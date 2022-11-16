ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Altoona Community Theatre hosting ‘Christmas Movie Wonderthon’ this weekend

By Aaron Marrie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wLT2J_0jD4e8cl00

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Altoona Community Theatre is getting Christmas started early with their “Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon” event this weekend.

The Altoona Community Theatre welcomes guests to Hopewood Falls, Vermont, where viewers can enjoy an entertaining parody of Hallmark Christmas movies.

You won’t want to miss out on this holiday festivity as six Christmas romantic comedy movies will be shown throughout the weekend at the Mishler Theatre.

There will be showings at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 17, 18 and 19 along with a matinee showing on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available online , by visiting the Mishler box office or by calling 814-943-4357.

