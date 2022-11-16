ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Mikhail Baryshnikov left ‘humbled’ by prestigious honour

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rfvnb_0jD4ea3k00

Dancer and choreographer Mikhail Baryshnikov was left “humbled” after being awarded a prestigious honour by the Queen Consort for an illustrious career.

Baryshnikov – a star of ballet, contemporary dance and also known for his role in Sex And The City – was presented with the Royal Academy of Dance’s (RAD) highest honour, the Queen Elizabeth II Coronation Award.

Past recipients have included Rudolf Nureyev, regarded as the greatest male ballet dancer of his generation, and Cuban sensation Carlos Acosta, artistic director of Birmingham Royal Ballet.

When Camilla first met the Latvian-born Baryshnikov, who studied and found fame in Russia before later moving to the West, she told him: “It’s a great honour to be able to give you the award, nobody deserves it more.”

Accepting the award later during the Buckingham Palace reception, the dancer said: “I really don’t have words to explain how I feel at this moment but maybe I can try to put my emotions in perspective. From very early years, dance has been my mentor, my teacher and my best friend.

“It has brought great joy, it has never felt like a burden, it has never disappointed. It has been an unspoken conversation with the world and I feel lucky to have found it.

“So, when I look at the list of prior recipients of this great honour, I’m humbled to say the very least.”

Baryshnikov listed some of those honoured in the past, describing them as “titans of the dance world” and adding “some of whom I’ve had the good fortune to know and work with. All have been instrumental in keeping dance vital and truly meaningful.

“I’m delighted, humbled and moved and deeply grateful to be added to this illustrious list.”

Baryshnikov, an ex-member of the New York City Ballet who in 2005 launched Baryshnikov Arts Centre in the city, was widely regarded as the leading male dancer in the 1970s and ’80s and was also noted for his role in movies and television.

He starred opposite Gregory Hines and Isabella Rossellini in the 1985 film White Nights and in the final season of Sex And The City played a Russian artist and love interest of Carrie Bradshaw.

Acosta, who read out the dancer’s citation before Camilla presented the award, called Baryshnikov “a great role model” to future generations.

He said: “When you talk about the history of dance, you can’t talk about ballet without Mikhail Baryshnikov.

“He was the catalyst for a generation. He opened doors for a lot of us.

“Based in Cuba, we didn’t know a lot of dancers but we knew Mikhail Baryshnikov.

“He is the ultimate artist. He is always looking for the next project, a great role model and still creating and exploring.

“He could retire but he feels the necessity of being on stage. He is a true legend and a truly humble human being.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz Are Just Mom and Dad to Their Kids

Image Source: Getty / Paul Bruinooge / Patrick McMullan. Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz are ultra famous, but also ultra private. The British actors wed in 2011 and they have one daughter together, whom they welcomed sometime in 2018. Since then, the pair have kept their lives under wraps — something they were doing long before they had a baby together. Even their 2011 wedding was super top secret. They only had a handful of guests in attendance at their New York nuptials, including Weisz's son, Henry — whom she shares with ex-fiancé Darren Aronofsky — and Craig's daughter, Ella Loudon, whom he shares with ex-wife Fiona Loudon.
NEW YORK STATE
newschain

Luke Humphries knocks Michael van Gerwen out of Grand Slam

Luke Humphries kept his cool to defeat Michael van Gerwen 16-10 to reach the semi-finals of the Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton. Van Gerwen had impressed in his win over Josh Rock in the last round, but some wayward finishing during the opening legs saw Humphries, who settled to hit four 180s, lead 3-2 at the interval.
newschain

Skipper James Tedesco helps Australia to World Cup glory against Samoa

Captain James Tedesco scored a try in each half to help Australia maintain their global domination with a 30-10 victory over Samoa in the Rugby League World Cup final at Old Trafford. Samoa had made history by becoming the first tier-two nation to reach the final, courtesy of their dramatic...
newschain

Kevin Sinfield ends ultra marathon challenge to raucous reception

Kevin Sinfield smashed through the £1.4million barrier as he completed his Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge at Old Trafford at half-time in the men’s Rugby League World Cup final between Australia and Samoa. Sinfield received the raucous acclaim of the near-capacity crowd in the stadium, having exceeded his...
newschain

Karl Robinson felt Oxford got complacent against Forest Green

Oxford boss Karl Robinson thought his players were “flippant” as they allowed bottom club Forest Green to secure a 1-1 draw in their League One game at the Kassam Stadium. James Henry put the U’s ahead in the 19th minute but Rovers recovered and were the better side in the second half, equalising through substitute Jamille Matt just after the hour mark.
newschain

Late Ross Byrne penalty helps Ireland end stellar year with win over Australia

Ross Byrne landed a dramatic late penalty as Ireland overcame the loss of captain Johnny Sexton to cap a stellar year with a disjointed 13-10 win over Australia. Replacement fly-half Byrne nailed a difficult kick from wide on the right with just three minutes remaining in Dublin to earn Ireland a record-equalling 12th successive home victory.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
168K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy