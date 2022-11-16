ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

What does a mound of fentanyl and meth look like? See for yourself in this Florida bust

By Madeleine Marr
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T60y4_0jD4iMTA00

More drugs are off the streets in Central Florida thanks to a team effort by deputies.

According to a Tuesday Facebook post from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, two men were arrested and slapped with numerous charges after an investigation led authorities to a huge haul.

The sheriff’s office says that the investigation began after Cecil McCoy was suspected of selling in both Deltona and DeBary.

Members of the West Volusia Narcotics Task Force and Deltona Narcotics Enforcement Team tracked down McCoy to a home in Pierson and executed a search warrant.

READ MORE: He was pulled over in a traffic stop in Florida. Then cops looked in his underwear

The FB post includes a picture of the staggering amount of illegal substances laid out on a pink blanket including 129.7 grams of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid up to 50 times stronger than heroin that is a “ major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses ” in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also uncovered were and 104.7 grams of methamphetamine; two grams of cannabis; five hydrocodone pills; and 11 suboxone strips, used to treat opioid addiction.

READ MORE: Florida man’s drugs found in his backside, cops say

Beside the drugs, officers found $3,186 in cash, two guns and multiple rounds of ammunition.

McCoy, 61, was charged with armed trafficking in fentanyl and methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession with intent to sell. His bond was set at $790,000.

No bond was set for another suspect, Perry Zurfluh , 68, due to his registered sex offender status, the sheriff’s office said.

Many commenters were appreciative of the bust and voiced their relief that these men were locked up; e.g., “Good job law enforcement. I can’t even imagine how many lives you saved today by scooping that stuff up.”

One person couldn’t help but note that both were older than your average drug-dealing suspect.

“Kind of sad, these men should be enjoying grandkids, or something like that. To see them at their age, still wrapped up in this game is really sad, to be honest.”

Comments / 8

Barb Bowns
2d ago

Legalize Marijuana across the board people in This state can't get their pain medication in this state so they turn to hard-core drugs. The state of Florida needs to pull their heads out of the sand.

Reply
7
Related
proclaimerscv.com

Pregnant Florida Woman Shot Inside Her Car

Police authorities found a 12-week pregnant woman shot inside her car on November 11 and officers are still searching for the suspect. The Sanford Police Department released a statement after its officers reported that they found a pregnant Florida woman dead inside her car on Nov. 11. According to the documents filed, the officers noticed the running vehicle backed into a parking space at a local park.
SANFORD, FL
wogx.com

Florida teens suspected of shooting at car with toddler inside arrested

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Two 18-year-olds are behind bars in Volusia County, suspected in several recent shootings in DeLand. Damarion Mims and Elijah Bruten were arrested on Friday. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, Mims and Bruten (who use the nicknames ‘Taz’ and Lala') are suspected of being behind several shootings, including one where a vehicle with a toddler inside was shot at.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

FCSO works with multiple agencies to track down distraction theft suspects

Two men who worked together in a distraction theft at a grocery story in Palm Coast are thought to be part theft crimes across the United States. The two men and their vehicle were identified through security camera footage after having stolen a women's phone and wallet from her purse while one man distracted her; this occurred on Oct. 29, according to an arrest report. The vehicle was later stopped in Georgia on Oct. 31, and Flagler County Sheriff Office detectives were able to identify the men through information gained at the traffic stop.
PALM COAST, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘I’ll be on the street’: Court finds woman is owed over $800,000 from executive she trusted

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida woman invested a large chunk of her life savings with a luxury real estate executive and lost it all. The courts determined there was fraud and found she was owed $800,000 of her investment back. Fifteen years after giving him the cash, she says she’s struggling to make ends meet, while the real-estate executive lives a life of luxury.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Satellite Beach couple found dead in murder-suicide

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. — Two people were found dead in Satellite Beach Friday after an apparent murder-suicide, according to spokesperson Tod Goodyear with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Satellite Beach police said it happened in the 100 block of Grant Avenue. "They had the whole road taped off...
WCJB

Two men from Ocala facing gun and drug-related charges

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police released new details about an arrest involving a stolen gun. Jaishun Turner, 22, and Ulnaiji Hall, 23, are out on bail, both facing gun and drug-related charges. Police pulled over a vehicle last Thursday for a window tint violation. Officers say they found marijuana...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Illinois man moving to Florida nabbed with stolen U-Haul

An Illinois man who said he was moving to Florida was nabbed with a stolen U-Haul. Michael Brizendine, 39, of Evanston, Ill., was driving the U-Haul at about 6 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 441 when a Marion County sheriff’s deputy ran the vehicle’s Arizona license plate and discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen in North Carolina. A traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of the Winn-Dixie grocery store on U.S. 301 in Belleview.
EVANSTON, IL
Orlando Weekly

12-year-old girl arrested in Central Florida for threatening school shooting on Snapchat

A 12-year-old was arrested in Flagler County after allegedly making threats to conduct a school shooting over Snapchat. The Indian Trails Middle School sixth grader is accused of sending messages about a potential shooting on November 15. She told members of the Flagler County Sheriff's Office that she had purchased gloves and was in the process of finding a gun. "Upon questioning, the student referenced plans to conduct a mass shooting at ITMS but they needed to gather supplies to use first.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
41K+
Followers
1K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy