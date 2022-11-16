Which Kansas City-area high school football game is the game of the week?

Related
Here’s how the Chiefs can secure a road win over the Chargers on Sunday night Football
The Chiefs enter Sunday night’s game with an opportunity to improve to 8-2 with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
Chiefs can close in on 7th straight AFC West title Sunday night: SportsBeat KC podcast
The Chiefs are poised to take a big step toward securing their seventh straight AFC West crown when they play the Chargers in L.A. this weekend.
Gardner Edgerton wallops Olathe NW in football, will play for program’s 1st state title
The Trailblazers advance to the state championship game in Kansas’ largest high school football classification.
Saturday’s Missouri, Kansas football playoff scores: Liberty North falls short in semis
Here are Saturday’s scores for high school football playoff games involving Kansas City-area teams in Kansas and Missouri.
80-year-old hunter tracking deer fires shots to tell wife he’s lost, Michigan cops say
A police dog named Loki helped track down the hunter, who was “very cold,” authorities said.
‘This is so sad’: Kansas City area barbecue is closing — but another will replace it
“NOOOOOOOOOOOO! Truly our FAVORITE place for BBQ in the city!” one of hundreds of fans wrote on Facebook. “We recommend it to everyone!”
She had never played the Powerball before. Her first try left her ‘hyperventilating’
The Michigan woman was “screaming and crying” after her big win.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Man out on bond in fatal Chiefs game hit-and-run arrested in Kansas highway shooting
After he was released on bond in a fatal hit-and-run outside a Chiefs game last year, the Kansas City man was arrested for shooting at a vehicle with several passengers near Pleasanton, Kansas.
Man fatally shoots alleged carjacker at gas station, cops say. He faces murder charge
Police in Indiana said the man fired two shots at the alleged carjacker at a Marathon gas station.
Man wearing an ankle monitor robs bank to ‘prove a point’ to his girlfriend, feds say
The Missouri man threw cash out his window while driving away because he got scared, authorities said.
California fire-grilled chicken chain heads to Kansas City with tacos, bowls, burritos
The chicken is marinated in-house daily with a secret recipe then grilled as a base for tostadas, tacos, burritos, bowls and more.
KU Jayhawks football vs. Texas: Prediction, kickoff time, TV info for senior day
The Kansas Jayhawks will honor 12 seniors before facing the Texas Longhorns on senior day. Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming game.
Woman found shot to death after gunfire reported at Independence apartment complex
Callers told police that they heard shots being fired near one of the buildings at the Larkspur Pointe Apartments in Independence, and when officers arrive they found a woman who had been fatally shot.
People love wings, cheesesteaks at new Kansas City restaurant: ‘I believed in myself’
It also serves burgers, grilled and fried chicken, tacos, nachos and pork chops.
Son with history of starting house fires does it again with parents inside, MN cops say
The 35-year-old man has previously started fires at the home “for attention,” police say.
Pharmacist sold 300,000 bottles of ‘purple drank’ cough syrup to drug dealers, feds say
Over a three year period, he made millions of dollars selling the prescription cough syrup to street level dealers from his pharmacy, an indictment says.
What the Vegas odds say about the Kansas City Chiefs-L.A. Chargers game Sunday night
Justin Herbert-Patrick Mahomes matchups have always been great. But is this the exception?
Kansas Republican Party sanctions activists who helped Dennis Pyle run for governor
The party has blamed the independent state senator for Derek Schmidt’s loss.
KC football fans will have chance to see all four AFC West teams play on TV on Sunday
Here is the broadcast schedule for NFL games in Kansas City in Week 11.
The Kansas City Star
Kansas City, MO
22K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.https://www.kansascity.com/
Comments / 0