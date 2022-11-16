ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 15

Brent Chambers
6d ago

Did Birmingham just have a homicide an hour before this one and 3 hours before the one before the one before that one and another before that one. Birmingham is a dump

Reply(1)
4
Andrea Pilot
6d ago

😢 Sooo sad praying for the women families Especially those babies. Lord was in protection mode over those Babies🙏🙏🙏

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvtm13.com

Suspects captured after reported robbery and chase from Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. — Two suspects are in custody following a reported robbery and chase Tuesday. The Bessemer Police Department said a business in the 700 block of Academy Drive was robbed at about 11:30 a.m. The police department said a gun was used in the crime, but no shots...
BESSEMER, AL
wvtm13.com

Pell City hit-and-run victim was a Waffle House legend

PELL CITY, Ala. — Rebekah Poe was an institution at Pell City's Waffle House. Having worked there for three decades, her name now graces a restaurant window, flanked by two angels. "A loss of life is tragic in any circumstance. But this family was special to Pell City," Pell...
PELL CITY, AL
wvtm13.com

Calera officer injured during police chase

CALERA, Ala. — A new Calera police officer was injured early Monday during a chase that was trying to catch up to a felony suspect. Chief David Hyche said it happened while the officer was assisting Vestavia Hills Police. She was putting out spike strips when she was injured.
CALERA, AL
wvtm13.com

Shot fired at Gardendale pawn shop during robbery attempt

GARDENDALE, Ala. — Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a Gardendale pawn shop Monday after the owner said he fired a shot at the suspect. Police say the owner of Steven's Pawn and Jewelry reported that a man came into his store on Fieldstown Road just before noon demanding money.
GARDENDALE, AL
wvtm13.com

Several apartments damaged in overnight fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One person had to get medical treatment when a fire broke out at a Birmingham apartment complex in the early morning hours of Tuesday. Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews said heavy fire and smoke were showing when they arrived just before 3 a.m. at the Adona Apartments located at 1400 Aspen Run.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

100 Thanksgiving meals given away in Hueytown

HUEYTOWN, Ala. — V 94.9 worked with City Auto Sales of Hueytown to give away 100 Thanksgiving meals Tuesday. Many going through the line to receive a meal told WVTM 13 this is helpful as inflation is causing a Thanksgiving meal to be more expensive than ever. V 94.9...
HUEYTOWN, AL
wvtm13.com

Preventing Burn Injuries

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Health care workers are urging people to not get burned this season, as many families across central Alabama will be getting ready to cook a huge Thanksgiving meal. Research shows that a 20-minute distraction can lead to a life-threatening injury. Officials say we have to be...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Elite Air Force medic training at UAB Hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Some of the most elite special forces medics in the country are honing their skills right here in Birmingham. UAB Hospital is a central training hub for the Air Force's Pararescue Medics. They're known as PJs and they parachute, dive or even snowmobile into combat situations...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Thanksgiving roadway traffic expected to reach three-year record

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Thanksgiving is just a couple days away, and millions of Americans are planning to travel near and far to celebrate with loved ones. Despite the high cost of everything from groceries to gas, AAA is expecting this week to be one of the busiest in a few decades.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Rain likely across central Alabama the end of the week and weekend

The cold spell comes to an end, and a rainy, stormy weather pattern sets in for the days ahead. Check the video forecast for the latest. Monday morning’s low temperatures in the 10s and 20s marked the cold spell’s final freeze in Birmingham: five-straight nights of subfreezing temperatures in November for the first time since 1995.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

'Tree of Lights' offers cheer during difficult holiday season for some

HOMEWOOD, Ala. — There is some early holiday cheer to help people in Central Alabama who have a difficult time during the holiday season. A 12-foot tree was lit in the Homewood Central Park at sunset on Sunday. The "Tree of Lights" was organized by Community Grief Support. The counseling agency says people have had to endure so much grief because of COVID-19 and other tragedies that have taken place in the area. They want to take time to remember those lost and uplift those left behind.
HOMEWOOD, AL
wvtm13.com

Conflict-resolution curriculum to be launched in Birmingham City Schools

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham City leaders have approved an educational program designed to help students resolve conflict. According to a news release from the city of Birmingham, the city council approved funding for a conflict resolution curriculum to be used in Birmingham City Schools. The educational strategy is called...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama practice official Eddie Conyers keeps on tickin'

Ninety-four-year-old Eddie Conyers has been a University of Alabama football practice official for 62 years, he's been married for 73 years and he's not slowing down. Eddie also happens to be one of the funniest men around. How did Eddie land the job 62 years ago? What's the secret to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Community Food Bank of Central Alabama appoints new CEO

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama has appointed a new CEO. Nicole Williams took the post, effective Nov. 18. She had been appointed interim in late February 2022. In 2020, Williams was the agency's first Director of Development. She had previous nonprofit experience at the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Volunteering during the holidays to help those less fortunate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Lending a helping hand is always appreciated, especially during the holiday season. The Jimmie Hale Mission and Firehouse Ministries, both in downtown Birmingham, depend on staff and those who don't mind giving up their free time to volunteer. On Thanksgiving Day, JHM plans to serve over...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama Power CEO announces retirement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama Power President and CEO Mark Crosswhite announced his retirement today. He plans on stepping aside at the end of 2022. “It has been an honor working for a company that for more than a century has been dedicated to serving communities across Alabama," Crosswhite said in a news release Monday. "As I approach my 60th birthday, though, I have come to realize it is time for me to spend more time with my family,"
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy