs the 2022 high school football season. To see scores on the app, click here.
thetigercu.com
Towing in Clemson is a money machine
If you live at any of the primarily student residences off campus, there are two facts you have to accept: visitor parking is hard to find, and the towing companies are ruthless. While it is true that towing a car parked improperly or unsafely is an overall good, the approach...
Justin Timberlake invests in golf course in Greenville
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Justin Timberlake and his partners at 8AM Golf announced their investment in an innovative new concept in golf entertainment in Greenville. 3’s was founded in 2019 by restaurant and hospitality specialist Davis Sezna, with the first location opening in Greenville in 2020. The company said 3’s features lighted 12-hole par-3 golf with adjacent practice […]
FOX Carolina
Former Governor Nikki Haley to speak during event at Clemson University
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Turning Point USA at Clemson University announced that former South Carolina governor and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley will appear at an event they’re hosting on the school’s campus. Organizers said the event, A Night with Nikki Haley: The Road...
WYFF4.com
Bob Jones University renews President Steve Pettit's contract
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Bob Jones University Board of Trustees is renewing the contract of President Steve Pettit. The announcement was released Thursday evening saying:. "The Bob Jones University Board of Trustees is pleased to announce the re-election of Steve Pettit to a three-year term as President by an overwhelming majority on Thursday, November 17, 2022. The Board strongly supports the President, and is committed and enthusiastic about working together with the President and the administration to fulfill the mission of the University for God."
WYFF4.com
South Carolina student hit by car on first day of school gets big welcome back at school
PIEDMONT, S.C. — The 11-year-old boy hit by a van on the first day of school in Anderson County, South Carolina, surprised his classmates and friends this week when he returned to school for a visit. Huston Stevenson was hit by a van in the Wren High School parking...
iheart.com
2 South Carolina Cities Named Among The Best Small Cities In America
Two South Carolina cities are getting praise for being among of the best small cities in America. Condé Nast Traveler recently released its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards list for the best small cities around the country, and two towns in South Carolina managed to snag spots on the list. According to the site, "enthusiasm for travel has never been higher," with nearly 250,000 readers responded to the survey to choose their choices for best small and big cities.
FOX Carolina
Food Truck Friday: Too Sauc'd Up
The Hester General Store is history preserved but with a special and modern twist thanks to new owner, Anderson native, and Head Pastry Chef, Katie Chaney. FOX Carolina's Brookley Cromer has the details. Gilded Age Christmas. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. It's time to deck the halls at the historic...
247Sports
59K+
Followers
397K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0