Cedar Hill, MO

Hunter finds remains of man missing under suspicious circumstances, Missouri cops say

By Mitchell Willetts
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

A hunter recently found the remains of a Missouri man who went missing under suspicious circumstances over a year ago, authorities say.

Jerry Crew, a 36-year-old Cedar Hill man, was reported missing on April 29, 2021, and the investigation into his disappearance led to a deadly shootout and a dead-end, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

About a month after he went missing, investigators arrived at Crew’s last known address with a warrant. Another man, Anthony Legens, was waiting inside.

Legens opened fire, hitting and wounding a SWAT officer. Police fired back, killing Legens, the sheriff’s office said in a June 2021 news release.

In the home, police found guns, drugs and the body of a woman later identified as 31-year-old Tanya Gould.

Gould had been dead for several days, likely killed by Legens , though that hasn’t been proven, investigators told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

But Crew was still nowhere to be found and a prime suspect in his disappearance , Legens, was now dead.

A year passed and the sheriff’s office had little news to share on the case.

Then, on Nov. 11, came a 911 call. A hunter stumbled onto a skull and scattered bones in the woods around Dittmer, a community about 4 miles southwest of Cedar Hill , the sheriff’s office said in a Nov. 15 release. Cedar Hills is about 35 miles southwest of St. Louis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZdZSR_0jD4iPs700
Investigators say the hunter found Jerry Crew’s remains in a wooded area on the 8500 block of Rutledge Road in Dittmer. Screengrab from Google.

Dental records confirmed the skull to be Crew’s.

A cause of death hasn’t been determined but the sheriff’s office said the investigation “remains very active.”

Anyone with information regarding Crew’s disappearance is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 636-797-5515.

Ceebla Cuud

Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him away

A man from Missouri who had been sentenced to 241 years in prison for two robberies was freed in early November 2022 with the help of the judge who had sentenced him in 1997. Judge Evelyn Baker fought for the release of 43-year-old Bobby Bostic from jail thanks to a Missouri statute that makes those convicted as adolescents eligible for parole.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Deer Poaching & Deer Carcasses

(Bixby) It’s getting late in Missouri’s firearms deer season and for those that haven’t tagged a buck or doe yet, may be feeling desperate and could be looking to bend the rules by illegally taking a deer. Sarah Ettinger-Dietzel is the conservation agent for Iron County. She...
IRON COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Victim in north Columbia death investigation identified

COLUMBIA - Court documents reveal a child was inside the vehicle when a Cuba, Missouri, woman was shot and killed in north Columbia Sunday night. April Joann Brooks, 42, was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the 2700 block of Blue Ridge Road Monday around 6:45 a.m. The vehicle was still running when a neighbor discovered it, police said.
COLUMBIA, MO
matadornetwork.com

This Endangered Missouri Language Is Named After a Tree

On a quiet stretch of state highway located some 60 miles southeast of St. Louis, blink and you’ll miss the sign that announces you’ve entered Old Mines. The unincorporated area in Washington County, Missouri, is dotted with small towns and tiny hamlets, and at the community’s heart is St. Joachim’s Catholic Church. At first glance, there’s not much else here, but just beneath the sleepy rural facade is a rich linguistic history that dates back centuries.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
kfmo.com

Ironton Man Injured in Wreck

(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Ironton, 59 year old Gary D. Emily, is suffering serious injuries following a traffic accident involving a pick up in St. Francois County Tuesday morning at 9:35. Highway Patrol records show Emily was driving north on Highway 221, at Henson Road, when he lost control of the truck in a curve. It ran off the left side of the highway and smashed into a tree. Emily, who was not wearing a seat belt during the accident, was taken to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis.
IRONTON, MO
kfmo.com

Iron County Two Vehicle Wreck

(Iron County, MO) Three people are suffering moderate injuries after a two vehicle crash in Iron County Thursday afternoon about 12:20. According to Highway Patrol records the crash occurred as a van, driven by 69 year old Edward E. Kelley, was headed north on Highway 21 in Arcadia when it pulled into the path of a pick up driven south by 54 year old Scott L. Oatman of Annapolis. Kelley and his passenger, 23 year old Layne D. Kelley, also of Pilot Knob, as well as Oatman, were taken to Iron County Medical Center. All three were wearing their seat belts when the accident took place.
IRON COUNTY, MO
Sullivan Independent News

Cuba Woman Receives 20 Years For Murder Charge

A Cuba woman was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison for her role in the 2021 murder of a Steelville man. Julie Brooks, 48, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Mark Palmer. Brooks was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and kidnapping. She appeared before...
CUBA, MO
