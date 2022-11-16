Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
Connecticut Native Meg Ryan Talks Career And Her Blockbuster Movie "When Harry Met Sally"Florence CarmelaFairfield, CT
GIVE ART: A Special Holiday Exhibit & Sale at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
6 Awesome Weekend Events in CT - Nov 18th, 19th, & 20thThe Connecticut ExplorerConnecticut State
Former Yale Soccer Coach Sentenced to Prison For Accepting Nearly $1 Million In BribesTaxBuzzMadison, CT
NHPR
At CT college campus, a protest over 'What is a Woman?,' a film critics call anti-transgender
Students at Central Connecticut State University are protesting after a conservative club on campus held a watch party for a controversial documentary that members of the Pride Club say spreads dangerous and false propaganda about the transgender community. CCSU’s chapter of Turning Point USA recently announced plans to host a...
Yale Daily News
University quietly removes meal voucher program for FGLI students staying on campus for Thanksgiving
University administration will not offer meal vouchers for students receiving full financial aid who are staying on campus for Thanksgiving break this year. The Yale College Dean’s Office offered Thanksgiving break meal vouchers for students who meet 100 percent demonstrated need for the first time in 2021. These vouchers, which were redeemed in-person, could then be applied toward meals obtained from certain food delivery services outside of Yale.
Yale Daily News
Yale’s most popular course sees lower student ratings
The science of learning how to be happy has left some students feeling rather unhappy. When Psychology and the Good Life was first taught in Spring 2018, the course made national headlines as one of Yale’s most popular classes of all time. Taught by professor Laurie Santos, a celebrated...
riverdalepress.com
Hochul wins, Dems sweep NW Bronx
Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul held onto her seat last Tuesday against challenger Lee Zeldin, a Republican. With 95 percent of the unofficial votes counted, Hochul had a 5.6 point lead over Zeldin, as of Nov. 14. She is the first woman in state history to be elected governor after having...
‘Public health crisis’: Study shows a billion young people at risk of hearing loss
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new study from the British School of Medicine reveals that more than a billion young people could be at risk of hearing loss because of their unsafe listening practices. That risk is increased by how loud, long and often a person is exposed to certain noises. Dr. Douglas Hildrew, […]
Connecticut Democratic official sentenced for ballot fraud
The former chairperson of a local Democratic Party in Connecticut must serve two years' probation and pay a $35,000 fine for fraudulently submitting absentee applications and ballots for dozens of people without their knowledge during a local election.
ctexaminer.com
Second-Grade Lessons on Gender and Acceptance Spark Parent Questions in Darien
DARIEN – A book read to a classroom of second graders at Royle Elementary School, and an anonymous complaint, have prompted questions from parents regarding the appropriateness of lessons on gender identity for young students in the public schools, but school officials denied claims that anything inappropriate had been taught.
Connecticut school districts battling chronic absenteeism
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut public school districts are facing the growing crisis of students missing a large chunk of the school year. Of the nearly 19,000 students in New Haven Public Schools, 42% have missed at least 10% of school days. Five percent have missed at least 18 of the first 45 days […]
NBC Connecticut
Blue State Coffee Permanently Closes in Hartford, New Haven
A coffee shop that had a few locations in Connecticut is closing all of its locations effective immediately. Blue State Coffee, which had locations in both Hartford and New Haven, announced that they permanently closed all of their cafes at 5 p.m. on Thursday. The cafe has been in business...
3 Connecticut schools lose funding over continued use of Native American mascots
(WTNH) – Three Connecticut schools will no longer receive funding from Native American tribes after refusing to remove Native American imagery and/or mascot names from the school. The Connecticut Office of Policy and Management completed its review of public schools and their associated athletic teams regarding their use of Native American tribes, individuals, customs, and […]
Flood nears victory in Assembly District 4, outcome still not confirmed
A week has passed since Election Day, and the race for New York State Assembly District 4 has yet to be called. However, the Republican Party challenger Edward Flood, of Port Jefferson, appears to be on the brink of an upset. As of press time, Flood maintains a 51-49% margin...
Republican candidate for 134th State House race files complaint over voter violation allegations
connecticuthistory.org
New London Harbors a German Submarine During World War I – Who Knew?
. . that in the early morning hours of November 17, 1916, in the middle of World War I, Connecticut welcomed the German submarine Deutschland into New London. The Deutschland was one of the first seven U-151 class U-boats built in Germany and one of the only vessels developed to serve as an unarmed cargo submarine. Designed to carry goods between Germany and the United States, she easily transported up to 700 tons of cargo. The sub departed on her first journey on June 23, 1916, carrying chemical dyes, medical drugs, mail, and gems, and arrived in Baltimore, Maryland, after two weeks at sea. The vessel and her crew stayed in the United States until August 2, when they departed with cargo (including hundreds of tons of nickel and tin) valued at almost $18 million.
One-vote margin in CT recount
Following a recount, Democrat Chris Poulos declares victory over Republican Tony Morrison on a margin of one vote in a race for a CT state House of Representatives seat.
Organizations say need growing for help with energy bills as costs rise
Based on a person's income and household size, there are ways to get financial assistance.
rew-online.com
Northeast Private Client Group® Facilitated the Sale of a Multifamily Property for $3,435,000 in West Haven, CT
Northeast Private Client Group® (NEPCG) has announced the sale of Terrace Heights Condos in West Haven, CT. Terrace Heights Condos sold for $3,435,000, located at 5 Treat Street in West Haven, Connecticut. It comprises three (3) one-bedroom one-bathroom units and 32 two-bedroom one-bathroom units. Terrace Heights features ample off-street parking for residents and visitors. The property was constructed in 1961, and all units feature spacious layouts, including open floorplans, hardwood flooring throughout, white shaker kitchen cabinetry, and modern hardware in the kitchen and baths. The property also includes a large central courtyard and two community laundry facilities.
Farmington parents say school board should be embarrassed by recent holiday decisions
FARMINGTON, Conn. — In this holiday season, there’s a holiday controversy brewing in the sleepy suburb of Farmington, where the school board has chosen to eliminate some religious holidays from the school calendar. This decision was handed down Monday night. The nine-member school board voted unanimously to eliminate...
NBC Connecticut
New London Police to Host First Youth Citizens' Academy
The New London Police Department is hoping to bridge the gap between police and young people with a new, first-of-its-kind program. The department is launching its inaugural Youth Citizens' Police Academy. “We thought it was important to, one, bridge that gap and, two, educate our youth about the functions of...
$130 million dollar development project coming to Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Capital Regional Development Authority announced the developer for a new $130 million project coming to the city of Hartford Wednesday. The Bushnell South project will turn a sea of parking into a brand-new neighborhood with restaurants, entertainment, and coffee shops. The Michaels group was awarded the contract to develop the […]
Police believe Naugatuck man accused of killing 1-year-old was spotted in New Haven
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – Police confirmed that a man accused of killing a 1-year-old baby girl at a home in Naugatuck on Friday was seen in New Haven. According to police, an individual was seen on video surveillance on Quinnipiac Avenue in New Haven around 4 p.m. on Friday. The pictured individual matches the clothing […]
