What does a mound of fentanyl and meth look like? See for yourself in this Florida bust

More drugs are off the streets in Central Florida thanks to a team effort by deputies.

According to a Tuesday Facebook post from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, two men were arrested and slapped with numerous charges after an investigation led authorities to a huge haul.

The sheriff’s office says that the investigation began after Cecil McCoy was suspected of selling in both Deltona and DeBary.

Members of the West Volusia Narcotics Task Force and Deltona Narcotics Enforcement Team tracked down McCoy to a home in Pierson and executed a search warrant.

The FB post includes a picture of the staggering amount of illegal substances laid out on a pink blanket including 129.7 grams of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid up to 50 times stronger than heroin that is a “ major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses ” in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also uncovered were and 104.7 grams of methamphetamine; two grams of cannabis; five hydrocodone pills; and 11 suboxone strips, used to treat opioid addiction.

Beside the drugs, officers found $3,186 in cash, two guns and multiple rounds of ammunition.

McCoy, 61, was charged with armed trafficking in fentanyl and methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession with intent to sell. His bond was set at $790,000.

No bond was set for another suspect, Perry Zurfluh , 68, due to his registered sex offender status, the sheriff’s office said.

Many commenters were appreciative of the bust and voiced their relief that these men were locked up; e.g., “Good job law enforcement. I can’t even imagine how many lives you saved today by scooping that stuff up.”

One person couldn’t help but note that both were older than your average drug-dealing suspect.

“Kind of sad, these men should be enjoying grandkids, or something like that. To see them at their age, still wrapped up in this game is really sad, to be honest.”