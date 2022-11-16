HOMEWOOD, Ala. — There is some early holiday cheer to help people in Central Alabama who have a difficult time during the holiday season. A 12-foot tree was lit in the Homewood Central Park at sunset on Sunday. The "Tree of Lights" was organized by Community Grief Support. The counseling agency says people have had to endure so much grief because of COVID-19 and other tragedies that have taken place in the area. They want to take time to remember those lost and uplift those left behind.

