Portsmouth’s proposed casino becomes second in state to receive operating license

Owners expect the Rivers Casino to create roughly 1,300 permanent jobs. Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Portsmouth’s proposed casino became the second in the commonwealth — and the first in Hampton Roads — to receive an operating license.

The Virginia Lottery Board voted unanimously Wednesday to grant Rivers Casino Portsmouth the license at a cost of $15 million after hearing presentations from the casino’s representatives.

The Virginia Lottery organization, which will regulate all casinos in the state, also conducted an extensive background investigation of the casino group.

The casino, approved by a citywide referendum in 2020, is under construction on Victory Boulevard near Tidewater Community College, flanked by the newly named Missy Elliott Boulevard.

“Our Rivers Casino Portsmouth team is grateful to the Virginia Lottery Board for their thoughtful and thorough consideration,” the casino’s general manager, Roy Corby, told The Virginian-Pilot. “We look forward to sharing the timing and details of our early 2023 grand opening with the Hampton Roads community very soon.”

Hard Rock Bristol Casino was the first casino approved for a license in Virginia before opening its doors in July. The Virginia Lottery is reviewing applications from proposed casinos in Norfolk and Danville, according to a press release from Virginia Lottery.

“The Lottery works with all casino applicants, their vendors and employees to make sure all aspects of the operation are in strict compliance with Virginia law,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kelly T. Gee.

The estimated cost of the project amounts to more than $300 million, with a projected annual tax revenue of around $16 million for the city. It expects to create 1,300 permanent jobs.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth has hosted five regional job fairs with an average of 200 to 250 attending, said Camille Dennis, the casino’s human resources and talent acquisition manager. About 800 job offers have been made as of Wednesday.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth has established recruitment partnerships with Portsmouth Economic Development, Tidewater Community College and the Hampton Roads Workforce Council, Dennis said. Apprenticeship programs are also being established with Tidewater Community College, Old Dominion University and Norfolk State University.

When the casino opens its doors, it will offer a variety of pizza, steak, seafood and Asian-inspired cuisine, in addition to a Starbucks.

Amenities also will include a Topgolf virtual golf lounge and BetRivers Sportsbook, where patrons will be able to watch and wager on sporting events .

The casino will have 1,448 slot machines, 57 table games, 24 poker tables, 10 restaurants and bars, banquet and event space and roughly 2,000 parking spaces. For safety, the casino will be equipped with surveillance cameras, security patrols, extra lighting, ID scanners and metal detectors.

Virginia-based S. B. Ballard Construction Company and Yates Construction are the contractors for the project.

Natalie Anderson, 757-732-1133, natalie.anderson@virginiamedia.com